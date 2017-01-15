Marilyn Payne

'Nonchalant' defensive approach negates Pack's potential

Posted 10:40 p.m. yesterday
Updated 5 minutes ago

By Marilyn Payne

Mark Gottfried's lone compliment to his team Sunday night was simply: it's good the players are being honest.

"Because you've got to be honest before you can fix something," he said.

Terry Henderson's assessment of NC State's (12-6, 1-4 ACC) defense against Georgia Tech crosses that first blatant item off the list of things the Wolfpack needs to do to fix its problem of giving up points.

"We came down nonchalant on defense as a team collectively, whoever was on the floor" Henderson said. "We should've had way more energy than what we had and what we brought to the table."

"I feel like we tried to (defend the three), but we didn't do it at all."

The Yellow Jackets' (11-6, 3-2 ACC) 10-point win against the Pack came by way of 62.5 percent three-point shooting and 49.2 percent field goal shooting.

That's a long-range number that'll win most teams a game, but from the ACC's worst shooting team the lights-out night is even more startling. GT shoots 32.4 percent from the three on average and 42.4 percent from the floor, but made 10 buckets from behind the arc, making the Wolfpack's leader cringe at his unit's lack of defensive effort.

"Of the 16 (threes) they took, I'd bet 12 or 13 of them they could've tested the wind -- they had that much time to get them off," Gottfried said. "Whether it was against our man-to-man defense or our zone defense, it didn't matter.

"They stepped up and shot it better than they have all year. Seven (made threes) was their high -- that's embarassing."

NC State didn't turn the ball over in its third straight loss as often as it had in the prior two -- seven eight turnovers compared to 17 versus the Eagles and 26 in Chapel HIll -- and the Pack did some "ok things," on offense according to its coach.

Gottfried is right in saying his team scored enough to win the game: 76 points would beat GT in most games. Josh Pastner's team averaged a league-worst 67.1 points per game before coming into PNC Arena.

"I watched a basket go one after another, after another, after another right at the rim," Gottfried said. "I'm talking about being aggressive as opposed to watching guys get layup after layup after layup; wide open three after wide open three after wide open three."

"It's on me, I've done a bad job."

NC State's 51-point loss to North Carolina came on the heels of its upset of No. 21 Virginia Tech. I wrote then that NC State fans shouldn't jump ship on the talented but young team just yet. At that point, a one-game fail was something the Pack looked to be very capable of moving past and playing well in spite of.

Now, Gottfried is "tired of talking about them being young," and with good reason. The latter thee of NC State's five ACC games were dismal, not improved with gained experience.

In the two games since giving up the most points any NCSU team ever allowed UNC -- an eight-point loss to Boston College (record) and Georgia Tech (10-6, 2-2 ACC) -- there has in fact been consistent cause for concern.

"Our team better learn how to get a little tougher, bottom line," Gottfried said. "We better get a little mentally tougher and we better make a decision at some point whether we're going to guard anybody.

"But I can go right down the line, to every single one of them: 'You better make a decision real quick whether you're going to guard anybody.'"

There was a point early on in the season where this season's team looked like it had the offensive pieces it needed to succeed -- to return to the NCAA Tournament and to make a run. Offensively, the team could score but looked disjointed, but given time it could still come together. The defense, however, seemed to struggle.

After 18 games, it's clear that the biggest issue with this Wolfpack team hasn't gotten any better and the parts that looked promising are drained by lacking defense.

"This group right here's got to get a little tougher, we've got to decide if we want to play some defense," Gottfried said. "I can talk about it every day for two hours in practice -- at some point, they better make a decision because right now we struggle to guard anybody. It's frustrating."

