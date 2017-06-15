You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/18LH6

A blimp flying around the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed Thursday near the Erin Hills golf course. According to reports, the pilot was the only person on board. He was injured, but alert and conscious when paramedics arrived.

Video shows the blimp going down behind a tree line just beyond the course.

Earlier in the day, AirSign posted a picture of the blimp to Twitter, which donned a PenFed sponsor, noting their excitement to be at the event.

According to the USGA and witnesses on the scene, the pilot was injured and airlifted away from the scene.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

Paramedics moving apparent victim of blimp crash at US Open pic.twitter.com/qrdrsVXaAT — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 15, 2017

Blimp pilot alert and conscious — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 15, 2017