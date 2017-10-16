College Basketball

AP Exclusive: Corruption probe prompts reviews of NCAA teams

Posted 12:14 p.m. today
Updated 3 minutes ago

FILE - In this March 29, 2008, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino talks to David Padgett during an NCAA East Regional final basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. Louisville has named assistant David Padgett as the interim replacement for men's basketball coach Rick Pitino, staying in-house to maintain continuity in the wake of a nationwide federal investigation of college basketball. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

By EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer

The spate of arrests, details of under-the-table bribes to teenagers and the expected downfall of one of the sport's best-known coaches has triggered uncomfortable soul-searching among the institutions at the heart of college basketball, including internal reviews by more than two dozen schools of their own prominent programs.

At stake is the future of a business that, over the span of 22 years ending in 2032, will produce $19.6 billion in TV money for the NCAA Tournament, known to the public, simply, as March Madness.

The NCAA distributes those billions to its conferences and universities, and that figure doesn't include the millions splashed around by shoe companies, who play an outsized role in the success of the programs and the careers of some of their top players.

More than two dozen universities with major hoops programs — including Louisville, where Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is in the process of being fired after 16 seasons — have responded to news of the sport's bribery scandal by conducting internal reviews of their compliance operations.

The Associated Press asked 84 schools, including all the nation's power programs, and six top conferences about their response to the arrests that upended college hoops mere days before practices for the 2017-18 season began around the country.

Of 63 schools that responded, 28 said the probe prompted their own internal reviews. So did the Pac-12 Conference, which formed a task force to dive into the culture and issues of recruiting.

Among the schools reviewing their programs are Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California; each had assistant coaches arrested as part of the sting.

The list also includes Alabama, where a review led to the resignation of basketball administrator Kobie Baker but unearthed no NCAA violations, according to school officials.

A representative from one school, St. Johns, told AP the NCAA directed all Division I programs to examine their programs for potential rules violations after the federal complaints were filed. The NCAA declined to comment when asked about that specific directive.

But last week, the NCAA formed a fact-finding commission to be led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, with results expected in April — right around the time the NCAA Tournament comes to an end.

"My only piece of advice (to young players), don't let the process ruin you because we will. I blame myself," said Tom Izzo of Michigan State, one of the schools conducting a review.

Izzo is convinced players' circles grow too large as they near the big-time and fill up with too many people with different agendas.

But in an illustration of wide-ranging perceptions of the issue, Michigan State's cross-state rival, Michigan, said it isn't conducting an internal review and its coach, John Beilein, said "I don't think the sky is falling in college basketball."

"I think that there's certainly some rogue coaches," Beilein said. "How many? Maybe I'll be proven wrong, but I can't believe there's too much of that going out there."

Michigan, 34 other schools and the Big East Conference said they were not specifically responding to the federal probe. But many of the "no" responses came with the caveat that the school's athletic department is always reviewing its compliance.

Four conferences and 21 schools declined to respond to the AP's survey, including one university that declined to respond on the record but acknowledged privately that it was reviewing its program because of the probe.

The vast majority of schools surveyed have shoe deals with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour. A top Adidas marketing executive was among the 10 people arrested, after authorities spent two years untangling schemes, often bankrolled with money from the apparel companies, to steer future NBA players toward particular sports agents and financial advisers. No players were accused of doing anything illegal, but any recruits found taking any improper benefits could lose eligibility to play.

In many corners, the arrests have been portrayed as the government's response to activities that have long been viewed as business-as-usual in big-time hoops — a long-awaited reckoning with problems the NCAA has been unwilling or unable to rein in.

An announcement Friday by the NCAA that a seven-year-long investigation into academic fraud at North Carolina would result in no sanctions for the Tar Heels did nothing to promote confidence in the body tasked with keeping its sports clean.

The AP also asked universities if they had been contacted by federal or state law enforcement. Only the schools involved in the federal complaints acknowledged being contacted.

That doesn't mean more isn't coming. Prosecutors have made clear the probe could widen in scope as the investigation continues.

"I'd say most people agree that this is the tip of the iceberg," said John Tauer, the coach at St. Thomas in Minnesota, which has won two Division III titles this decade. "Over the next six months to a year, a lot more chips are going to fall, and you'd have to think that schools that aren't diligent right now could end up paying dearly."

Tauer, who doubles as a social psychology professor specializing in issues of sports in society, spends a lot of time wrestling with the NCAA rulebook. His task isn't as high-stakes, though, because scholarship money and big-time shoe deals are essentially nonexistent in Division III.

"As an educator and a coach, you're certainly disappointed but not shocked to know this kind of thing goes on," Tauer said. "You hear rumors and stories of things that go on in the underworld of recruiting. You always hope they're not true, but you probably know, deep down..."

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told a story of losing a hard recruiting battle, and his initial reaction was "at least we didn't cheat."

He called it his heat-of-the-moment reaction, though he's certainly not blind to the issues confronting his sport. When he arrived at Utah in 2011, his two guiding principles were: "We are never going to cheat," and "We aren't going to recruit any turds."

"I wasn't sure in my lifetime that we were going to see anything of this magnitude where the lid got blown off," Krystkowiak said. "I was hopeful that at some point somebody's going to pay the price. Now when you get the feds and the FBI involved, it takes it to a new level."

Kansas coach Bill Self, whose school is among those conducting an internal review, said he harbors no illusions about what's at stake.

"This is bigger than us just coming up with ideas, this is us coming up with ideas that can withhold all the headwind that's going to be coming toward it," Self said.

___

Nearly four dozen AP sports writers around the United States contributed to this report, including Kareem Copeland, Oskar Garcia, Jimmy Golen, Larry Lage, John Marshall, Eric Olson, Dave Skretta and Noah Trister.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
Radio
  • MLB Playoffs Houston Astros at New York Yankees Game 3

    Tonight at 7:00 on 95.7 The Ticket

  • Monday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

    Tonight at 8:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • The David Cutcliffe Show

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NHL Hockey: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers

    Tomorrow at 9:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Oct 13
2
Clemson
24Final
Syracuse
27
8
Washington State
3Final
California
37
Sat, Oct 14
17
Michigan
27Final-OT
Indiana
20
6
TCU
26Final
Kansas State
6
20
North Carolina St.
35Final
Pittsburgh
17
Massachusetts
TBA
18
South Florida
24
Texas Tech
35Final
West Virginia
46
10
Auburn
23Final
LSU
27
Georgia Tech
24Final
11
Miami (FL)
25
Baylor
16Final
14
Oklahoma State
59
12
Oklahoma
29Final
Texas
24
Purdue
9Final
7
Wisconsin
17
25
Navy
27Final
Memphis
30
East Carolina
21Final
22
UCF
63
Arkansas
9Final
1
Alabama
41
Missouri
28Final
4
Georgia
53
9
Ohio State
56Final
Nebraska
14
Cincinnati
3Final
18
South Florida
33
21
Michigan State
30Final
Minnesota
27
Utah
27Final
13
USC
28
Boise State
31Final
19
San Diego State
14
5
Washington
7Final
Arizona State
13
Oregon
7Final
23
Stanford
49
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia28Final
Carolina23
Sunday, Oct. 15
Miami20Final
Atlanta17
Chicago27F(OT)
Baltimore24
Cleveland17Final
Houston33
Green Bay10Final
Minnesota23
Detroit38Final
New Orleans52
New England24Final
NY Jets17
San Francisco24Final
Washington26
Tampa Bay33Final
Arizona38
LA Rams27Final
Jacksonville17
Pittsburgh19Final
Kansas City13
LA Chargers17Final
Oakland16
NY Giants23Final
Denver10
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
NHL Scoreboard
Tampa Bay 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Detroit 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Houston 5:08 PT6:08 MT7:08 CT8:08 ET20:08 ET0:08 GMT8:08 5:08 MST7:08 EST7:38 VEN4:08 UAE (+1)7:08 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CIMB Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Perez-24F
2K. Bradley-20F
3tS. Kang-17F
3tX. Schauffele-17F
5tH. Matsuyama-16F
5tC. Smith-16F
7tP. Casey-14F
7tL. Glover-14F
7tD. Lee-14F
10tR. Cabrera Bello-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
KEB Hana Bank (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Ko-19F
2S. Park-17F
3I. Chun-16F
4L. Salas-14F
5M. Alex-13F
6tC. Hull-12F
6tM. Lee-12F
8tS. Ryu-10F
8tC. Ciganda-10F
8tB. Henderson-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Italian Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Hatton-21F
2tR. Fisher-20F
2tK. Aphibarnrat-20F
4M. Wallace-19F
5M. Fraser-18F
6tD. Horsey-17F
6tT. Fleetwood-17F
6tG. Coetzee-17F
6tF. Molinari-17F
10tN. Bertasio-16F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SAS Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Montgomerie-16F
2tD. Garwood-13F
2tV. Singh-13F
4C. Pavin-12F
5D. McKenzie-11F
6J. Kelly-10F
7G. Sauers-9F
8tM. Bradley-8F
8tK. Perry-8F
8tD. Toms-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Alabama 500
Final Results
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Ryan Newman
3. Trevor Bayne
4. Joey Logano
5. Aric Almirola
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
8. Kasey Kahne
9. Gray Gaulding
10. David Ragan
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Final Results
1. Parker Kligerman
2. Christopher Bell
3. Myatt Snider
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Austin Cindric
6. John Hunter Nemechek
7. Vinnie Miller
8. Clay Greenfield
9. Matt Crafton
10. Tyler Young
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Oct. 16
Intrum Stockholm Open (ATP)
 
European Open (ATP)
First Round
S. Stakhovsky77 6    
J. Donaldson64 4    
I. Karlovic3 7 712   
G. Pella6 5 610   
N. Basilashvi4 0    
J. Benneteau6 0    
R. Bemelmans4 77 1   
P. Gojowczyk6 65 2   
 
Kremlin Cup (ATP/WTA)
First Round
B. Coric3 2    
D. Sela6 6    
Y. Bhambri6 6    
R. Safiullin2 4    
A. Bublik6 6    
T. Gabashvili3 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Oct. 16
BGL Luxembourg Open (WTA)
First Round
(3) A. Kontaveit6 6    
J. Cepelova0 2    
L. Arruabarre2 2    
M. Brengle6 6    
(5) E. Mertens6 6    
S. Sorribes T0 2    
(4) S. Cirstea5 2    
V. Cepede Roy7 3    
(7) B. Haddad Mai6 2    
K. Flipkens3 3    
(8) V. Lepchenko 
C. Witthoeft 
 
Kremlin Cup (ATP/WTA)
First Round
D. Vekic0 2    
K. Siniakova6 6    
E. Makarova3 3    
A. Cornet6 6    
L. Tsurenko77 6    
C. McHale64 3    
A. Sasnovich1 77 1   
T. Babos6 63 2   
O. Pervushina0     
Y. Putintseva0     
 
Our Take
Extra Effort