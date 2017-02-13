Caulton Tudor

ACC's aging lions still ruling the room

Posted 10:45 a.m. today
Updated 58 minutes ago

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to the Blue Devils' game versus North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. Duke won 86-78. (Photo by Jack Morton)

By Caulton Tudor

Mike Krzyzewski turned 70 on Monday, but the Duke icon isn’t the oldest head basketball coach in the ACC. At 72, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim has that distinction.

There was a time, and not all that long ago, when 70-year-old, top-level college coaches were hard to find and those having consistent success at that age were even more unusual.

Dean Smith was 66 when he coached his last game at UNC in 1997. Everett Case, then 64 and considered the founding father of ACC basketball, was in failing health when he stepped down at NC State in the mid 1960s.

Vic Bubas won 213 games and was 106-32 in ACC regular-season games at Duke when he retired from coaching after only 10 seasons in 1969. At the ripe old age of 42 he went into academic and athletic administrative work.

Terry Holland followed the Bubas career route and was only 47 when he coached his last game at Virginia. Holland, 72, retired as ECU’s athletic director two years ago but one of his top former assistant coaches – Miami’s Jim Larranaga – is 67 and going strong.

College basketball coaching has changed a lot obviously. The demands are far greater than only a few years ago, but so too is the money and the incentive to keep winning continues to generate motivation.

In the 2016-17 ACC race, sideline experience is trumping relative youth again. Here’s a look at the conference standings by coaches ages after Virginia Tech’s 80-78 win over Virginia on Sunday:

1. Roy Williams, UNC, 66

2. Leonard Hamilton, FSU, 68

T3. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 70

T3. Rick Pitino, Louisville, 64

T3. Tony Bennett, UVa, 47

T6. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse, 72

T6. Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 57

T8. Jim Larranaga, Miami, 67

T8. Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech, 44

T8. Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 39

11. Danny Manning, Wake Forest, 50

T12. Kevin Stallings, Pitt, 56

T12. Brad Brownell, Clemson, 48

14. Mark Gottfried, NCSU, 53

15. Jim Christian, Boston College, 52

To an extent, those standings reflect reverse logic, but they also underscore the importance of program preservation in almost all college athletics but especially basketball, football and baseball, the three primary team sports.

It’s turning out to be a cruel irony for State’s Gottfried and Wake Forest’s Manning, who seemed to be positioned to make quick program strides as Krzyzewski and Williams moved toward presumed retirement.

Instead, the aging lions are showing no signs of making quiet exits and continue to tend their deep-rooted systems with the same expertise they did 20 years ago.

There are still goals to chase, but the Wolfpack (14-12, 3-10) is backing up, rather than progressing, in Gottfried’s sixth season. Starting with UNC on Wednesday (8 p.m., WRAL-TV), followed by Notre Dame (Feb. 18) and Virginia (Feb. 25), State could bag some big wins in its remaining home games. But with trips to Georgia Tech (Feb. 21) and Clemson (Mar. 1), it’s practically impossible to imagine the Pack doing enough to avoid a Tuesday first-round game in the league tournament for the second year in a row.

State’s season is tracking much like that of a year ago, when its 16-17 overall record (5-13 ACC) wasn’t good enough for a postseason spot anywhere beyond the league event. Then it’s probably roster patchwork time again for Gottfried. Talented point guard Dennis Smith Jr. probably will move on to the NBA and No. 2 scorer Terry Henderson is a senior. Abdul-Malik Abu, the best big on the roster, is a junior but likely will revisit his pro options.

Last March in the tourney first round at Washington, State and Wake met with the Pack winning by three. The Deacons have improved with some age, but State has not.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TV
  • ACC Basketball: North Carolina @ North Carolina State

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Basketball: Wake Forest @ Duke

    Saturday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
2
Villanova
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
DePaul
13
West Virginia
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
3
Kansas
4
Louisville
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Syracuse
6
Baylor
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Texas Tech
NBA Scoreboard
San Antonio 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Indiana 
Philadelphia 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Charlotte 
Orlando 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Memphis 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Brooklyn 
Detroit 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
Oklahoma City 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Boston 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Golden State 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
New Orleans 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Phoenix 
LA Clippers 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
Atlanta 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Portland 
NHL Scoreboard
NY Rangers 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
Arizona 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Calgary 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Pebble Beach (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Spieth-19F
2K. Kraft-15F
3D. Johnson-14F
4B. Snedeker-13F
5tJ. Day-12F
5tJ. Rahm-12F
5tG. Woodland-12F
8tS. Noh-9F
8tR. Oppenheim-9F
10tM. Hughes-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Maybank Malaysia (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Zanotti-19F
2D. Lipsky-18F
3B. Wiesberger-17F
4A. Levy-16F
5tH. Li-15F
5tD. Willett-15F
7tA. Lahiri-14F
7tM. Lorenzo-Vera-14F
9tP. Pittayarat-12F
9tS. Sharma-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Allianz Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-17F
2tC. Franco-16F
2tK. Perry-16F
4tP. Broadhurst-15F
4tD. Garwood-15F
6tS. Ames-14F
6tF. Couples-14F
6tJ. Durant-14F
6tF. Funk-14F
6tC. Montgomerie-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 13
Memphis Open (ATP)
 
World Tennis Tournament (ATP)
First Round
F. Lopez65 65    
P. Herbert77 77    
R. Haase7 77    
F. Mayer5 63    
E. Donskoy6 6    
M. Granollers4 4    
(4) T. Berdych 
M. Copil 
D. Istomin 
A. Bedene 
 
Argentina Open (ATP)
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 13
Qatar Total Open (WTA)
First Round
A. Sevastova 
S. Stosur 
S. Zhang 
T. Babos 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort