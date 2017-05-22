You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The non-league schedule is tougher than in recent years, and the ACC’s Atlantic Division promises to be just as hostile as ever, but NC State’s football stock these days is unusually hot among Las Vegas odds-makers.

After going a modest 7-6 (3-5 ACC) last season, the Wolfpack’s 2017 win-total over/under has been placed at 7.5 by the CG Technology group, which rates among the most respected in the legal sports book business.

In 2016, State’s number was 5.5 wins. The Pack went over with a road upset at UNC to end the regular season, followed by a bowl win over Vanderbilt.

But in order to beat the 7.5-win total, Dave Doeren’s fifth State team will have to be substantially better. The non-ACC schedule begins with South Carolina on Sept. 2 in Charlotte and ends with a trip to Notre Dame (Oct. 28), which bookend September home games against Marshall and Furman.

That’s a step up from last season’s non-conference lineup of William & Mary, ECU and Old Dominion in addition to the Irish. Against South Carolina (6-7, 3-5 SEC last season) in Charlotte, State will need a huge turnout to match the likely Gamecock fan response.

Notre Dame is coming off one of its worst seasons (4-8) ever, but South Bend still ranks among the most demanding places to play in the sport. It should help that State has an open date before the trip, but that’s only after a quick turnaround in Raleigh for Atlantic Division games against Syracuse (Sept. 30) and Louisville (Thursday, Oct. 5).

The Pack ends in Carter-Finley against Carolina (Nov. 25), but goes to Pitt (Oct. 14) for its other crossover against the Coastal Division one week after league and national champ Clemson visits.

Throw in a trip to Florida State (Sept. 23) and, on paper, it all looks plenty taxing, particularly in view of Doeren’s 9-23 record in conference games.

But there’s no question that Doeren and his staff have the personnel to make a jump. Unlike most ACC teams, State has an established quarterback starter in red-shirt junior Ryan Finley and a fairly experienced reliever in Jalan McClendon. Versatile backs Jaylen Samuels and Nyheim Hines will draw some preseason all-ACC votes.

And defensively, State should be among the five or so best units in the conference. Clemson, Florida State and Virginia Tech probably have deeper and more talented defenses, but the Pack clearly should have a lot of pop with seniors Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street up front.

But win-total over/unders are up from a year ago for much of the ACC. Florida State is 9.5, and that’s taking into account a season-opening game against Alabama (10.5) in Atlanta and trip to Florida (8) at the end. Clemson, Louisville and Virginia Tech are at 9, followed by Miami (8.5), Pitt (7.5), Carolina (7), Georgia Tech (6.5) and Duke (5.5). No projections were made for Wake Forest, Virginia, Syracuse and Boston College.

South Carolina’s win-total number is 5.5, which could be bit low considering the Gamecocks have home games against Wofford, Louisiana Tech, Kentucky and Vandy, plus an early SEC game at Missouri (4-8, 2-6 last season).

In a way, high expectations are new for the Pack, which has had only two winning records – 5-3 in 2010 and 2002 – in ACC play since 1998. Chuck Amato’s third team went 11-3 overall in 2002, but there’s been only one 9-win finish since.

There’s a long, hot summer ahead, and all teams incur offseason and preseason camp injuries. But for now, State fans have genuine reason to be optimistic.