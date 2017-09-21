You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A St. Louis-area youth football team gained national attention this week for taking a knee before a game on Sunday during the National Anthem.

The team's coach said the demonstration was the players' idea. He said several players asked him about the protests in St. Louis after a judge found a former police officer not guilty of shooting and killing a black man.

The coach said the players' questions about the protests led to a conversation about racial equality and the justice system. The conversation then turned to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines last year for protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Players' parents were present during the discussion at practice, the coach said, though the team is now facing some criticism for taking a knee.

The coach said the players are young but have a good understanding of the issues they discussed and meant no disrespect to those in law enforcement and the military who served the country.