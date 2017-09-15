Bulls

Bulls capture Governor's Cup with 6-4 win

Posted 9:52 p.m. today

Shortstop Willy Adames (27) of the Durham Bulls scores! The Durham Bulls host the Norfolk Tides on Sunday August 27, for the closing of their 2017 regular season. The Bulls finish with style winning the game 5 to 2. (Chris Baird/WRAL Contributor).

Moosic, Pa. — The Durham Bulls on Friday wrapped up a Governor's Cup title – their fifth title in 16 years – and advance to the 2017 Gildan Triple-A National Championship on Tuesday.

The Bulls downed the defending champion Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders three games to one, and wrapped up the series with a 6-4 win at the RailRiders home stadium.

PNC Field in Moosic, Pa., will also be the site of the Triple-A Championship game. The title game is a one-game, winner-take-all contest featuring the champions of the International League and Pacific Coast League, and will be televised live to a national audience on the NBC Sports Network.

Scranton's Jonathan Diaz scored in the bottom of the third on a Miguel Andujar line drive to put the RailRiders on the board. Durham answered with three runs in the top of the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pull away 6-1 before letting the RailRiders creep back to within two.

Extra Effort