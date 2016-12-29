banner
Big state, big stereotypes: UNC's Fedora introduces Heels to his home state

El Paso, Texas — The Hyundai Sun Bowl's representative made sure to say Larry Fedora is a Texas native as he introduced North Carolina's coach for the last pregame meeting with the media Thursday.

The fourth-year Tar Heel head coach is happy to be back among his own. The way Texans love football is different, Fedora knows, in a way they don't realize until they leave.

"Unless you've spent a lot of time in this state, it's really hard to understand the magnitude of high school football in state," he said. "Growing up here, you didn't think it was anything special, you didn't know anything different."

While it wasn't until Fedora got outside of the Lone Star state that he realized just how much bigger the sport and support for the sport is, his players have been introduced to the culture this week.

"When we got to the high school stadium, it was eye opening for them," he said. "They were like 'Wow, this is a high school stadium?' I think it gave them a little bit better understanding of how important high school football is in the state."

UNC practiced at SISD SAC -- a local football field -- seeing rather than merely hearing the truth to their coach's foundation for his passion for the sport. The Tar Heels also got to see other Texas truths on the trip before playing -- both confirming and expelling ideas they had about the culture.


"When they found out we were coming to El Paso, some of their questions were 'Well, do you think we'll be able to get some boots?'," Fedora said. "We've got guys who've bought cowboy hats and boots. They've had a great experience."

Just two players on Tar Heels roster (QB Nathan Elliot and LB JB Copeland) are natives of the state and the coach says one of the biggest let downs for his players was the lack of livestock.

"Well, they haven't seen any horses, they were expecting to see people out and around on horses," Fedora said. "You hear everything. They expect everybody to be wearing cowboy boots, cowboy hats, riding horses around, tying their horses up in town and they haven't seen any of that."

Fedora also had the opportunity to school media members on the massivenes of his home state the day before the game.

"You'd say, 'You're home,' but it's about an 11 hour drive from where I'm from in the middle of the state," he said. "We're west of Denver right now, we're out there."

The coach was born in in middle of the state and spent time coaching in the eastern and central parts. He met his wife in the state -- but hours, closer to Dallas. His oldest daughter goes to school at UT-Austin, but that's no where close either.

As the coach puts it, the game itself was as exciting as the prospect of returning to his home state but still being far from home.

"I was excited because I've been to this bowl game before, so I knew what the hospitality was like," he said. "This is a very different bowl, it's been around 83 years and the community really embraces everything about this bowl. I knew our guys would enjoy it, they were excited."

The El Paso community's true host nature of the game is true to the state's love of the sport.

"You've got a lot of emphasis put on (football), you look at the stadiums, the money that's poured into it, there's a lot of these small towns where when (the team) leave(s) town to play an out of town game, it's 'Last one out, turn the lights out,' because everybody's going to the game," Fedora said.

"For me, it started when I was very young -- the passion that I have for the game of football, a lot of that comes from being raised in the state."

While Fedora made the front page atop a local paper earlier in the week, he didn't go full "Texas," quite like some of his players did. No boots, hat or bolo tie. In fact, he says he's never worn one -- not because he can't pull it off, just because he's not into it, to be clear.

The team trip to Lucchese's gave Fedora and his Mrs. the opportunity to pick up new boots, sure, but for all the love Fedora has for his home state and all the impact it had on his career, the coach seems to be taking it in stride and letting his guys make the most of their first trip to the border city.

The Texas hardwear he's most worried about is a different state staple.

