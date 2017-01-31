Hurricanes

Aho's 1st hat trick helps Hurricanes beat Flyers to end skid

Posted 31 minutes ago
Updated 22 minutes ago

By MIKE POTTER, Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — It took Sebastian Aho nearly a month to score a goal in the NHL. Since then, the 19-year-old Finn has more than made up for his slow start.

Aho had his first career hat trick and added an assist Tuesday night, sparking the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The win snapped a five-game slide for Carolina — with all the losses in regulation — and ended Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

"(Aho) is a good player," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "Credit to him at a young age to be able to get acclimated to the NHL game and to North America. He's a smart player and a competitive kid."

Aho, the Hurricanes' second-round pick (35th overall) in the 2015 draft, became the first Carolina rookie to record a hat trick since Erik Cole during the 2001-02 season. It was the third multiple-goal game this season for Aho, who has 15 goals and 15 assists.

"It was a fun night, with the atmosphere out there," said Aho, who thought it was his first hat trick as a pro. "Every two points (in the standings) are important. When you score one goal, it's easier to have the confidence to score the next one."

Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk, the Hurricanes' only representative for the winning Metropolitan Division in Sunday's All-Star Game, also scored for Carolina. Skinner broke a string of six games without a point.

Elias Lindholm and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-0 in their alternate black jerseys. Cam Ward stopped 15 shots in the win.

Brayden Schenn scored his 100th NHL goal, all for Philadelphia, on a power play in the third period. Steve Mason made 23 saves for the Flyers.

Philadelphia had won the first two meetings this season, but the Hurricanes are 7-1-1 in their last nine games against the Flyers in Raleigh.

"That was a disappointing way to start coming off the break," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's going to be one game we address from top to bottom and get back to it tomorrow. We knew (Carolina) started very hard with intensity in this building, and they continued that through most of the 60 minutes."

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after a penalty-free first in which they outshot the Flyers 8-4.

Aho put Carolina ahead at 7:11, taking a pass from Jordan Staal and skating across the crease before beating Mason glove side.

Aho scored his second goal at 16:37, taking Lindholm's return pass on the right doorstep and beating Mason stick side.

Skinner made it 3-0 at 16:28 of the second. He was on the receiving end of Lee Stempniak's pass from behind the net to the left circle and slammed the puck past Mason stick side.

"It's nice to contribute to the win," said Skinner, who picked up his 18th goal of the season. "When you go that long without producing it can get a little frustrating, especially when the team's not winning. It's part of my role to produce and help the team win, and we weren't doing that over the last little while. But (Stempniak) made a nice pass to me, and it's good to get one in."

Aho completed the hat trick on a power play at 18:05, going to the upper right corner of the cage from the left circle on Lindholm's feed from behind the net.

Faulk made it 5-0 during a 5-on-3 power play at 5:10 of the third, scoring from the right point with Aho getting the primary assist.

"I didn't think our guys were nervous. I thought we had a good practice yesterday and a good skate this morning," Peters said.

Schenn scored on a power play at 10:27. Shayne Gostisbehere got the primary assist.

NOTES: Flyers D Michael Del Zotto (lower body) missed his fourth straight game, while RW Dale Weisz and D Nick Schultz were healthy scratches. ... RW Ty Rattie, D Ryan Murphy and D Matt Tennyson were healthy extras for Carolina. ... Eddie Lack was dressed as Carolina's backup goalie for the first time since Dec. 30 (concussion). ... Hurricanes assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour played nine seasons with the Flyers. ... The five-game season series resumes in Philadelphia on March 19 and in the regular-season finale on April 9. ... Staal skated in his 300th game for Carolina.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday to start a five-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League: Tottenham at Middlesbrough

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Miami

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • College Basketball Syracuse at NC State

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on WRAL-FM

  • NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes

    Friday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • College Basketball Miami at NC State

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
7
West Virginia
85Final
Iowa St.
72
Georgia
81Final
OT
8
Kentucky
90
10
Wisconsin
57Final
Illinois
43
Pittsburgh
78Final
12
North Carolina
80
22
Creighton
76Final
16
Butler
67
17
Maryland
77Final
Ohio St.
71
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
New England 3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST5:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)18:30 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
NBA Scoreboard
New York101Final
Washington117
New Orleans106Final
OT
Toronto108
Sacramento83Final
Houston105
Oklahoma City94Final
San Antonio108
Charlotte729:25
4th Qtr
Portland94
Denver638:33
3rd Qtr
LA Lakers60
NHL Scoreboard
Washington2Final
NY Islanders3
Nashville2Final
Pittsburgh4
Philadelphia1Final
Carolina5
Buffalo2Final
Montreal5
New Jersey4Final
Detroit3
Boston4Final
Tampa Bay3
Ottawa5Final
Florida6
Winnipeg5Final
St. Louis3
Toronto3Final
Dallas6
Minnesota5Final
Edmonton2
Los Angeles3Final
Arizona2
Chicago06:40
2nd
San Jose0
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Farmers Insurance (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Rahm-13F
2tC. Howell III-10F
2tC. Pan-10F
4tK. Bradley-9F
4tP. Perez-9F
4tJ. Rose-9F
4tT. Finau-9F
4tP. Rodgers-9F
9tB. Harman-8F
9tJ. Spaun-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Qatar Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Wang - z-16F
2tJ. Lagergren - y-16F
2tJ. van Zyl - y-16F
4tM. Lorenzo-Vera-15F
4tT. Aiken-15F
6tJ. Smith-14F
6tR. Cabrera Bello-14F
6tN. Elvira-14F
9tK. Aphibarnrat-13F
9tN. Kimsey-13F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jan. 31
St. Petersburg Ladies Tro (WTA)
First Round
(6) R. Vinci6 3 6   
T. Babos3 6 4   
Y. Putintseva6 1    
J. Larsson0 0    
A. Petkovic6 7    
I. Begu1 5    
E. Mertens65 4    
K. Mladenovic77 6    
A. Cornet6 6    
K. Flipkens4 2    
A. Konjuh1 6 6   
M. Niculescu6 3 2   
D. Vekic6 6    
J. Ostapenko0 4    
(8) D. Kasatkina6 7    
B. Bencic2 5    
Taiwan Open (WTA)
First Round
K. Kozlova63 6 1   
L. Hradecka77 4 6   
(1) E. Svitolina6 6    
E. Rodina0 3    
(2) S. Stosur6 6    
D. Kovinic2 4    
L. Safarova6 6    
A. Krunic3 4    
(3) C. Garcia6 6    
M. Erakovic3 2    
S. Zheng2 2    
S. Peng6 6    
D. Jakupovic77 6    
F. Schiavone62 3    
Second Round
(7) S. Rogers5     
O. Jabeur4     
Our Take
Extra Effort