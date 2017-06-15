PGA

Blimp crashes at U.S. Open, pilot parachutes out

A blimp used by TV appears to crash during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A blimp flying around the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed Thursday near the Erin Hills golf course. According to reports, the pilot was the only person on board. He was injured, but alert and conscious when paramedics arrived.

Video shows the blimp going down behind a tree line just beyond the course.

Earlier in the day, AirSign posted a picture of the blimp to Twitter, which donned a PenFed sponsor, noting their excitement to be at the event.

According to the USGA and witnesses on the scene, the pilot was injured and airlifted away from the scene.

