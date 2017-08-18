PGA

Armour, Simpson share 2nd-round lead in Wyndham Championship

Posted 28 minutes ago
Updated 12 minutes ago

Webb Simpson chips to the ninth green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ryan Armour shot a career-best 9-under 61 on Friday for a share of the lead with Webb Simpson after two rounds at the Wyndham Championship.

Armour and Simpson were at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour's final event of the regular season. Simpson shot a 64.

Henrik Stenson was a stroke behind them after a 66. Ollie Schniederjans and Vaughn Taylor and were 11. Schniederjans shot 63, Taylor had a 66.

First-round leader Matt Every followed his 61 with a 72 to slip six strokes off the lead.

The field at Sedgefield Country Club is once again full of players trying to force their way off the bubble and qualify for the postseason. The top 125 players on the points list earn berths at The Northern Trust next week in New York.

At No. 187 on the list, Armour isn't even close to the bubble.

"Could turn your life around," Armour said. "I had some goals at the beginning of the week. I knew where I stood and, you know, right now the goals are attainable."

The 41-year-old who has yet to win on tour and has bounced between the big tour and the Web.com Tour throughout his 14-year professional career, had nine birdies — five on his first nine holes, then four in a row on Nos. 5-8 — to quickly climb the leaderboard.

His round was two strokes better than his previous best of 63 nine years ago in Milwaukee.

Simpson, a North Carolina native who won here in 2011 and named his third child Wyndham, put himself in position to contend for his first victory since 2014.

He had four birdies on the first six holes of his back nine, pulling even with Armour at 13 under after his birdie on the par-5 15th.

"Keep making birdies, stay aggressive and know that there's plenty of good golfers behind me," Simpson said. "I got to keep the hammer down."

Stenson, who started on the back nine, offset his lone bogey of the round — he missed a 15-foot par putt on the par-4 18th — with three birdies during the four-hole span between Nos. 4-7.

"The game plan is there," he said. "I got the set-up in the bag to give me those numbers off the tee that we need and it's just about going out there and playing, continue making birdies and giving myself birdie chances. It's a low scoring golf course ... keep it going."

Among bubble players, No. 125 Geoff Ogilvy played his way to the weekend late in his round.

He had birdies on five of his final six holes to move to 4 under for the tournament — good enough to help him beat the cut line of 3 under.

And No. 141 Johnson Wagner had the shot of the tournament so far, with an albatross on the par-5 fifth, using a 5-iron to hole out his 215-yard second shot from the right fairway. It was the first double-eagle at the tournament since Fabian Gomez had one on No. 15 in 2011.

"I had a bunch of family that's up by the green and they started going bananas," Wagner said. "Pretty clear it had gone in."

Wagner shot a 64 to move to 9 under.

Some others weren't so fortunate: No. 126 Daniel Summerhays was at even par while No. 126 Cameron Tringale was 1 under.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Football Friday

    Tonight at 11:35 on WRAL-TV

  • Premier League Soccer: Stoke City vs. Arsenal

    Tomorrow at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series #3: Bristol

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • P&G Gymnastics Championships

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • AVP Pro Beach Volleyball: Manhattan Beach

    Sunday at 2:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: Solheim Cup

    Sunday at 4:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Premier League Soccer : Manchester United vs. Leicester

    Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASCAR Bass Pro Shop Night Race at Bristol

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • NFL Football Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

    Tomorrow at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • Major League Baseball Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

    Wednesday at 7:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
MLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Toronto4Final
Chi Cubs7
LA Dodgers1Top
2nd
Detroit2
Arizona05:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Minnesota0
American League
LA Angels0Delayed
Baltimore0
NY Yankees0Bot
2nd
Boston0
Seattle3Top
2nd
Tampa Bay0
Chi White Sox05:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas0
Oakland05:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Houston0
Cleveland 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City 
National League
St. Louis5Top
2nd
Pittsburgh1
Miami0Delayed
NY Mets0
Cincinnati0Top
1st
Atlanta0
Milwaukee05:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
Colorado0
Washington07:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
San Diego0
Philadelphia07:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET22:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 7:15 MST9:15 EST9:45 VEN6:15 UAE (+1)9:15 CT
Preview
San Francisco0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Lehigh Valley 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Charlotte 
Indianapolis 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Syracuse 
Rochester 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Louisville 
Toledo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Norfolk 
Gwinnett 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Buffalo 
Pawtucket 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET5:15 MT7:15 ET12:15 GMT8:15 北京时间
Columbus 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Wyndham Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tR. Armour-1318
1tW. Simpson-1318
3H. Stenson-1218
4tO. Schniederjans-1118
4tV. Taylor-1118
6tK. Na-1018
6tH. Mahan-1018
6tD. Love III-1018
9tS. Lowry-918
9tJ. Wagner-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
Solheim Cup (LPGA)
USA: 3.5 | Europe: 2.5
Four Balls - Day 1
MatchScore
Wie / Kang3 and 1
Sagstrom / Ewart ShadoffF (17)
 
Lincicome / Lang3 up
Parker / Massonafter 15
 
Lewis / Piller2 up
Hull / Hallafter 14
 
Yin / Salas6 and 5
Ciganda / PedersenF (13)
Foursomes - Day 1
MatchScore
Icher / Matthew1 up
Lewis / PillerF (18)
 
Kang / Salas1 up
Ciganda / MassonF (18)
 
Kerr / Thompsonhalved
Reid / HullF (18)
 
Nordqvist / Hall3 and 1
Creamer / ErnstF (17)
View Full Leaderboard
 
Paul Lawrie (EURO)
Leader in BOLD/CAPS
MatchHScore
Jacquelin v ROCK182 up
Bjerregaard v FRITSCH172 and 1
WU v Karlberg173 and 1
PAISLEY v Kimsey164 and 2
Campillo v DONALDSON154 and 3
WALL v Porteous181 up
Molinari v CHESTERS172 and 1
OTAEGUI v Bertasio163 and 2
Ilonen v SIEM182 up
DETRY v Elvira173 and 1
DUNNE v Fahrbring154 and 3
CANIZARES v Lawrie172 and 1
Southgate v CARLSSON164 and 2
FRASER v Kieffer172 and 1
LEWIS v Lombard164 and 2
KNAPPE v Dubuisson145 and 4
View Full Leaderboard
Fiji Intl (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Pearce-81
2tG. Green-72
2tS. Hend-72
2tJ. Norris-71
5tS. Leaney-64
5tD. McKenzie-62
7tA. Cabrera-54
7tH. Bateman-53
7tP. Wilson-53
7tA. Bland-52
View Full Leaderboard
 
DICK'S SG Open (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1tW. Short, Jr.-718
1tK. Sutherland-718
3tM. Brooks-618
3tR. Cochran-618
3tC. Montgomerie-618
3tC. Pavin-618
7tB. Andrade-518
7tW. Austin-518
7tF. Quinn-518
7tJ. Sindelar-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 UNOH 200
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Matt Crafton
3. John Hunter Nemechek
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Christopher Bell
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Cindric
10. Brandon Jones
View Full Results
 
2017 ABC Supply 500
Qualifying
Marco Andretti
Ed Carpenter
Helio Castroneves
Gabby Chaves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Esteban Gutierrez
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
View Full Grid
 
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Max Verstappen
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Carlos Sainz Jr.
8. Sergio Perez
9. Esteban Ocon
10. Stoffel Vandoorne
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Friday, Aug. 18
Western & Southern Open (ATP/WTA)
Quarterfinals
(7) G. Dimitrov6 6    
Y. Sugita2 1    
(14) J. Isner 
J. Donaldson 
(3) D. Thiem 
D. Ferrer 
(1) R. Nadal 
N. Kyrgios 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Friday, Aug. 18
Western & Southern Open (ATP/WTA)
Quarterfinals
(4) G. Muguruza6 5 7   
(8) S. Kuznetsova2 7 5   
(1) K. Pliskova3     
(6) C. Wozniacki1     
J. Goerges 
S. Stephens 
(2) S. Halep 
(7) J. Konta 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort