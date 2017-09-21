Football

8-year-old football players take knee during National Anthem

Posted 7:31 a.m. today

Saint Louis — A St. Louis-area youth football team gained national attention this week for taking a knee before a game on Sunday during the National Anthem.

The team's coach said the demonstration was the players' idea. He said several players asked him about the protests in St. Louis after a judge found a former police officer not guilty of shooting and killing a black man.

The coach said the players' questions about the protests led to a conversation about racial equality and the justice system. The conversation then turned to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines last year for protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Players' parents were present during the discussion at practice, the coach said, though the team is now facing some criticism for taking a knee.

The coach said the players are young but have a good understanding of the issues they discussed and meant no disrespect to those in law enforcement and the military who served the country.

7 Comments

  • Kelly Leeman Sep 21, 8:52 a.m.
    user avatar

    Good for them. We need more young people to be politically active.

  • Jimmy Jones Sep 21, 8:32 a.m.
    user avatar

    I would cancel games with this team....send them packing. Let them blame their coach for their lost season.

  • Domonic RRdeuces Teel Sep 21, 8:27 a.m.
    user avatar

    Why can't an 8 year old understand unfairness and injustice? The story reads that the players asked the coach about the protest. These kids and coach aren't breaking the law. Just because you don't agree with their actions doesn't mean their actions are wrong.

  • Cnc Stone Sep 21, 8:21 a.m.
    user avatar

    And he's still coaching ? What a bad role model !
    Never suppose to bring your personal feelings into it when you coach you are role model 25 sets of eyes watch every move you make ( the right move is to honor all the men & women who gave there life's for you ) disrespect has no place in sports !!!

  • Lora Watson Sep 21, 8:19 a.m.
    user avatar

    These kids do not have a good understanding of what is going on. This kids are at the perfect age where they are influenced by others. Just because the parents have an opinion on something doesn't make it true.

  • Jack Harris Sep 21, 8:10 a.m.
    user avatar

    Sounds like a good way to kill a youth program because the donation's are sure to stop!

  • Haley Sessoms Sep 21, 7:46 a.m.
    user avatar

    I'm sure they have a good understanding of the issues because the coach is taking a knee with them. What a bunch of little punks. Wish my kid was playing them cause flag football would turn into tackle football quick.

