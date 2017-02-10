You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Duke's 86-78 win against North Carolina took everything that the No. 18 Blue Devils had down the stretch. The difference in the end was that the younger team executed like a veteran one and the experienced unit, the No. 8 Tar Heels, faltered.

Through 17 lead changes and nine ties, Mike Krzyzewski's team play Roy Williams' pretty evenly. One team would go on a run, the other would answer.

UNC (21-5, 9-3 ACC) looked like it was in control -- though by just a slim margin -- in the first half, leading by the most points (just five) twice in the 20 minutes. Grayson Allen sank one of his seven three-pointers with five seconds left before the break to give Duke the 40-39 lead.

Although Duke (19-5, 7-4 ACC) grew its lead to start the second half, its visitors made it a close game again eight minutes in and retook their own lead. By then, freshman Jayson Tatum was past his rookie nerves.

"I probably was nervous, I'm not going to lie," he said. "(The) UNC-Duke game (has) a lot of expectations and hype, second half I got that all out the way."

After a scoreless first half, the newcomer made his first two shots of the night at the charity stripe, then scored his first points from the floor with a posterizing dunk over Kennedy Meeks.

Jayson Tatum caught Kennedy Meeks pic.twitter.com/wR8r5HefQI — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 10, 2017

In position to retake a lead, Duke tied the game on back-to-back possessions around the 10 minute mark when Tatum grabbed a defensive rebound and scored on back-to-back trips down the court.

"He did a great job of responding in the second half," Grayson Allen said. "Me, Matt (Jones) and Amile (Jefferson) were all on him at halftime and coach was on him at halftime and he responded really well. That's a sign of maturity for him."

Tatum's impact continued through the final buzzer. Carolina's Joel Berry II took off on a fast break with 19 seconds to play, trailing by four. Tatum did enough: Berry missed the layup, without being fouled, and the freshman grabbed the ball off the miss. On the other end of the court, the youngin' made a pair of free throws for a six-point lead.

The Duke veterans told Tatum what exactly at halftime to shake his nerves and grow him up fast? "It's plain and simple -- that we need him," Allen said. "He knows that, he did a good job of responding."

For one of the formerly-injured, highly-touted freshman to flourish in such a pressured and key game in the season and in several such moments in that game shines light on just how much closer Duke is getting to being the team it was expected to be in the preseason.

The other really simple indicator that the fourth ACC win in a row shows where the Devils are likely headed: they executed in the key category of the game, heeding exactly what was emphasized ahead of the rivalry meeting.

The home team grabbed 31 rebounds in the game, the visiting squad got 30. North Carolina came into Cameron Indoor as the nation's top rebounding team. Duke won the game, in part, by dominating the defensive glass.

Krzyzewski called the one-board advantage his team finished with a wash, but UNC only grabbed seven offensive rebounds while Duke grabbed the 24 other rebounds off Tar Heel misses.

"That was one of our main focuses throughout the game, (on the) scouting report, everything," Luke Kennard said, smiling bigger after hearing his team won the statistical category than he did at any other point in postgame interviews.

"That's awesome, that's really good to hear, really good to hear. I think we rebounded great as a group, I really do. We were hungry for the ball wherever it was. We were right there to get it. It's cool. I like it. I like to hear that."

Being able to rebound against a bigger team is important from an ability standpoint, but the grin on Kennard's face and the way he explained his reaction to finding out his team succeeded in the exact category it hoped to seemed to be more a reflection of pride based in accomplishing a goal.

Although simple, Kennard's elation on top of beating his team's rival seemed to reflect the simple understanding that what the Blue Devils had been focusing on most really had clear cut results.

Coach K believes his freshman bigs, "they're coming on," and that's a factor in his team's ability to work the glass. But the ways the young team showed maturity -- player by player, in disadvantaged categories and with leading scorer Allen fouled out -- continue an upward trend for Duke.

The true test of that maturity, Krzyzewski warns, is in the team's next game against Clemson. Regardless of conference standing or season record, UNC vs. Duke has a history of a hangover (win or lose, coach emphasizes) and a grown team will avoid that but a young one won't.