Blimp crashes at U.S. Open, pilot parachutes out
Posted 9 minutes ago
Updated 32 seconds ago
A blimp flying around the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed Thursday near the Erin Hills golf course. According to reports, the pilot was the only person on board. He was injured, but alert and conscious when paramedics arrived.
Video shows the blimp going down behind a tree line just beyond the course.
Earlier in the day, AirSign posted a picture of the blimp to Twitter, which donned a PenFed sponsor, noting their excitement to be at the event.
According to the USGA and witnesses on the scene, the pilot was injured and airlifted away from the scene.
