Shooters come and go. They have good nights and bad. But a great defense shows up every night. And afternoon. That’s why, in my opinion, the teams that, as of today, have the best chance to win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season are Louisville and especially Virginia. Here at the mid-point of the ACC season, the Cardinals and the Cavaliers are playing the best defense.

Everyone is talking about Luke Kennard’s phenomenal shooting performance at Wake Forest. No question, going 10-10 in the second half and hitting the game winning shot is incredible shooting. But, would we be talking about Kennard in the same glowing terms if he and his teammates didn’t play tough defense in the closing minutes? No.

Duke did not play great defense in the first half at the Joel Coliseum. Wake shot 50 percent. And play by play announcer Tim Brando commented twice that he had never seen a Duke team allow opposing offenses so much space. But something kicked in during the closing minutes. The Blue Devils trailed by 10, 81-71, with just over four minutes to play. Both Duke and Wake Forest got the basketball five times after that. Duke scored on all five trips down the floor, and three of those scores came after Wake failed to get a defensive rebound. At the other end, the Blue Devils got stops on four of the five Deacon possessions. Duke drew a charge, forced a difficult three, pressured Wake into a shot clock violation, and then blocked a shot on the game’s final play. So, great offensive flourish at the end by Kennard and Grayson Allen, but if Duke only gets two stops or even three stops out of the last five, the Blue Devils don’t celebrate a great come from behind victory. They don’t celebrate at all.

During much of the Mike Krzyzewski era, Duke has leaned heavily on two areas to win games:

Forty minutes of defensive pressure, forcing turnovers and holding opponents to low percentage

Making more free throws than the other team shoots.

OK, Duke did play at least four minutes of the kind of defense the program has come to expect. But as of now, the Blue Devils still rank near the bottom in field goal percentage defense for ACC games, allowing almost 48 percent. As to the other stat, it was Wake Forest that dominated the free throw line Saturday. Wake made 25 free throws (of 32) while Duke got to the line just 20 times (and made 15). That is not the Duke way.

The question Saturday’s Duke victory poses is this: Can periods of hot shooting and four minutes of terrific defense, overcome a big deficit at the free throw line and 36 minutes of so-so defense where the opponent shoots 48 percent? I expected to get the answer quickly in Monday night’s road game at Notre Dame.

The Trip to South Bend

And the answer to my question is we don’t know yet, because Duke reverted more to the old model in South Bend. Duke played the best 20 minutes of defense we have seen from the Blue Devils all season, holding the high powered Notre Dame offense to 32 percent shooting in the first half. The Devils played well enough defensively in the second half, too, beating the Irish 84-74.

Duke did again get into foul trouble as both Jefferson and Kennard headed to the bench with five fouls. As to the free throw portion of the model, Duke made a bunch at the line, 23 out of 24. Duke made more free throws than Notre Dame, because the Irish just made 19. However, because of all the fouls the Devils committed ND shot 28 free throws. But again, this represents improvement from the WF game because Duke at least made more than its opponent made even if the Devils didn’t make more than its opponent took.

Offensively, Duke got a nice lift from Amile Jefferson at the beginning of the game. With the foot issue, he seems to play best early. He scored six quick ones and helped the Blue Devils get a lead they would hold pretty much throughout. Jefferson is not rebounding like he did before re-aggravating the foot, but his defensive work inside continues to be tremendous.

Duke was much more balanced offensively, getting 21 from Allen, 16 from Kennard, and 16 from Jones. Jayson Tatum played his best game with 19 points and 14 rebounds. More importantly he made better decisions with the ball.

This was Duke’s best victory with Jeff Capel calling the shots, and one of the team’s two or three best wins all season. Notre Dame, under former Duke assistant Mike Brey, had won five of six against the Devils since joining the ACC. But now, for the first time since 1995, Duke has beaten Notre Dame on the road.

Brey, of course, was on the bench and Capel was on the court as a player, the last time Duke played a long series of games without head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The win over ND gives the Blue Devils a 4-3 record in games without Krzyzewski this season. Duke hosts Pitt Saturday. If Coach K’s recovery from back surgery continues on schedule, he could well return in time for the Feb. 9 meeting with UNC.

So, since the reported team meeting at Kryzyewski’s house last week, Duke has improved defensively, won twice, and won the battle of the boards twice. Remember, Duke only prevailed at Wake because Allen twice grabbed offensive rebounds that led to big shots by Kennard. The Blue Devils though, dominated the the Irish on the boards 38-26. Against Notre Dame, six different Duke players grabbed at least four rebounds-guards are rebounding now. It’s a team affair. Tatum, with 14 rebounds, was exemplary.

Despite Duke’s two win bounce back since the loss to State, with the remaining schedule, getting to even 12 conference wins will be a very steep climb. The Blue Devils (now 5-4 in the ACC) won’t have a problem making the NCAA Tournament, but they probably need to finish at least 11-7 in ACC play to get a good seed.

It’s About Defense: UNC

Let’s go back to the aftermath of the easy win over Virginia Tech.

Roy Williams noted during his post-game press conference that last season North Carolina led the ACC in field goal defense. How important was that? So important that the Tar Heels in 2016 could shoot an abysmal 28 percent from beyond the three point arc in ACC games, still win the league championship, and also play for the National Championship. Carolina’s terrific run a season ago, was fueled largely by defense. Here in 2017, UNC has played reasonably well at that end of the court most of the season, ranking fifth in field goal defense and second in turnovers forced. But last week against the Hokies, the Heels failed to close out well enough on shooters, and Virginia Tech shot 51 percent. And they lost Theo Pinson, one of the team’s best at forcing opponent mistakes, to yet another injury-his return does not appear imminent. The Heels beat the Hokies by 19, 91-72, and yet Williams had made his point about lack of defensive pressure. And against that backdrop, the Tar Heels boarded a plane the next day for a game at Miami.

Saturday, in front of a big crowd at the Watsco Center, it was Miami, not North Carolina that played defense. In fact, the Canes played zone defense. That wasn’t the game plan. It wasn’t like Canes Coach Jim Larranaga watched the UNC-Georgia Tech game and decided on the spot to borrow a page from GT Coach Josh Pastner’s playbook.

No, what happened was that UNC sprinted to an 11-2 lead. Larranaga called time out, and in an effort to slow the Tar Heels down, told his team to switch to a zone. The Canes have played man-to-man all season. But against Carolina, the sudden switch to zone changed everything.

The Canes jumped out aggressively on shooters and protected the rim with a trio of shot blockers. Carolina, despite that quick start, finished the half shooting below 21 percent, the second worst percentage in the Roy Williams era. The Tar Heels got a basket from Isaiah Hicks with around 8-and-a-half minutes left, and then did not score from the field again until the second half. They trailed at the break 39-22 and did not recover.

Again, going back to Williams’ Thursday presser, he expressed dissatisfaction with the movement of the Tar Heel big men. In fact, UNC’s first substitutions in the Virginia Tech game brought Tony Bradley and Luke Maye in for Kennedy Meeks and Hicks. That was, Williams later noted, because he wasn’t happy with the bigs’ movement against the VT zone. Folks didn’t pay much attention to Ole Roy that night, because the Heels hit 14 of 30 from three and beat the Hokies easily. But Saturday against Miami, Williams’ concerns hit home. UNC got very few shots inside against the Miami zone and became a jump shooting team. And this time, the Heels became a poor jump shooting team.

Note to UNC: Very few teams in America have two senior big men as talented as Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks. It is imperative that they get the ball! Against Miami, Meeks shot just three times and Hicks got only six shots. It’s a two-part problem, Williams said Saturday. The bigs have to do a better job of getting open and then the perimeter players have to be looking for them. Meeks and Hicks have been dominant against man defenses, but down the road, they are going to see more zones, plus double teams in the post from Virginia. The coordination of movement by the bigs and passing into and out of the post, must improve for the Heels to contend for the ACC regular season title.

UNC’s defense did not lose the game at Miami, but it was not nearly good enough to overcome multiple problems in other phases. The Tar Heels allowed Miami 11 points on fast breaks-note here, transition defense is part of team defense. Ironically, UNC, known for running, got zero points in transition. Miami won the battle of the backboard, only the third time all season the Heels have been outrebounded (all losses by the way). Miami even won the turnover battle 14-10. Though the Canes have been prone to second-half giveaways (See Duke and Boston College), the Tar Heels could not get the Canes to cough up the ball often enough in Miami’s 77-62 win. UNC improved slightly at both ends of the floor in the second half, but the game to me did not seem as close as the score. And it reminded me of the disastrous Georgia Tech game. A lot. Both Georgia Tech and Miami played very physical, aggressive zone defenses. Neither game was tightly called by the officials. North Carolina never really adjusted either time.

It’s About Defense: NC State

I like the fact that Mark Gottfried opened at Louisville with the zone defense that helped NC State win at Duke. Since joining the ACC, Louisville has not been a good shooting team. However, that changed last week when the Cardinals torched Pitt from the outside. And the Cards’ hot shooting continued Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

I’m still not convinced that Louisville is a good shooting team. I am convinced, however, that Louisville is a good shooting team when given room. And if there are two teams in the ACC that will give up an uncontested jumper, they would be Pitt and NC State.

Gottfried noted a couple of weeks ago after a loss, that the Wolfpack was so far off the ball, shooters could “check the wind” and still have plenty of time to put up the shot. Against Louisville, State played defense as if it were a necessary (unnecessary?) evil in between chances to play offense. Louisville, by contrast, played defense with the passion of the security personnel who safeguard the gold at nearby Fort Knox.

State did switch to man-to-man after awhile, but it didn’t seem to matter. Led by red hot Donovan Mitchell (how can any ACC team not have a hand in his face?), the Cardinals shot 50 percent from the floor. They even shot 50 percent from three. Credit the Wolfpack with doing a good enough job on the defensive backboards, allowing U of L to rebound just 31 percent of its misses. The problem: there weren’t that many misses.

The Wolfpack compounded its defensive failures by failing to understand the Louisville defense. Rick Pitino’s match-up zone, its variations, and the other schemes the Cardinals switch into, challenge opponents with positioning and pressure unlike anything else they see in the ACC. Louisville’s defense is very hard to play against.

Still, State had five days to prepare, but in fact at times looked unprepared. To be fair, State did have some possessions where the team executed quite well. But there were others where the Pack got trapped, turned it over, took poor shots, even committed a shot clock violation or two. State was unable to build on its fine victory at Duke. If there ever were a question about the gap between the Wolfpack and the teams at the top of the league, that question was answered Sunday.

State still can make the NCAA Tournament, but will need at least five wins in the last nine games, and probably six. But the Pack, in addition to its defensive woes, now leads the league in turnovers in ACC games. It’s hard to overcome 15 turnovers a game.

Louisville, meanwhile, after a rocky start, now looks like a team that could win the ACC. The Cardinals’ big men have improved considerably over the past year, along with the team’s perimeter shooting. Louisville still hasn’t lit it up against a really good defense on the road, but then again, the Cardinals play defense every time out, so they don’t have to shoot well to win. In fact, as good as their defense is, it almost seems unfair when they shoot well.

And Here Comes Virginia Again

The other team to watch is Virginia, which almost always does shoot well. Virginia leads the ACC in three-point shooting, hitting an incredible 43 percent in conference games. The Cavs shoot 49 percent overall, which also ranks first.

Virginia under Tony Bennett has always been known for defense first. This somewhat younger UVA team got torched at Pitt on Jan. 4, and has been working its way up the statistical defensive ladder since. But I believe Villanova would attest the old Pack Line defense now looks like seasons gone by.

The nation’s No. 1 team shot about 20 percent against UVA in the first half, and at one point slipped to 18 percent early in the second. Villanova, like Duke, needed a combination of three-point shots, defensive stops, and timely rebounds in the closing minutes to squeeze out a win over the Cavs, 61-59, before a friendly crowd in Philadelphia.

Virginia, getting a tremendous boost from freshman guard Ty Jerome, is playing as well as any team in the ACC right now. To be sure, North Carolina, Florida State, as well as Louisville, and possibly Notre Dame and Duke, are still in the hunt. And yes, UNC still has the most wins to this point. But many fierce battles will be fought in February. And from where I sit, when you have a team like Virginia that shoots well consistently, and plays defense every time out, ACC rivals have two choices, getter better defensively, or hand the Cavaliers the trophy right now.