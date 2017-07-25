WRALSportsFan

Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

Posted 11:47 a.m. today
Updated 42 minutes ago

FILE - In this 1974 file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler looks to pass. Research on the brains of 202 former football players has confirmed what many feared in life _ evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a devastating disease in nearly all the samples, from athletes in the NFL, college and even high school. Stabler is among the cases previously reported. (AP Photo/File)

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO — Research on 202 former football players found evidence of brain disease in nearly all of them, from athletes in the NFL, college and even high school.

It's the largest update on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked with repeated head blows.

But the report doesn't confirm that the condition is common in all football players; it reflects high occurrence in samples at a Boston brain bank that studies CTE. Many donors or their families contributed because of the players' repeated concussions and troubling symptoms before death.

"There are many questions that remain unanswered," said lead author Dr. Ann McKee, a Boston University neuroscientist. "How common is this" in the general population and all football players?

"How many years of football is too many?" and "What is the genetic risk? Some players do not have evidence of this disease despite long playing years," she noted.

It's also uncertain if some players' lifestyle habits — alcohol, drugs, steroids, diet — might somehow contribute, McKee said.

Dr. Munro Cullum, a neuropsychologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, emphasized that the report is based on a selective sample of men who were not necessarily representative of all football players. He said problems other than CTE might explain some of their most common symptoms before death — depression, impulsivity and behavior changes. He was not involved in the report.

McKee said research from the brain bank may lead to answers and an understanding of how to detect the disease in life, "while there's still a chance to do something about it." There's no known treatment.

The strongest scientific evidence says CTE can only be diagnosed by examining brains after death, although some researchers are experimenting with tests performed on the living. Many scientists believe that repeated blows to the head increase risks for developing CTE, leading to progressive loss of normal brain matter and an abnormal buildup of a protein called tau. Combat veterans and athletes in rough contact sports like football and boxing are among those thought to be most at risk.

The new report was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

CTE was diagnosed in 177 former players or nearly 90 percent of brains studied. That includes 110 of 111 brains from former NFL players; 48 of 53 college players; nine of 14 semi-professional players, seven of eight Canadian Football league players and three of 14 high school players. The disease was not found in brains from two younger players.

A panel of neuropathologists made the diagnosis by examining brain tissue, using recent criteria from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, McKee said.

The NFL issued a statement saying these reports are important for advancing science related to head trauma and said the league "will continue to work with a wide range of experts to improve the health of current and former NFL athletes."

After years of denials, the NFL acknowledged a link between head blows and brain disease and agreed in a $1 billion settlement to compensate former players who had accused the league of hiding the risks.

The journal update includes many previously reported cases, including former NFL players Bubba Smith, Ken Stabler, Junior Seau and Dave Duerson.

New ones include retired tight end Frank Wainright, whose 10-year NFL career included stints with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. Wainright died last October at age 48 from a heart attack triggered by bleeding in the brain, said his wife, Stacie. She said he had struggled almost eight years with frightening symptoms including confusion, memory loss and behavior changes.

Wainright played before the league adopted stricter safety rules and had many concussions, she said. He feared CTE and was adamant about donating his brain, she said.

"A lot of families are really tragically affected by it — not even mentioning what these men are going through and they're really not sure what is happening to them. It's like a storm that you can't quite get out of," his wife said.

Frank Wycheck, another former NFL tight end, said he worries that concussions during his nine-year career — the last seven with the Tennessee Titans — have left him with CTE and he plans to donate his brain to research.

"Some people have heads made of concrete, and it doesn't really affect some of those guys," he said. "But CTE is real."

"I know I'm suffering through it, and it's been a struggle and I feel for all the guys out there that are going through this," said Wycheck, 45.

In the new report, McKee and colleagues found the most severe disease in former professional players; mild disease was found in all three former high school players diagnosed with the disease. Brain bank researchers previously reported that the earliest known evidence of CTE was found in a high school athlete who played football and other sports who died at age 18. He was not included in the current report.

The average age of death among all players studied was 66. There were 18 suicides among the 177 diagnosed.

___

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at http://www.twitter.com/ LindseyTanner and her work can be found at http://tinyurl.com/kv4uhoh

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Golf: Senior Open Championship

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series #1: Iowa

    Saturday at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • San Francisco Giants at LA Dodgers

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • San Francisco Giants at LA Dodgers

    Sunday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • Panthertalk with Ron Rivera

    Monday at 7:05 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
MLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Chi White Sox011:20 PT12:20 MT1:20 CT2:20 ET14:20 ET18:20 GMT2:20 11:20 MST1:20 EST1:50 VEN22:20 UAE1:20 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs0
Cincinnati 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
Houston 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Philadelphia 
Miami 5:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas 
Minnesota 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers 
American League
Oakland 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET19:07 ET23:07 GMT7:07 4:07 MST6:07 EST6:37 VEN3:07 UAE (+1)6:07 CT
Preview
Toronto 
LA Angels 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cleveland 
Kansas City 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Detroit 
Baltimore 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Boston 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
Milwaukee 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Washington 
Colorado 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
St. Louis 
Atlanta 6:40 PT7:40 MT8:40 CT9:40 ET21:40 ET1:40 GMT9:40 6:40 MST8:40 EST9:10 VEN5:40 UAE (+1)8:40 CT
Preview
Arizona 
NY Mets 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
San Diego 
Pittsburgh 7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET22:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 7:15 MST9:15 EST9:45 VEN6:15 UAE (+1)9:15 CT
Preview
San Francisco 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Gwinnett 8:35 PT9:35 MT10:35 CT11:35 ET9:35 MT11:35 ET4:35 GMT12:35 北京时间
Lehigh Valley 
Pawtucket 9:05 PT10:05 MT11:05 CT12:05 ET10:05 MT12:05 ET5:05 GMT1:05 北京时间
Toledo 
Louisville 10:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET11:05 MT1:05 ET6:05 GMT2:05 北京时间
Syracuse 
Louisville 12:35 PT1:35 MT2:35 CT3:35 ET1:35 MT3:35 ET8:35 GMT4:35 北京时间
Syracuse 
Rochester 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Indianapolis 
Columbus 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Charlotte 
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Norfolk 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Buffalo 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Open Championship (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Spieth-12F
2M. Kuchar-9F
3H. Li-6F
4tR. McIlroy-5F
4tR. Cabrera Bello-5F
6tM. Leishman-4F
6tM. Southgate-4F
6tA. Noren-4F
6tB. Grace-4F
6tB. Koepka-4F
View Full Leaderboard
Barbasol Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1G. Murray-21F
2C. Collins-20F
3tB. Gay-19F
3tT. Ridings-19F
3tS. Stallings-19F
6tR. Blaum-18F
6tS. Burns-18F
6tB. Martin-18F
6tC. Tringale-18F
10R. Garrigus-17F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Marathon Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1I. Kim-21F
2L. Thompson-17F
3tP. Chien-15F
3tG. Piller-15F
5S. Changkija-14F
6tK. Kaufman-13F
6tS. Park-13F
8tA. Stanford-12F
8tA. Yin-12F
8tB. Lincicome-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Open Championship (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Spieth-12F
2M. Kuchar-9F
3H. Li-6F
4tR. McIlroy-5F
4tR. Cabrera Bello-5F
6tM. Leishman-4F
6tM. Southgate-4F
6tA. Noren-4F
6tB. Grace-4F
6tB. Koepka-4F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Const. Sr Players (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-18F
2tB. Jobe-17F
2tB. Langer-17F
4M. Jimenez-16F
5S. Flesch-13F
6tJ. Durant-11F
6tF. Funk-11F
6tC. Montgomerie-11F
9tS. Ames-10F
9tT. Armour III-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400
Final Results
1. Kasey Kahne
2. Brad Keselowski
3. Ryan Newman
4. Joey Logano
5. Matt Kenseth
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Daniel Suarez
8. Matt DiBenedetto
9. Chris Buescher
10. AJ Allmendinger
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Eldora Dirt Derby
Final Results
1. Matt Crafton
2. Stewart Friesen
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Grant Enfinger
5. John Hunter Nemechek
6. Bobby Pierce
7. Noah Gragson
8. Justin Haley
9. Christopher Bell
10. Austin Cindric
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Qualifying
Mikhail Aleshin
Marco Andretti
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Esteban Gutierrez
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
Ryan Hunter-Reay
View Full Grid
 
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jul. 25
Suisse Open Gstaad (ATP)
First Round
(8) J. Sousa6 6    
S. Giraldo3 3    
T. Monteiro77 3 6   
A. Dolgopolov65 6 3   
(7) D. Lajovic 
D. Brown 
(5) P. Lorenzi 
M. Chiudinell 
D. Brands 
E. Gulbis 
T. Bellucci 
H. Laaksonen 
 
Atlanta Open (ATP)
 
German Open (ATP)
First Round
C. Berlocq     
F. Delbonis     
(7) F. Verdasco     
J. Vesely     
(2) P. Cuevas6 5 4   
A. Kuznetsov3 7 6   
(3) K. Khachanov6 6    
R. Molleker4 3    
T. Haas2     
N. Kicker3     
R. Dutra Silv 
A. Bedene 
(1) A. Ramos-Vino 
L. Mayer 
(8) D. Ferrer 
N. Basilashvi 
P. Kohlschrei 
A. Rublev 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jul. 25
Ericsson Open (WTA)
First Round
K. Kozlova3 6 77   
M. Bjorklund6 2 64   
I. Bara2 6 2   
E. Mertens6 4 6   
(5) C. Suarez Nav6 6    
J. Paolini1 0    
P. Tig2 3    
A. Rus6 6    
M. Trevisan4 3    
V. Golubic6 6    
C. Lister1 2    
A. Krunic6 6    
(8) J. Goerges4 2    
V. Tomova6 2    
E. Alexandrov4 6 6   
E. Kulichkova6 4 6   
(1) C. Wozniacki0     
P. Parmentier0     
(6) K. Bertens5     
C. Witthoeft1     
(9) J. Larsson 
M. Barthel 
B. Krejcikova 
A. Beck 
(3) C. Garcia 
I. Begu 
 
Jiangxi Open (WTA)
First Round
J. Lu6 1 78   
Z. Diyas3 6 66   
(5) Y. Duan5 4    
A. Rodionova7 6    
M. Kato1 4    
Y. Wang6 6    
(6) J. Jankovic6 7    
J. Kang2 5    
(8) R. Ozaki0 5    
L. Zhu6 7    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort