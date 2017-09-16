Panthers Blitz

By the numbers: Panthers vs. Bills

Posted 11:37 a.m. yesterday
Updated 29 minutes ago

By Jon Stout

Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers wook to post back-to-back wins on Sunday in their home opener against the Buffalo Bills, the first of four games against AFC East division opponents this season.

Carolina and Buffalo both earned season-opening wins in Week 1. The Panthers took down San Francisco, 23-3, and the Bills eased past the New York Jets, 21-12.

Here’s a look at the significant numbers between the Panthers and Bills leading up to Sunday’s Week 2 contest:

2-0 start would be big step forward for Panthers

0

Carolina’s new-look offensive line did its job in Week 1, not allowing San Francisco to record a sack.

Cam Newton and Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles were the only two starting quarterbacks that were not taken down for sacks last week.

Gano wins kicking job; Panthers waive Butker

3

Three players from Carolina’s 2016 squad are now members of the Bills’ roster.

Mike Tolbert, FB
Joe Webb, QB
Leonard Johnson, CB

Buffalo also brought in former Panthers defensive coordinator as the Bills’ new head coach, and assistant general manager Brandon Beane to fill the team’s general manager vacancy.

Panthers QB Newton looks to shake off more rust vs Bills

5

Five players on Buffalo’s roster played collegiately in the Carolinas:

Stephen Hauschka, K – NC State
Zay Jones, WR – East Carolina
Brandon Tate, WR – North Carolina
Mike Tolbert, FB – Coastal Carolina
Shaq Lawson, DE – Clemson

7

The Panthers will take on Buffalo for only the seventh time in team history on Sunday. Buffalo leads the all-time series, 5-1.

Carolina lost its last matchup against the Bills, a 20-9 loss in 2013. The Panthers are 0-2 against Buffalo in Charlotte.

The Panthers’ only win in the series was a 13-9 victory in Buffalo on Nov. 27, 2005.

Sept. 10, 1995: Panthers 9, Bills 31
Oct. 25, 1998: Panthers 14, Bills 30
Dec. 9, 2001: Panthers 24, Bills 25
Nov. 27, 2005: Panthers 13, Bills 9
Oct. 25, 2009: Panthers 9, Bills 20
Sept. 15, 2013: Panthers 23, Bills 24

*Bold denotes Panthers’ home games

No. 22

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey was very active in Week 1, leading Carolina with a team-high 21 touches.

McCaffrey recorded 13 carries for 47 yards, including a long of 11 yards. He also caught a team-high five passes for 38 yards.

The multi-faceted rookie pitched in on special teams as well, fielding three punts for seven yards.

52

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart has recorded 52 total rushing touchdowns during his 10-year career in Carolina.

Stewart needs only two touchdowns to pass former Carolina running back DeAngelo Williams for second on the Panthers’ all-time touchdown leaderboard.

Former wide receiver Steve Smith’s 75 touchdowns – 40 receiving, 29 rushing and six returns – remains the most in team history.

53.8

The Panthers’ offense finished fourth in the NFL last week with a 53.8 percent conversion rate on third down, an area the team struggled with last season. Last season, Carolina ranked No. 22 in the league with a conversion rate of 37.2 percent.

Carolina held San Francisco to only 18.2 percent on third downs in Week 1, which ranked No. 2 in the league.

190

Buffalo led the league with 190 yards rushing last week against the Jets, spearheaded by All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy tallied 22 carries for 110 rushing yards; he also garnered five catches for 49 receiving yards.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor carried the ball eight times for 38 yards, and former Panther fullback Mike Tolbert recorded 12 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown.

217

The Panthers’ defense allowed 217 yards last week, which ranked third in the NFL. San Francisco garnered 51 yards on the ground and 166 net yards through the air.

Buffalo finished one spot ahead of Carolina last week, holding the Jets to only 214 total yards.

408

Buffalo ranked fourth in the league with 408 total yards of offense last week. The Bills recorded 218 net passing yards and 190 rushing yards against New York in Week 1.

Taylor finished 16-of-28 for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews led the Bills with a team-high 61 receiving yards in his first regular season game with Buffalo since being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy tallied a team-high five catches for 49 yards to go along with his 110 rushing yards.

For the latest Carolina Panthers news, follow WRAL Sports Fan's Panthers Blitz blog and the Panther Blitz Podcast.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • Golf: BMW Championships

    Today at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay @ Atlanta

    Tonight at 8:30 on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

    Today at 1:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL Football: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

    Tomorrow at 8:49 am on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 15
Illinois
23Final
22
South Florida
47
Sat, Sept 16
25
UCLA
45Final
Memphis
48
Air Force
13Final
7
Michigan
29
9
Oklahoma State
59Final
Pittsburgh
21
10
Wisconsin
40Final
BYU
6
16
Virginia Tech
64Final
East Carolina
17
23
Tennessee
20Final
24
Florida
26
SMU
36Final
20
TCU
56
Mercer
10Final
15
Auburn
24
Army West Point
7Final
8
Ohio State
38
Oregon State
23Final
21
Washington State
52
Tulane
14Final
2
Oklahoma
56
Colorado State
23Final
1
Alabama
41
12
LSU
7Final
Mississippi State
37
Samford
14Final
13
Georgia
42
Georgia State
0Final
5
Penn State
56
18
Kansas State
7Final
Vanderbilt
14
3
Clemson
47Final
14
Louisville
21
Texas
24Final-OT2
4
USC
27
Fresno State
16Final
6
Washington
48
19
Stanford
17Final
San Diego State
20
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 14
Houston13Final
Cincinnati9
Sunday, Sep. 17
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Carolina 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Jacksonville 
Philadelphia 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
Minnesota 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Miami 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Chargers 
NY Jets 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
Dallas 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Washington 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Rams 
San Francisco 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Seattle 
Green Bay 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Monday, Sep. 18
Detroit 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Giants 
NHL Preseason
Philadelphia 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:� BRT
NY Islanders 
Vegas 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET21:00 GMT5:00 2:00 MST4:00 EST1:00 UAE (+1)17:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Vancouver 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Oakland010:35 PT11:35 MT12:35 CT1:35 ET13:35 ET17:35 GMT1:35 10:35 MST12:35 EST1:05 VEN21:35 UAE12:35 CT
Preview
Philadelphia0
American League
Baltimore010:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET13:05 ET17:05 GMT1:05 10:05 MST12:05 EST12:35 VEN21:05 UAE12:05 CT
Preview
NY Yankees0
Kansas City010:10 PT11:10 MT12:10 CT1:10 ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 MST12:10 EST12:40 VEN21:10 UAE12:10 CT
Preview
Cleveland0
Chi White Sox010:10 PT11:10 MT12:10 CT1:10 ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 MST12:10 EST12:40 VEN21:10 UAE12:10 CT
Preview
Detroit0
Boston010:10 PT11:10 MT12:10 CT1:10 ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 MST12:10 EST12:40 VEN21:10 UAE12:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay0
Seattle011:10 PT12:10 MT1:10 CT2:10 ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 MST1:10 EST1:40 VEN22:10 UAE1:10 CT
Preview
Houston0
Texas 12:37 PT1:37 MT2:37 CT3:37 ET15:37 ET19:37 GMT3:37 12:37 MST2:37 EST3:07 VEN23:37 UAE2:37 CT
LA Angels 
National League
Pittsburgh010:10 PT11:10 MT12:10 CT1:10 ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 MST12:10 EST12:40 VEN21:10 UAE12:10 CT
Preview
Cincinnati0
NY Mets010:35 PT11:35 MT12:35 CT1:35 ET13:35 ET17:35 GMT1:35 10:35 MST12:35 EST1:05 VEN21:35 UAE12:35 CT
Preview
Atlanta0
Milwaukee011:10 PT12:10 MT1:10 CT2:10 ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 MST1:10 EST1:40 VEN22:10 UAE1:10 CT
Preview
Miami0
St. Louis011:20 PT12:20 MT1:20 CT2:20 ET14:20 ET18:20 GMT2:20 11:20 MST1:20 EST1:50 VEN22:20 UAE1:20 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs0
San Diego 12:10 PT1:10 MT2:10 CT3:10 ET15:10 ET19:10 GMT3:10 12:10 MST2:10 EST2:40 VEN23:10 UAE2:10 CT
Colorado 
Arizona 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET16:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:35 VEN0:05 UAE (+1)3:05 CT
San Francisco 
LA Dodgers 5:08 PT6:08 MT7:08 CT8:08 ET20:08 ET0:08 GMT8:08 5:08 MST7:08 EST7:38 VEN4:08 UAE (+1)7:08 CT
Preview
Washington 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Durham 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
BMW Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Leishman-19
2tJ. Day-14
2tR. Fowler-14
4J. Rose-12
5tS. Brown-11
5tP. Cantlay-11
5tC. Hoffman-11
5tM. Kuchar-11
5tR. Moore-11
5tJ. Rahm-11
View Full Leaderboard
 
Evian Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Nordqvist - x-918
2B. Altomare - x-918
3tL. Ko-818
3tK. Kirk-818
3tM. Jutanugarn-818
6tS. Kim-718
6tS. Feng-718
8J. Song-618
9M. Lee-518
10tG. Hall-418
View Full Leaderboard
x = In Playoff
 
KLM Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Wattel-15F
2A. Connelly-14F
3tE. Pepperell-13F
3tG. Coetzee-13F
3tJ. Walters-13F
3tS. Heisele-13F
3tL. Westwood-13F
3tJ. Stalter-13F
9tC. Wood-12F
9tB. Wiesberger-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Pacific Links (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1tD. McKenzie-12
1tJ. Smith-12
3J. Kelly-11
4L. Janzen-10
5D. Garwood-9
6tT. Armour III-8
6tW. Austin-8
6tS. Flesch-8
6tJ. Haas-8
6tB. Langer-8
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Tales of the Turtles 400
Qualifying
1. Kyle Busch
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Kyle Larson
7. Joey Logano
8. Chase Elliott
9. Austin Dillon
10. Matt Kenseth
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 TheHouse.com 225
Final Results
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Christopher Bell
4. Ryan Truex
5. Grant Enfinger
6. Ben Rhodes
7. John Hunter Nemechek
8. Noah Gragson
9. Kaz Grala
10. Myatt Snider
View Full Results
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Qualifying
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Simon Pagenaud
4. Helio Castroneves
5. Takuma Sato
6. Scott Dixon
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay
8. Alexander Rossi
9. Graham Rahal
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Grid
 
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Daniel Ricciardo
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Carlos Sainz Jr.
5. Sergio Perez
6. Jolyon Palmer
7. Stoffel Vandoorne
8. Lance Stroll
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Esteban Ocon
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Sunday, Sep. 17
Japan Women's Open Tennis (WTA)
Final
M. Kato2 5    
Z. Diyas6 7    
Coupe Banque Nationale (WTA)
Final
(3) T. Babos6     
(7) A. Van Uytvan5     
Our Take
Extra Effort