Well, UNC-Duke was fun as always! Now, we move on to the ACC weekend, where Duke will try to avoid a letdown and NC State will try to ... avoid a let-up? No, wrong word. Re-energize themselves, somehow, as they travel to Wake Forest and try to salvage something from this season.

North Carolina gets the weekend off, since SWOFFORD ALWAYS PROTECTS THE BLUEZ!

Florida State will try to get past one of its only tough remaining tests in the quest for an ACC crown. Boston College and Georgia Tech play each other, so no one has to watch, which is nice of them. Virginia and Virginia Tech meet again as Virginia tries to keep pace for its own hopes at the regular-season crown, and can Syracuse keep its road winning streak going?

Let's find out!

NC STATE (14-11, 3-9) AT WAKE FOREST (14-10, 5-7)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

We all saw that NC State at Florida State game on Wednesday, right? What is possibly left to say after that? Except, I guess, we're going to find out how much morale this team has left. I suppose it's always possible they were saving some of that morale for their in-state opponents, as they travel to Wake Forest on Saturday and then host North Carolina on Wednesday. So in actual basketball language, to win this game, NC State will have to do a better job on the free-throw line than it did in the first meeting. Much. Wake made 29 of 33 foul shots (87.9 percent), which is great, but NC State took nearly as many (27) and made just 16 (59.3 percent). If the Pack gets into a free-throw shooting contest against Wake, or even a foul-fest, they're going to lose. Wake scores 23.4 percent of its points in ACC play (most in the league) from the foul line and has the No. 2 league-only free-throw rate, per statistician Ken Pomeroy. State's free-throw rate defensively in league play is actually not terrible. (That's pretty much its only league-only defensive stat that isn't terrible.) Don't make it easy for Wake by putting them on the foul line, and maybe you'll have a chance in this one, State.

THIS GUY

Abdul-Malik Abu. The junior big man had a good game against Wake in the first meeting between these two, scoring 20 points (tied for his most in ACC play) on 9-of-14 shooting and adding seven rebounds. He fouled out in 32 minutes, but he also helped get Wake's John Collins in foul trouble. In two of State's three ACC wins, Abu has averaged 19.5 points on 81 percent shooting, adding 10.0 rebounds per game. In losses, he averages 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. Simply put, NC State is in need of much, much more from Abu, and with BeeJay Anya likely suspended yet another game for insubordinate conduct or whatever it is, they're going to need it if they want to have a chance.

HERE'S A GUY

John Collins. Opposing big guys haven't given NC State as many problems as guards have, but Collins is having such a great season that he's a rare and notable exception. The sophomore is on a tear, scoring 20 points or more in seven straight games now (Wake has won four and should have won five), adding 10.0 rebounds per game in that span (13.7 in the last three games alone). Collins is really, really good, and he leads the league in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, not to mention ranking in the top 10 in many key categories like offensive and defensive rebounding, etc. He had 21 in the first meeting with NC State in just 30 minutes as he was saddled with foul trouble. That's really State's best chance: Get Collins on the bench with foul trouble. No other way of stopping him that I've seen so far.

NARRATIVES

NC State Win:

NC State Loss:

Wake Forest Win:

Wake Forest Loss:

PREDICTION

Wake Forest, 93-81. I'm not going to pick against Ken Pom, who hasn't gotten a Wake Forest game wrong this year.

CLEMSON (13-10, 3-8) AT NO. 18 DUKE (19-5, 7-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

In theory, this game should have letdown written all over it. But this is Clemson. Clemson is not very good this year, and any time they've found themselves in a situation where they have to get a big win at home, they get close but can't quite do it. On the road? WOOOOOF. They won their first ACC road game at Wake by five, but they're 1-4 in the next five and lost three of those by double digits, including a 48-point loss at FSU last Sunday in a game that WASN'T THAT CLOSE. Seriously.

The biggest issue for Clemson is even though it's on short rest, they're facing a Duke team that is seemingly finding its way on offense more and more each game. And Clemson is just not very good defensively at all. This Clemson team in league play is better on offense than it is on defense, which is a problem because it is really not very good on offense, either. They're just not terrible. They don't really do anything on paper that gives Duke problems.

As Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said, though, Clemson will come to Durham "hungry." Fortunately for them, there are a TON of great restaurant options within a very short drive from the Duke campus.

THIS GUY

Jaron Blossomgame. God bless Clemson's senior forward, as he deserves better than this tire fire of a season. I will fight you if you don't like Jaron Blossomgame. He's not having quite the season he did a year ago, but in ACC play, he's still been very good, having a better conference-only ORtg (offensive efficiency rating) than he did a season ago so far. He's also improved his shooting, shooting a ridiculous 62.3 percent from two in league play (up from 51.6 percent a year ago). His three-point shooting is down some, but 37.5 percent in ACC play certainly isn't bad. Duke is going to be well aware that Blossomgame is Clemson's best player, and they'll look to shut him down, but he's had some nice games against Duke before – 14 rebounds in a home win over Duke in 2014, and 17 points in a home win over Duke in 2016. He's coming off of his seventh 20-point game in ACC play in the narrow loss to Pitt.

HERE'S A GUY

Frank Jackson. It may have been difficult to notice amidst a barrage of Jayson Tatum dunks (or, really, just the one), Grayson Allen 3-pointers and off-balance scoop shots from Luke Kennard, but Duke's freshman guard had himself quite a nice game against North Carolina. Jackson finished with an ORtg of 183, Which will happen when you don't miss a shot from the floor. Jackson drove to the basket and pulled up to make shots on a dime, looking more and more comfortable. Jackson is a luxury within this Duke offense, but for him to play as well as he did just adds one more piece to an already rich backcourt. Oh and because they're playing Clemson, he will probably get to play as much as he would like so that Duke's other guards can rest. Yeah, I said it.

NARRATIVES

Clemson Win:

Clemson Loss:

Duke Win:

Duke Loss:

PREDICTION

Duke, 89-71. Clemson should count it as a moral victory when they don't lose by 50 at this point.

_

SYRACUSE (16-9, 8-4) AT PITTSBURGH (13-11, 2-9)

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Just call Syracuse Mad Max because they are Road Warriors! Right? No? Is this thing on? That's now two straight road wins for the Orange – albeit not at very good teams, but still. And guess what? Pittsburgh isn't a very good team, either! This does feel like classic look-ahead territory, though, as Syracuse hosts Louisville on Monday and Pitt stinks so why not just mail it in? Well, I'll tell you why not, Syracuse. Because the ACC is a MEATGRINDER. And Pitt used to be a tough place to play. At least, the legends of the Big East told us that. It looks like Jamel Artis is going to be all right for Pitt after turning an ankle against Boston College, and look, there is something to be said for ending a winning streak as Pitt did the other night, even if it was just against the lowly Eagles. Pitt isn't very good, but they're still playing hard, and it does feel like Syracuse is due for a letdown. So...

NARRATIVES

Syracuse Win:

Syracuse Loss: I thought Syracuse was back

Pittsburgh Win:

Pittsburgh Loss:

PREDICTION

Pittsburgh, 71-67. Weird feeling on this one.

MIAMI (16-7, 6-5) AT NO. 4 LOUISVILLE (19-5, 7-4)

Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

#ANALYSIS

This game may not be the headliner this weekend, but it certainly warrants at least an eyebrow raise. Coach Tilde and his Hurricanes are always at least a little frisky, but this game is at Louisville. And Louisville is playing like they're angry at everyone. Maybe they are, since their fans seemingly always feel affronted in some way.

Miami has sneakily won four of five, mostly against bad teams (except North Carolina), but still, and even more sneakily, they're getting it together on offense. Their turnover percentage has settled down below 20 percent mostly, they're getting on the offensive boards here and there and they're making shots! Which is important. Unfortunately for them, they'll now be facing a Louisville defense that will try to make this turnover-prone offense go back to its old ways, all while making their lives difficult trying to get their shooters looks from 3. Louisville is out for revenge (for what, I'm not sure); Miami is just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

NARRATIVES

Miami Win:

Miami Loss:

Louisville Win:

Louisville Loss:

PREDICTION

Louisville, 92-75. Louisville's revenge tour continues.

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-16, 2-10) AT GEORGIA TECH (14-10, 5-6)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Oh dear god. This game should come with a warning label. Watching it could cause severe nausea. But at least these two teams play each other, so we don't have to watch them play! I'm kidding. Mostly. It can be fun to watch either or both; Boston College's guards are excellent and Georgia Tech has no business winning games, but you look up sometimes and they're winning and you're like how? So it's like a puzzle. Will the Yellow Jackets be able to bounce back emotionally after their throttling of Tusculum? Will Boston College be able to bounce back emotionally from being Boston College? So many questions. Neither of these teams do anything particularly well, except Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are as scrappy defensively as it gets. And they're at home. So.

NARRATIVES

Boston College Win:

Boston College Loss:

Georgia Tech Win:

Georgia Tech Loss:

PREDICTION

Georgia Tech, 72-64. Gross.

NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE (21-4, 9-3) AT NOTRE DAME (18-7, 7-5)

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

The first meeting in Tallahassee was a good one between these two teams, as FSU won 83-80. Notre Dame was a better team then, of course, but FSU looked pretty similar to the way they do now: Kind of juggernaut-ish. Notre Dame made 15 of 21 three-pointers in the first meeting and still lost. Of course, the Irish turned it over on 23.7 percent of their possessions and shot just 12 of 37 from two, both of which had plenty to do with Florida State's size and athleticism. Notre Dame does have a home win over Louisville this season, but it feels like a long time ago. The last two sure tournament teams they've faced at home beat them by double digits, even if Duke was a bit closer than Virginia. Still, FSU is 2-3 on the road in league play, its best win coming at Virginia in its first ACC road game. It'll be a tricky one for the Seminoles but a pretty good indicator of how good they are now that they're clicking again. And a good indicator for Notre Dame as well. Can the Irish climb back into the upper echelon of the ACC, or are they just too limited this year?

NARRATIVES

Florida State Win:

Florida State Loss: Cut down that rotation, Lenny Ham!

Notre Dame Win:

Notre Dame Loss:

PREDICTION

Florida State, 81-76. I think the Seminoles are ready for this!

SUNDAY

NO. 12 VIRGINIA (18-5, 8-3) AT VIRGINIA TECH (16-7, 5-6)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

#ANALYSIS

It feels like these two teams literally just played! Because, well, they kind of did. It was less than two weeks ago on Feb. 1 that Virginia hosted their in-state rival and pummeled them. Cassell Coliseum, though, has been a tricky destination for many an ACC team – even Virginia, which is 2-1 in its last three at Virginia Tech but its two wins came by a combined seven points. Keep in mind that Virginia Tech has had some bad teams in that span, and Virginia has had some very good ones. Virginia Tech is pretty good this year, and Buzz Williams ended up pretty pleased with the way they played at Miami, even in a loss.

#Hokies coach Buzz Williams on loss at Miami last night: “I thought we played much harder than we have over the past two weeks.” — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) February 9, 2017 L by 2 L by 2

It does feel like the frisky Hokies are due for an upset win. But they haven't been in double digits of a top-15 Ken Pom team since beating Duke by double digits at home in their ACC opener. Williams is right that staying close at Miami should be somewhat encouraging, but the Hokies' ability to defend better won't matter if they can't score on this stingy Virginia defense. Their 77.1 offensive efficiency in the first meeting between these two teams was their worst of the season, and they were just 3 of 20 from three. Get going from beyond the arc, and they'll at least scare Virginia a little bit. Brick a bunch of 3s and lose by 100 (in Virginia points).

Virginia Win:

Virginia Loss: Running into the homestretch of the season like

Virginia Tech Win:

Virginia Tech Loss:

PREDICTION

Virginia, 71-68. Another close one between these two in-state rivals! But Virginia is playing too well right now.

Last week: 9-5 (9-5 ACC)

Overall: 63-37 (54-32 ACC)