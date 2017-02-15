WRALSportsFan

Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster

Posted 12:33 a.m. today
Updated 24 minutes ago

Rumor, a German shepherd, leaps to lick her handler and co-owner Kent Boyles on the face after winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, early Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

By BEN WALKER, AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK — Quite a rally for Rumor — a commanding comeback for German shepherds, too.

Rumor was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss on the very same green carpet, she came out of retirement to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Cheered loudly all around the ring by a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, she's just the second German shepherd champion at the event that began in 1877.

"Unbelievable," handler and co-owner Kent Boyles said.

In a year that's seen lots of late, startling twists in sports — think Patriots, Cubs and Cavaliers — Rumor pulled something of a shocker. She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January.

Boyles is a fan of the Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Seeing a pet go from the couch to this top prize, heck, that's a dog world Hail Mary.

The 5-year-old Rumor beat out a Norwegian elkhound, a Pekingese, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, a boxer and a Norwich terrier in the final ring. The Irish setter called Adrian finished second.

"The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility," judge Thomas Bradley III said. "When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that's what it really is. She is just magnificent."

Rumor is named for the hit song "Rumor Has It" by Adele, a champion herself after sweeping the major categories at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

This was the 104th career win for Rumor, and earlier in the day, Boyles said that this would definitely, for real, be her last major show.

"She's going to be relaxing for a while," Boyles said after the win, but ultimately, there are "puppies in her future."

Clearly the crowd favorite, Rumor came out flying into the best-of-seven final ring to fans whistling and calling her name.

Rumor raised up for a well-deserved treat right after the win. Moments later, as Boyles did post-show interviews, Rumor spotted him and ran toward the man who guided her to victory.

Rumor joined the fittingly named Manhattan in 1987 as the only German shepherds to go best in show at the Garden.

There were nearly 2,800 dogs entered in the 141st Westminster canine competition, spread across the 202 eligible breeds and varieties.

The moment any German shepherd steps into the ring at the Garden, the crowd goes crazy.

New Yorkers just love 'em.

Some say it's because rooting for a German shepherd is the same as putting on an NYPD or FDNY hat, standing up for a dog that stood tall at a time of the city's greatest need.

"My sentiments, exactly," Boyles said.

While German shepherds hadn't won a lot here, many of them were on the green carpet of the center ring in 2002 when Westminster honored search and rescue dogs for their tireless work at the World Trade Center and Pentagon following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The solemn tribute is considered by many the most cherished memory ever at Westminster.

"They're loyal, dependable dogs that you can count on," Boyles said.

Rumor nearly won Westminster last year. She came to town as the nation's No. 1 show dog with more than 100 overall ribbons but was beaten in a surprise by a German shorthaired pointer named CJ.

In fact, when the judge began to announce his champion pick with "German sh...," Boyles took a step forward, anticipating the prize.

"I was thinking," Boyles said.

That was supposed to be Rumor's last show, and she was set to head home with Boyles to Edgerton, Wisconsin, to be a house pet and have puppies. She didn't conceive and late in the year, Boyles thought twice about Rumor's retirement.

"She liked to show and was in good shape, so we thought, why not?" he said.

Rumor went back on the circuit in January for 10 shows. She won the herding group Monday night at the Garden, beating top show favorite Preston the puli.

She topped that with the ultimate win at America's most prestigious dog show, rewarding the faith German shepherd fans always show in them.

"It's a recognizable dog, people have liked them for a long, long time," WKC President Sean McCarthy said earlier. "I think it goes back to Rin Tin Tin."

___

AP freelance writer Ginger Tidwell contributed to this report.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • CBB: UNC at NC State

    Tonight at 8:00 on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Vilanova at Seton Hall

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on FOX50

  • CBB: Duke vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Colorado at Oregon

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Washington at NY Rangers

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Detroit at Pittsburgh

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Pitt

    Tuesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. UNC

    Tonight at 8:00 on WRAL-FM

  • NHL: St. Louis at Detroit

    Tonight at 8:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: Duke at Virginia

    Tonight at 9:00 on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Colorado

    Friday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
Tennessee
58Final
13
Kentucky
83
15
Florida
114Final
Auburn
95
Rutgers
55Final
16
Purdue
74
25
Notre Dame
84Final
Boston College
76
NBA Scoreboard
Toronto94Final
Chicago105
Cleveland116Final
Minnesota108
Sacramento97Final
LA Lakers96
NHL Scoreboard
Colorado2Final
New Jersey3
Vancouver0Final
Pittsburgh4
NY Islanders1Final
Toronto7
Buffalo3Final
Ottawa2
Anaheim1Final
Minnesota0
Dallas2Final
Winnipeg5
Arizona2Final
Edmonton5
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Genesis Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
B. An
A. Baddeley
B. Barber
R. Barnes
C. Beljan
R. Berberian, Jr.
Z. Blair
R. Blaum
M. Block
S. Bowditch
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Maybank Malaysia (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Zanotti-19F
2D. Lipsky-18F
3B. Wiesberger-17F
4A. Levy-16F
5tH. Li-15F
5tD. Willett-15F
7tA. Lahiri-14F
7tM. Lorenzo-Vera-14F
9tS. Sharma-12F
9tP. Pittayarat-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Allianz Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-17F
2tC. Franco-16F
2tK. Perry-16F
4tP. Broadhurst-15F
4tD. Garwood-15F
6tK. Sutherland-14F
6tC. Montgomerie-14F
6tE. Toledo-14F
6tS. Ames-14F
6tF. Funk-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Memphis Open (ATP)
 
World Tennis Tournament (ATP)
First Round
(3) D. Goffin6 6    
A. Kuznetsov3 2    
V. Troicki4     
R. Gasquet5     
(5) G. Dimitrov 
M. Zverev 
(2) D. Thiem 
A. Zverev 
Second Round
E. Donskoy2 64    
P. Herbert6 77    
M. Klizan1     
P. Kohlschrei1     
(6) J. Tsonga 
G. Muller 
 
Argentina Open (ATP)
 
WTA Scoreboard
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Qatar Total Open (WTA)
Second Round
M. Puig6 0    
Y. Putintseva2 0    
(5) G. Muguruza3     
S. Zhang4     
(3) D. Cibulkova 
A. Pavlyuchen 
(6) E. Vesnina 
L. Davis 
(8) B. Strycova 
S. Stosur 
(1) A. Kerber 
D. Kasatkina 
(2) K. Pliskova 
C. Garcia 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort