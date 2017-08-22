NC State

2 NC State football players dismissed, 3 suspended for on-campus party

Raleigh, N.C. — Five North Carolina State University football players were disciplined for violating the university's code of conduct for an on-campus gathering involving alcohol and marijuana, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators determined the five freshmen participated in the July 21 gathering in a student's room at Wolf Village apartment located at 2610 Wolf Village Way. All five players were on campus for summer classes.

The investigation began after a sexual assault allegation stemming from the July gathering. University police turned over the evidence collected to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

The police investigation was conducted independent of the NCSU Athletics Department, police said, though athletic department staff have "fully cooperated" with authorities.

Coach Dave Doeren took preliminary disciplinary action for the violations of the student athlete code of conduct and football team rules. Doeren dismissed two players from the team and suspended three others from game play. The actions are not regarding the allegations of sexual assault, police said.

In a news release, Doeren said Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed. Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas were suspended.

“We have a locker room full of young men committed to representing our University with integrity and respect, and have created a strong culture for NC State Football through our leadership program," Doeren said in a statement. "We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don’t align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly. Although I’ve disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I’m going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline.”

Athletic Director Debbie Yow said further discipline could be warranted, pending criminal charges.

"Should any student-athlete be charged with sexual misconduct by legal authorities, he will immediately be suspended from the team," Yow said in a statement. "That said, it is extremely important to respect due process for the student-athletes."

Police said possible criminal charges could be brought against the players as a result of the criminal investigation. University administrators are also conducting a Title IX investigation to determine if the players violated the school's code of student conduct.

