— For the first time in 21 years, Minor League Baseball is back in Fayetteville.

"I think we're on the verge of very big things here," Astros Single A affiliate David Lane said. "I hope that everybody gets behind this team and rallies around it."

"Whether you're a baseball fan or not, it's a front porch for the community," Astros president Reid Ryan said.

The Houston Astros drafted Drafted Downtown Fayetteville, now the area is ready for what the team will bring.

"The explosion of businesses and excitement of the town just surrounded that baseball stadium downtown," Lane said.

"(Fayetteville) had the history of baseball but never really had the facility," Ryan said.

The Astros are building a 33 million dollar facility in the heart of Cumberland County.

"This will be a huge shot in the arm -- this will encourage other investors that want to invest in hay street," Jordan Jones said.

The Fayetteville Locals are already fans.

"This is great for both of us -- our firm is downtown so we get to walk to the stadium," they said.

Once the facility is in place, the opportunity to host other events will also be limitless.

"I mean, why not have a hockey game over here at the baseball stadium?," Lane said.

As for the team's name, the waiting game continues as the stadium is being built. After 1500 nominations, the team will either be called the wood dogs, woodpeckers, jumpers fat backs or fly trap.

Until they find a name -- they'll continue to build the Astros newest home

"We're developing our team from within which means we're going to have a lot of young players and you're gonna see them progress throughout the summer," Ryan said.

The stadium is set to be completed in April of 2019.