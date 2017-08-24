You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham Bulls clinched the International League South Division and punched their ticket to the postseason in dramatic fashion Thursday night, as the Bulls rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to emerge with a 3-2 win over the Gwinnett Braves in front of 10,447 fans at the DBAP.

The division title is the 13th in the 20-year history of the Bulls as a Triple-A team and their first since 2014. With a 79-51 record the Bulls are the first team in the league to clinch a postseason berth, and now await the winner of the West Division for the start of the Governors’ Cup Playoffs at the DBAP on September 6.

The Bulls entered the eighth inning with only one hit and no runs before the club was able to take advantage of a wild Gwinnett bullpen to score three runs on five walks and a hit batsman to take a 3-1 lead. Durham then withstood a Braves rally in the top of the ninth to come away with the 3-2 victory and the division title.

Prior to the ball-filled finale, the game started with six scoreless innings for both teams with Michael Roth and Mike Broadway combining to hold Gwinnett off the board on four singles and a walk. The Braves were finally able to break up the deadlock in the top of the seventh however, when Kade Scivicque lined an RBI single off of reliever Hunter Wood to give the road team a 1-0 lead.

The lone run looked like it might be enough before the Gwinnett bullpen lost the strike zone in the eighth. Johnny Field and Kean Wong both drew free passes off of reliever Enrique Burgos to begin the rally, before Jusitn O’Conner was hit by a pitch one out later to load the bases. Mallex Smith then drew a bases loaded, RBI walk to force in Field from third and tie the game at 1-1. Following a strikeout of Willy Adames, Jake Bauers and Patrick Leonard kept the carousel going with back-to-back RBI free passes to bring home a pair of runs for a Bulls’ 3-1 advantage.

The Braves put up one last rally of their own in the top of the ninth, when Scivicque lined a two-out, RBI double to cut the score to 3-2. Bulls’ reliever Diego Castillo was able to close the door there however with a strikeout of Ronald Acuna to end the game.

Reliever Jaime Schultz (1-0) earned the win after striking out the side in a scoreless eighth inning, while Castillo (6) recorded the save for closing out the win. Burgos (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two walks while not recording an out in the eighth.

Adames had the only Durham hit on the night, going 1-3 with a walk, while Bauers finished 0-2 with two walks and an RBI.

The Bulls (79-51) will remain at home over the weekend for a three-game series against the Norfolk Tides, with RHP Brent Honeywell (11-7, 3.66) getting the start in game one Friday night at 7:05 pm.