— The Carolina Panthers wook to post back-to-back wins on Sunday in their home opener against the Buffalo Bills, the first of four games against AFC East division opponents this season.

Carolina and Buffalo both earned season-opening wins in Week 1. The Panthers took down San Francisco, 23-3, and the Bills eased past the New York Jets, 21-12.

Here’s a look at the significant numbers between the Panthers and Bills leading up to Sunday’s Week 2 contest:

0

Carolina’s new-look offensive line did its job in Week 1, not allowing San Francisco to record a sack.

Cam Newton and Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles were the only two starting quarterbacks that were not taken down for sacks last week.

3

Three players from Carolina’s 2016 squad are now members of the Bills’ roster.

Mike Tolbert, FB

Joe Webb, QB

Leonard Johnson, CB

Buffalo also brought in former Panthers defensive coordinator as the Bills’ new head coach, and assistant general manager Brandon Beane to fill the team’s general manager vacancy.

5

Five players on Buffalo’s roster played collegiately in the Carolinas:

Stephen Hauschka, K – NC State

Zay Jones, WR – East Carolina

Brandon Tate, WR – North Carolina

Mike Tolbert, FB – Coastal Carolina

Shaq Lawson, DE – Clemson

7

The Panthers will take on Buffalo for only the seventh time in team history on Sunday. Buffalo leads the all-time series, 5-1.

Carolina lost its last matchup against the Bills, a 20-9 loss in 2013. The Panthers are 0-2 against Buffalo in Charlotte.

The Panthers’ only win in the series was a 13-9 victory in Buffalo on Nov. 27, 2005.

Sept. 10, 1995: Panthers 9, Bills 31

Oct. 25, 1998: Panthers 14, Bills 30

Dec. 9, 2001: Panthers 24, Bills 25

Nov. 27, 2005: Panthers 13, Bills 9

Oct. 25, 2009: Panthers 9, Bills 20

Sept. 15, 2013: Panthers 23, Bills 24

*Bold denotes Panthers’ home games

No. 22

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey was very active in Week 1, leading Carolina with a team-high 21 touches.

McCaffrey recorded 13 carries for 47 yards, including a long of 11 yards. He also caught a team-high five passes for 38 yards.

The multi-faceted rookie pitched in on special teams as well, fielding three punts for seven yards.

52

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart has recorded 52 total rushing touchdowns during his 10-year career in Carolina.

Stewart needs only two touchdowns to pass former Carolina running back DeAngelo Williams for second on the Panthers’ all-time touchdown leaderboard.

Former wide receiver Steve Smith’s 75 touchdowns – 40 receiving, 29 rushing and six returns – remains the most in team history.

53.8

The Panthers’ offense finished fourth in the NFL last week with a 53.8 percent conversion rate on third down, an area the team struggled with last season. Last season, Carolina ranked No. 22 in the league with a conversion rate of 37.2 percent.

Carolina held San Francisco to only 18.2 percent on third downs in Week 1, which ranked No. 2 in the league.

190

Buffalo led the league with 190 yards rushing last week against the Jets, spearheaded by All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy tallied 22 carries for 110 rushing yards; he also garnered five catches for 49 receiving yards.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor carried the ball eight times for 38 yards, and former Panther fullback Mike Tolbert recorded 12 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown.

217

The Panthers’ defense allowed 217 yards last week, which ranked third in the NFL. San Francisco garnered 51 yards on the ground and 166 net yards through the air.

Buffalo finished one spot ahead of Carolina last week, holding the Jets to only 214 total yards.

408

Buffalo ranked fourth in the league with 408 total yards of offense last week. The Bills recorded 218 net passing yards and 190 rushing yards against New York in Week 1.

Taylor finished 16-of-28 for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews led the Bills with a team-high 61 receiving yards in his first regular season game with Buffalo since being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy tallied a team-high five catches for 49 yards to go along with his 110 rushing yards.

