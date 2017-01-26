Caulton Tudor

ACC, national shockers open doors for Heels

Posted 11:19 a.m. today

Joel Berry II (2) brings the ball up the court during NCAA basketball action at the Dean E. Smith Center between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Syracuse Orange on January 16, 2017 in Chapel Hill, NC. (Will Bratton/WRAL contributor)

By Caulton Tudor

Chapel Hill, N.C. — After Georgia Tech’s stunning win over Florida State on Wednesday, North Carolina already has undisputed control of first place in the ACC basketball race.

It’s also possible the Tar Heels (18-3, 6-1) could be playing for the No. 1 national rankings spot tonight in the Smith Center (8 p.m., ESPN) against Virginia Tech (15-4, 4-3).

The national college basketball week thus far has been the one of the most unpredictable, most madcap in years. The high and mighty have fallen in sweeping order – No. 1 Villanova to Marquette and facing a game against No. 12 Virginia (16-3, 6-2 ACC) on Sunday; No. 2 Kansas by 26 points to West Virginia; No. 4 Kentucky to Tennessee; No. 6 FSU (18-3, 6-2) by 22 Wednesday to the Yellow Jackets (12-8, 4-4); and {{a href-"story-3"}}No. 8 UCLA by eight to Southern Cal{{/a}} also on Wednesday.

Logically, undefeated No. 3 Gonzaga (20-0, 8-0 West Coast Conference) would move into the No. 1 with wins over San Diego (10-10, 3-5 WCC) tonight and Pepperdine (5-15, 1-7) Saturday.

But the 9th-ranked Tar Heels have played a more difficult schedule than Gonzaga and the ACC clearly is a lot tougher than the WCC and probably the most difficult in the country.

With two games remaining against Duke and Virginia, plus one-nighters against NC State, Notre Dame and against Louisville, Roy Williams obviously is more concerned about holding the top spot in league standings than moving into the No. 1 national polls.

But the last week of January usually signals the serious jockeying for NCAA No. 1 regional seeds and although the selection/seeding committee says it pays no real attention to the national polls, there’s usually a strong correlation between the top eight or so seeds and the top-10s.

The upsets aren’t over, of course. Even Gonzaga could lose somewhere before the start of postseason, possibly on Feb. 11 at Saint Mary’s (17-2).

But this week has opened the door for Carolina to move up fast, and Georgia Tech made another emphatic statement about ACC balance with the shocker Wednesday.

First-year Jackets coach Josh Pastner added to his awards resume with a 78-56 that was practically over – 41-15 at halftime - before the Seminoles could break a sweat. Tech won with ease even on a night when it shot 42 percent, missed 10 of 31 free throws and 11 of 16 threes.

The Jackets haven’t been able to do much on the road, but they have six remaining home games starting with Notre Dame (17-4, 6-2) on Saturday and definitely have worked their way into the big NCAA picture with the one-sided wins over UNC and FSU.

UNC bigs delivering

The Heels, meanwhile, haven’t lost since that 75-63 wipeout on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.

A win over the Hokies and another on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS) at Miami (13-6, 3-4 after a 78-77 Wednesday win over Boston College), and the Heels could be the new No. 1 but almost certainly back in the top five.

There’s no question Williams’ team is clicking better on offense now than earlier in the season. Joel Berry is healthier, Theo Pinson and Tony Bradley are back on the court and the big men have been relentless rebounders on both boards.

Isaiah Hicks, over the last five games, has averaged 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. Kennedy Meeks, during the same stretch of games, has averaged 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. And Justin Jackson has been on fire – 20.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

In the push to the NCAA Final Four and eventually a loss to Villanova last season, the Heels dropped close games to Louisville and Notre Dame early in February and two others to Duke and Virginia and then turned it on with a 10-game win streak en route to the title game.

That 2016 finish was enough to bag the Heels the No. 1 East seed and a starting slot in Raleigh for wins over Gulf Coast and Providence.

The only early-round host sites in the ACC footprint this season are Orlando (Mar. 16 & 18) and Greenville, SC (Mar. 17 & 19). The Heels would have preferred Charlotte. That’s off the board after the NCAA’s HB2 sanctions, but Greenville should be important. If they can get there.

