banner
College Basketball

Bibbs lifts Hokies to 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke

Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 28 minutes ago

Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) drives on Virginia Tech forward Khadim Sy (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec 31, 2016, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

By JIMMY ROBERTSON, Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Bibbs scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bibbs broke out of a season-long slump, hitting 6 of 9 from the field, including a season-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0), who won their eighth straight game.

Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Duke (12-2, 0-1), which played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21 — the third such incident in Allen's career.

The Hokies led from start to finish, jumping out to a 47-31 halftime lead. The Blue Devils got as close to 52-41 in the second half after a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard with 15:29 remaining, but got no closer.

Ahmed Hill had 17 points for Virginia Tech, which shot 55.2 percent (32 of 58).

Kennard paced the Blue Devils with 34 points.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Allen might have helped the Blue Devils on the offensive end, but Duke needs to shore up its traditionally tough defense. The Blue Devils gave up season highs in points, shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. The Hokies shot 61.5 percent (8 of 13) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have received votes in every Associated Press poll this season, but hadn't cracked The top 25. They most certainly will when the latest poll is released early next week.

UP NEXT

Duke will look to rebound when it returns home to face Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the ACC's preseason poll.

Virginia Tech travels to Raleigh, North Carolina for just its second true road game of the season when it takes on North Carolina State on Wednesday. The Hokies haven't won in Raleigh since 2011.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NFL: Panthers at Tampa Bay

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Detroit at Toronto

    Tomorrow at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NY Giants at Washington

    Tomorrow at 4:25 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Green Bay at Detroit

    Tomorrow at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Miami

    Today at 4:30 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBCBKNFLNBANHLMiLBGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Tue, Dec 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army West Point
38Final-OT
North Texas
31
Military Bowl
24
Temple
26Final
Wake Forest
34
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota
17Final
Washington State
12
Cactus Bowl
Boise State
12Final
Baylor
31
Wed, Dec 28
Pinstripe Bowl
23
Pittsburgh
24Final
Northwestern
31
Russell Athletic Bowl
16
West Virginia
14Final
Miami (FL)
31
Foster Farms Bowl
Indiana
24Final
19
Utah
26
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M
28Final
Kansas State
33
Thu, Dec 29
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida
46Final-OT
South Carolina
39
Belk Bowl
Arkansas
24Final
22
Virginia Tech
35
Alamo Bowl
12
Oklahoma State
38Final
10
Colorado
8
Fri, Dec 30
Liberty Bowl
Georgia
31Final
TCU
23
Sun Bowl
18
Stanford
25Final
North Carolina
23
Music City Bowl
Nebraska
24Final
21
Tennessee
38
Arizona Bowl
South Alabama
21Final
Air Force
45
Orange Bowl
6
Michigan
32Final
11
Florida State
33
Sat, Dec 31
Taxslayer Bowl
Georgia Tech
33Final
Kentucky
18
Citrus Bowl
20
LSU
29Final
13
Louisville
9
Peach Bowl
4
Washington
12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Fiesta Bowl
3
Ohio State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
Mon, Jan 2
Outback Bowl
17
Florida
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
21
Iowa
Cotton Bowl
15
Western Michigan
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
8
Wisconsin
Rose Bowl
9
USC
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
5
Penn State
Sugar Bowl
14
Auburn
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
7
Oklahoma
Men's College Basketball
1
Villanova
741:09
2nd Half
10
Creighton
67
5
Duke
75Final
Virginia Tech
89
6
Louisville
77Final
16
Indiana
62
7
Gonzaga
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
Pacific
9
North Carolina
63Final
Georgia Tech
75
20
Florida St.
23Halftime
12
Virginia
30
17
Xavier
81Final
Georgetown
76
San Diego
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
19
Saint Mary's
24
Notre Dame
34Halftime
Pittsburgh
36
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 1
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
Dallas 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
New Orleans 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Arizona 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Los Angeles 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Diego 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Francisco 
NY Giants 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Green Bay 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST7:30 CT5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
NBA Scoreboard
Memphis 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)23:0017:00 ET4:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Sacramento 
Milwaukee 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
Cleveland 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Charlotte 
New York 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
LA Clippers 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Oklahoma City 
Phoenix 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
Buffalo12nd Int
Boston3
Washington52nd Int
New Jersey1
Columbus 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)18:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Minnesota 
NY Islanders 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Winnipeg 
Carolina 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Montreal 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
NY Rangers 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Florida 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Dallas 
Arizona 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Calgary 
Vancouver 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Edmonton 
San Jose 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
Minor League Baseball
International League
El Paso 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
World Challenge (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Matsuyama-18F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tR. Fowler-13F
3tD. Johnson-13F
3tM. Kuchar-13F
6tB. Snedeker-11F
6tJ. Spieth-11F
6tB. Watson-11F
9L. Oosthuizen-9F
10P. Reed-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort