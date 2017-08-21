Baseball

Fayetteville breaks ground on Astros stadium

Posted 6:43 p.m. today
Updated 6:52 p.m. today

Fayetteville, N.C. — For the first time in 21 years, Minor League Baseball is back in Fayetteville.

"I think we're on the verge of very big things here," Astros Single A affiliate David Lane said. "I hope that everybody gets behind this team and rallies around it."

"Whether you're a baseball fan or not, it's a front porch for the community," Astros president Reid Ryan said.

The Houston Astros drafted Drafted Downtown Fayetteville, now the area is ready for what the team will bring.

"The explosion of businesses and excitement of the town just surrounded that baseball stadium downtown," Lane said.

"(Fayetteville) had the history of baseball but never really had the facility," Ryan said.

The Astros are building a 33 million dollar facility in the heart of Cumberland County.

Astros sign lease with City of Fayetteville

"This will be a huge shot in the arm -- this will encourage other investors that want to invest in hay street," Jordan Jones said.

The Fayetteville Locals are already fans.

"This is great for both of us -- our firm is downtown so we get to walk to the stadium," they said.

Once the facility is in place, the opportunity to host other events will also be limitless.

Fayetteville, Houston Astros agree to move forward on plans for MiLB stadium

"I mean, why not have a hockey game over here at the baseball stadium?," Lane said.

As for the team's name, the waiting game continues as the stadium is being built. After 1500 nominations, the team will either be called the wood dogs, woodpeckers, jumpers fat backs or fly trap.

Until they find a name -- they'll continue to build the Astros newest home

"We're developing our team from within which means we're going to have a lot of young players and you're gonna see them progress throughout the summer," Ryan said.

The stadium is set to be completed in April of 2019.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League Soccer : Manchester United vs. Leicester

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • The Dave Doeren Show

    Wednesday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • Major League Baseball Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

    Wednesday at 7:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Sat, Aug 26
South Florida
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
San Jose State
Stanford
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Rice
NFL Preseason
Thursday, Aug. 17
Baltimore31Final
Miami7
Buffalo16Final
Philadelphia20
Tampa Bay12Final
Jacksonville8
Friday, Aug. 18
Minnesota13Final
Seattle20
Saturday, Aug. 19
Carolina27Final
Tennessee34
Kansas City30Final
Cincinnati12
Indianapolis19Final
Dallas24
NY Jets6Final
Detroit16
Green Bay21Final
Washington17
New England23Final
Houston27
Chicago24Final
Arizona23
LA Rams24Final
Oakland21
Denver33Final
San Francisco14
Sunday, Aug. 20
Atlanta13Final
Pittsburgh17
New Orleans13Final
LA Chargers7
Monday, Aug. 21
NY Giants06:45
1st Qtr
Cleveland0
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Seattle1Top
3rd
Atlanta2
American League
Minnesota6Top
8th
Chi White Sox7
Oakland1Top
5th
Baltimore2
Boston2Top
5th
Cleveland3
Minnesota 5:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
Chi White Sox 
Texas07:07 PT8:07 MT9:07 CT10:07 ET22:07 ET2:07 GMT10:07 7:07 MST9:07 EST9:37 VEN6:07 UAE (+1)9:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels0
National League
LA Dodgers0Bot
5th
Pittsburgh3
Arizona1Bot
4th
NY Mets0
Milwaukee07:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET22:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 7:15 MST9:15 EST9:45 VEN6:15 UAE (+1)9:15 CT
Preview
San Francisco0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Columbus 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Toledo 
Syracuse 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Lehigh Valley 
Louisville 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Indianapolis 
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Rochester 
Gwinnett 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Durham 
Charlotte 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Norfolk 
Buffalo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Pawtucket 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Wyndham Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Stenson-22F
2O. Schniederjans-21F
3W. Simpson-18F
4tR. Armour-17F
4tR. Sabbatini-17F
4tK. Na-17F
7tM. Flores-15F
7tC. Smith-15F
7tS. Lowry-15F
10tD. Love III-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Solheim Cup (LPGA)
USA: 16.5 | Europe: 11.5
Singles - Day 3
MatchScore
Hull1 up
LangF (18)
 
Thompsonhalved
NordqvistF (18)
 
Matthew1 up
LewisF (18)
 
Salas1 up
Ewart ShadoffF (18)
 
Creamer1 up
HallF (18)
 
Yinhalved
IcherF (18)
 
Kerr2 and 1
ReidF (17)
 
Kang3 and 1
PedersenF (17)
 
Sagstrom3 and 2
ErnstF (16)
 
Piller4 and 2
ParkerF (16)
 
Masson4 and 2
WieF (16)
 
Ciganda4 and 3
LincicomeF (15)
View Full Leaderboard
 
Paul Lawrie (EURO)
Leader in BOLD/CAPS
MatchHScore
Siem v OTAEGUI172 and 1
CARLSSON v Canizares163 and 2
View Full Leaderboard
 
DICK'S SG Open (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-20F
2K. Sutherland-19F
3tJ. Daly-13F
3tW. Austin-13F
3tJ. Sindelar-13F
6B. Langer-12F
7tC. Montgomerie-11F
7tS. Parel-11F
9tK. Perry-10F
9tP. Broadhurst-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Erik Jones
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kurt Busch
6. Ryan Newman
7. Trevor Bayne
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ryan Blaney
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 UNOH 200
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Matt Crafton
3. John Hunter Nemechek
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Christopher Bell
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Cindric
10. Brandon Jones
View Full Results
 
2017 Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Qualifying
Marco Andretti
Ed Carpenter
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Esteban Gutierrez
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
Ryan Hunter-Reay
View Full Grid
 
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Aug. 21
Winston-Salem Open (ATP)
First Round
C. Berlocq 
A. Bolt 
A. Rublev 
S. Darcis 
D. Tursunov 
Y. Lu 
J. Tipsarevic 
A. Seppi 
R. Dutra Silv 
D. Young 
K. Edmund 
T. Fabbiano 
M. Fucsovics 
E. Gulbis 
J. Benneteau 
P. Herbert 
D. Koepfer 
H. Zeballos 
D. Istomin 
D. Dzumhur 
T. Fritz 
M. Jaziri 
Second Round
(16) J. Vesely 
M. Baghdatis 
(5) P. Cuevas 
J. Struff 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Aug. 21
Connecticut Open (WTA)
First Round
(5) E. Vesnina5 5    
A. Bogdan7 7    
(8) S. Peng1 6 77   
K. Siniakova6 3 63   
(4) K. Mladenovic5 1    
T. Babos7 2    
D. Gavrilova7 1    
K. Pliskova5 2    
L. Davis 
E. Bouchard 
L. Tsurenko 
K. Flipkens 
(7) B. Strycova 
D. Kasatkina 
(6) A. Pavlyuchen 
C. McHale 
K. Bertens 
E. Mertens 
(3) P. Kvitova 
S. Zhang 
M. Linette 
R. Vinci 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort