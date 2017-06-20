Colleges

Alcohol sales at university sporting events growing, NC schools could benefit

Posted 57 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — As players collide and compete on the football field at North Carolina, NC State and Duke, alcohol is being served in select areas.

“We do serve alcohol in premium spaces and we'll continue to do that, but in the general public seating bowl, we have not discussed that and we're not pursuing it right now,” said UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham.

“We have just kind of got into the alcohol availability in the premium section, in the tower at Wallace Wade,” Duke AD Kevin White noted. “Beyond that, we haven't had a whole lot of conversation.”

But don't be surprised if the sale of beer and wine expands to general sections in football and basketball soon.

“We've talked about selling wine and beer for years,” NC State AD Debbie Yow said. “I tend to think at some point in time that will happen. But there are requirements for state schools, a change in state legislation, so we would not go into that alone. We would want to partner with Chapel Hill and with East Carolina and with other schools.”

That change in legislation may not be too far-fetched as the laws surrounding alcohol in North Carolina are already starting to loosen.

A tweak to North Carolina law passed in 2013 allows for in-stands beer sales at professional events that seat more than 3,000 fans. The law previously called for 60,000 seats. And earlier this year, lawmakers offered a bipartisan bill that would allow alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays, moving it up from the current noon. That has since passed in both the House and Senate

919 Beer Circle Logo 919 Beer podcasts, blogposts

“At some point, we'll do a deep dive and see whether it makes sense to even consider it at a place like Duke,” White said. “I just don't know if we're going to get to that place. I dont' even know at the moment if that's something that we absolutely aspire to. But I can tell you this, we're going to study it.”

It's a process Wake Forest has already gone through.

"We took two or three years looking at it, studying it, looking at what other people have done to determine if it was applicable to Wake Forest or not," said Wake Forest AD Ron Wellman.

Eventually, the vote went to a wide sampling of representatives from across the campus.

“I thought it would be a very controversial topic,” Wellman added. “We had over 50 people on a couple of different boards at that meeting and they voted for it unanimously, which shocked me.”

Wake Forest began serving in restricted areas, but now serves in the open arena. So does Louisville, Syracuse and Miami of the ACC. The ACC football conference championship game began serving beer in 2015 and basketball and baseball championship events followed in 2016.

West Virginia began to sell and serve alcohol at football games in 2011 and basketball games in 2015. Their primary reason was to cut down on binge drinking. Since then, the university has seen a drastic cut in alcohol related altercations.

Colorado State was one of the first to sell beer at football games, having opened it up to the general public more than 30 years ago. A 2016 story by the Coloradoan stated that in a six-game home schedule, the stadium had just four alcohol related incidents.

For the 2017 season, about 40 football stadiums will serve beer in common areas – nearly 1/3 of all FBS schools.

The NCAA does not allow alcohol sales at championships events with the exception of the College World Series and the Women’s College World Series, which began serving in 2016. The NCAA also does not allow alcohol companies to advertise at their events.

Of course, there is money involved. How much revenue can be generated by the sale of alcohol to the general public at games?

“I think our AD brethren would suggest somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000 every year,” Yow said.

Other reports put that number much higher.

A CBS.com report in 2016 said that West Virginia made about $600,000 from beer and wine sales that season at football games alone. The same report offered that Texas, whose football stadium seats more than 100,000, made $1.8 million.

At Colorado State’s new on-campus stadium, popular brewery New Belgium will have naming rights to a pavilion in the endzone where fans can watch the game with the brand’s beer. That came with a $4.3 million price tag for New Belgium that went directly to the university.

Colleges and universities are trying to figure out new revenue streams, and the sale of alcohol has been gaining strength. While the practice may not be imminent for North Carolina's public universities, it seems to only be a matter of time.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • FIFA Confederations Cup: Mexico v. Russia

    Saturday at 11:00 am on FOX50

  • Yachting: America’s Cup

    Saturday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLS: New York FC v. New York Red Bulls

    Saturday at 1:30 pm on FOX50

  • US Track & Field Championships

    Saturday at 4:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLB: Anaheim at Boston

    Saturday at 7:00 pm on FOX50

  • NASL: RailHawks v. Indy Eleven

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • Yachting: America’s Cup

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • US Track & Field Championships

    Sunday at 4:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLB: Arizona at Colorado

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Draft Coverage

    Thursday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis

    Saturday at 6:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis

    Sunday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
MLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Cincinnati0Top
1st
Tampa Bay0
American League
Cleveland0Top
1st
Baltimore0
LA Angels1Top
1st
NY Yankees0
Toronto05:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas0
Chi White Sox05:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Minnesota0
Boston05:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City0
Houston07:05 PT8:05 MT9:05 CT10:05 ET22:05 ET2:05 GMT10:05 7:05 MST9:05 EST9:35 VEN6:05 UAE (+1)9:05 CT
Preview
Oakland0
Detroit07:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle0
National League
St. Louis0Bot
1st
Philadelphia0
Washington0Top
1st
Miami0
San Francisco04:35 PT5:35 MT6:35 CT7:35 ET19:35 ET23:35 GMT7:35 4:35 MST6:35 EST7:05 VEN3:35 UAE (+1)6:35 CT
Preview
Atlanta0
Pittsburgh04:40 PT5:40 MT6:40 CT7:40 ET19:40 ET23:40 GMT7:40 4:40 MST6:40 EST7:10 VEN3:40 UAE (+1)6:40 CT
Preview
Milwaukee0
San Diego05:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs0
Arizona05:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
Colorado0
NY Mets07:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Columbus 9:05 PT10:05 MT11:05 CT12:05 ET5:05 GMT
Louisville 
Syracuse 2:05 PT3:05 MT4:05 CT5:05 ET10:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Toledo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Indianapolis 
Buffalo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Rochester 
Norfolk 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Durham 
Lehigh Valley 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Pawtucket 
Charlotte Postponed
Gwinnett 
Syracuse 4:35 PT5:35 MT6:35 CT7:35 ET12:35 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
U.S. Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Koepka-16F
2tH. Matsuyama-12F
2tB. Harman-12F
4T. Fleetwood-11F
5tB. Haas-10F
5tX. Schauffele-10F
5tR. Fowler-10F
8C. Hoffman-9F
9tT. Mullinax-8F
9tB. Snedeker-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Meijer LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Henderson-17F
2tL. Thompson-15F
2tM. Wie-15F
4tM. Jutanugarn-14F
4tS. Oh-14F
4tM. Sagstrom-14F
7tC. Ciganda-13F
7tD. Kang-13F
7tH. Kim-13F
10tJ. Concolino-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
U.S. Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Koepka-16F
2tH. Matsuyama-12F
2tB. Harman-12F
4T. Fleetwood-11F
5tB. Haas-10F
5tX. Schauffele-10F
5tR. Fowler-10F
8C. Hoffman-9F
9tT. Mullinax-8F
9tB. Snedeker-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Principal Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Jobe-14F
2tS. McCarron-13F
2tK. Sutherland-13F
4B. Langer-12F
5tS. Flesch-11F
5tT. Lehman-11F
5tS. Verplank-11F
8tS. Ames-9F
8tM. Dawson-9F
10tM. Bradley-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Toyota/Save Mart 350
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Trevor Bayne
Josh Bilicki
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Alon Day
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 M&M’s 200
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Harrison Burton
Ross Chastain
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
View Full Grid
 
2017 Kohler Grand Prix
Qualifying
Mikhail Aleshin
Marco Andretti
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Ed Jones
View Full Grid
 
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jun. 20
AEGON Championships (ATP)
First Round
(3) M. Raonic65 68    
T. Kokkinakis77 710    
S. Johnson6 1 1   
S. Kozlov3 6 6   
J. Benneteau6 6    
J. Ward2 2    
(2) S. Wawrinka64 5    
F. Lopez77 7    
V. Troicki5 77 78   
J. Tipsarevic7 65 66   
(1) A. Murray64 2    
J. Thompson77 6    
L. Broady4 4    
J. Chardy6 6    
N. Basilashvi4 719 4   
G. Muller6 617 6   
(4) M. Cilic7 6    
J. Isner5 3    
D. Medvedev63 6 6   
N. Mahut77 4 4   
C. Norrie1 4    
S. Querrey6 6    
 
Gerry Weber Open (ATP)
First Round
(7) R. Bautista A6 4 6   
C. Berlocq0 6 2   
(3) K. Nishikori67 6 6   
F. Verdasco79 3 4   
L. Lacko4 4    
M. Zverev6 6    
R. Haase3 7 6   
D. Ferrer6 5 3   
K. Khachanov6 62 6   
G. Simon2 77 3   
T. Haas4 4    
B. Tomic6 6    
(4) A. Zverev6 6    
P. Lorenzi3 2    
B. Paire0 4    
F. Mayer6 6    
(1) R. Federer6 6    
Y. Sugita3 1    
(6) L. Pouille1 6 6   
J. Struff6 3 4   
I. Karlovic3 66    
M. Youzhny6 78    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jun. 20
AEGON Classic Birmingham (WTA)
First Round
N. Hibino5 5    
K. Siniakova7 7    
(7) P. Kvitova6 6    
T. Smitkova2 3    
C. Giorgi6 77    
N. Vikhlyants3 64    
M. Vondrousov5 61    
A. Barty7 77    
(9) D. Gavrilova6 6    
S. Hsieh4 4    
(4) J. Konta6 78    
L. Tsurenko3 66    
(5) K. Mladenovic6 77    
Y. Duan3 62    
(3) D. Cibulkova7 67 5   
L. Safarova5 79 7   
C. McHale4 2    
C. Vandeweghe6 6    
D. Vekic2 62    
A. Riske6 77    
(6) G. Muguruza6 3 6   
E. Kulichkova3 6 4   
S. Zhang7 7    
M. Linette5 5    
 
Mallorca Open (WTA)
First Round
J. Goerges6 6    
L. Arruabarre1 2    
P. Parmentier2 0    
J. Cepelova6 6    
(6) R. Vinci6 6    
S. Errani2 1    
(3) C. Garcia6 6    
J. Jankovic4 4    
K. Flipkens3 6 6   
M. Minella6 3 2   
A. Kalinskaya66 4    
M. Barthel78 6    
F. Schiavone65 6 6   
E. Bouchard77 4 3   
B. Haddad Mai64 3    
S. Rogers77 6    
(4) C. Suarez Nav3 5    
C. Bellis6 7    
V. Lepchenko3 6 77   
V. Cepede Roy6 3 64   
(5) K. Bertens2 6 0   
S. Lisicki6 3 0   
(7) A. Konjuh77 4 6   
O. Jabeur61 6 3   
R. Ozaki3 6 5   
V. Azarenka6 4 4   
 
Our Take
Extra Effort