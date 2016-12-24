You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Carolina Panthers are holding onto playoff hopes by a thread, but a win against the rival Atlanta Falcons Saturday will position the team one step closer to reaching the postseason for the fourth-consecutive season.

Carolina, who was thumped in Week 4 by the Falcons, is riding a two-game winning streak with victories against San Diego and Washington.

The Falcons, leading the NFC South by one game over Tampa Bay, have won three of their last for games, including two-consecutive contests over Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Atlanta can clinch the NFC South division crown for the first time since 2012 Saturday afternoon with a win over Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Here’s a look at the significant numbers between the Panthers and Falcons leading up to their Week 16 matchup:

6

Saturday will mark the sixth game the Panthers have played on Christmas Eve. Carolina holds a 2-3 record on contests the day before Christmas.

The Panthers’ only wins have come against Tampa Bay (Dec. 24, 2011 – 48-16) and Atlanta (Dec. 24, 2006 – 10-3).

8

Carolina’ All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen tallied six catches for 85 yards in the Panthers’ win over Washington on Monday night, only eight yards shy of his third-consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Olsen leads all tight ends in the league with 992 yards receiving, ahead of second-ranked Travis Kelce of Kansas City (957 yards) and Seattle’s Jimmy Graham (816 yards).

The 10-year veteran holds the top five single-season reception totals by a tight end in team history and can become the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons on Saturday.

21

Since taking over the Panthers in 2011, Ron Rivera has led the team to a 21-6 record in the months of December and January.

Rivera ranks tied for first with Seattle’s Pete Carroll and New England’s Bill Belichich for the most wins (21) over the last six seasons.

23

Atlanta ranks tied with Arizona for a league-leading 217 plays of 10 yards or more this season. The Falcons also lead the league with 23 touchdowns on plays resulting in more than 10 yards.

Carolina has tallied 196 yards of 10-plus yards, sixth most in the league and has scored 14 touchdowns.

33.5

The high-flying Falcons lead the National Football League with an average of 33.5 points per game this season.

Atlanta is the only team to average more than 30 points per game. New Orleans ranks second in the league with 29 points per game and Oakland enters Week 15 averaging 26.9 points per contest.

The Falcons have averaged 41.5 points per game in the last two weeks.

Carolina ranks No. 14 in the league with 24.1 points scored per game.

40

Carolina enters Week 15 tied with Denver for a league-high 40 sacks. The Panthers, who struggled early in the season to take down the quarterback, led the NFL with 28 sacks from Week 8 to Week 14.

Defensive end Mario Addison leads the team with 7.5 sacks and defensive tackle Kawann Short ranks second with five.

No. 44

Falcons’ second-year linebacker Vic Beasley has created havoc in the backfield all season for opposing offenses.

The former Clemson Tiger leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks this season, including five in Atlanta’s last three games.

44

The Panthers and Falcons will meet for the 44th time since the 1995 season on Saturday afternoon.

Carolina dropped its first of two meetings against Atlanta, 48-33, in Week for at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, lessening its all-time record to 17-26 against the Falcons.

Atlanta currently holds a two-game winning streak against the Panthers and has claimed three of the past five contests.

300

Atlanta All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones lit up Carolina’s secondary in Week 4, tallying 12 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Jones became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to record a 300-yard receiving game. He ranks third behind Flipper Anderson (336 yards), Calvin Johnson (329) yards and Stephone Paige (309 yards) in single-game receiving yards.

His 300 yards were the most given up in Panthers history. Carolina had only allowed two receivers to gain 200 or more yards in franchise history prior to Jones’ big day. Rod Gardner racked up 208 yards for Washington on Oct. 21 2001, and Tampa Bay’s Antonio Bryant recorded 200 yards receiving on Dec. 8, 2008.

Jones, who has missed the last two weeks with a sprained toe, tanks second in the league with 1,253 yards receiving. He also ranks first with an average of 17.4 yards per catch among receivers with at least 70 receptions.

412.9

Led by quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Devonta Freeman, Atlanta ranks second in the league with 412.9 yards of offense per game.

The Falcons are averaging 296.1 yards passing and 116.7 yards rushing per contest.

Ryan has tallied 4,336 yards passing and 32 touchdowns. He also leads all starting quarterbacks with 9.33 yards per attempt and a 114.8 quarterback rating.

Freeman is 70 yards shy of his second-consecutive season with 1,00 yards rushing. The third-year running back has compiled 930 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns and six rushes resulting in more than 20 yards.

