— The Carolina Panthers begin a two-game road swing Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, taking on the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Carolina dropped its first game of the season in Week 3, falling to the New Orleans Saints, 34-13, at Bank of America Stadium.

Sunday’s tilt will mark the first matchup between the two teams since Carolina squeaked past New England, 24-20, in Week 11 of the 2013 season.

Here’s a look at the significant numbers between the Panthers and Patriots leading up to their Week 4 matchup:

2

The Panthers have played in Foxboro only twice in franchise history, in Carolina’s inaugural season of 1995 and 14 years later in 2009.

Carolina is 1-1 all-time on the Patriots’ home turf, losing the last road game of the series, 20-10, on Dec. 13, 2009. The Panthers defeated New England, 20-17, in the teams’ first tilt on Oct. 29, 1995.

3

Three New England Patriots played collegiately in the Carolinas:

Dwayne Allen, TE (Clemson)

Stephen Gilmore, CB (South Carolina)

Joe Thuney, OG (NC State)

5

Five Panthers – including three starters – have been ruled out for Sunday’s contest:

Ryan Kalil, C (neck)

Daryl Worley, CB (pectoral)

Jeremy Cash, LB (calf)

Daeshon Hall, DE (knee)

Curtis Samuel, WR (back)

Jeremy Cash was placed on injured reserve Saturday morning, and cornerback Kevon Seymour will start in place of Worley. Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers is questionable with a shoulder injury.

7

Carolina and New England will meet for the seventh time since 1995. Both teams have claimed three wins apiece, but Carolina holds the regular season advantage at 3-2.

Oct. 29, 1995: Panthers 20, Patriots 17

Jan. 6, 2002: Panthers 6, Patriots 38

Feb. 1, 2004: Panthers 29, Patriots 32 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)

Sept. 18, 2005: Panthers 27, Patriots 17

Dec. 13, 2009: Panthers 10, Patriots 20

Nov. 18, 2013: Panthers 24, Patriots 20

*Bold denotes Panthers home game

8

Panthers kicker Graham Gano remains perfect on the year, now 8-for-8 on field goals. Gano, who had to beat rookie kicker Harrison Butker for the starting job, has also booted all 13 kickoffs for touchbacks this season.

Gano is responsible for 27 of the Panthers’ 45 points scored this season.





No. 12

Even at 40 years old, Tom Brady continues to be among the top quarterbacks in the league.

Brady finished 25-of-35 for 378 yards and five touchdowns last week against the Houston Texans.

The future hall of famer has tallied 1,092 yards passing, eight touchdowns and no interceptions through three games this season. Only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has compiled more passing yards and touchdown passes.

15

The Panthers’ offense has struggled to find a rhythm – and the end zone – in the first three weeks of play. Carolina now ranks No. 29 in the league with an average of 15 points scored per game.

In Week 1, the Panthers got into the endzone twice in a 23-3 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carolina has only found pay dirt once – a 1-yard Cam Newton touchdown run – over the last nine quarters.

47

Panthers’ veteran running back Jonathan Stewart needs only 47 yards to become the all-time leading rusher in franchise history.

Stewart’s 6,800 rushing yards trail only former Carolina tailback DeAngelo Williams, who finished his Panthers career with 6,846 yards.

251.7

Carolina surrendered 362 total yards of offense in the team’s loss to New Orleans last week, but the Panthers still remain atop the NFL in yards allowed.

The Panthers are averaging 251.7 total yards allowed per contest – 162 yards through the air, and 89.7 yards on the ground.

New Orleans’ 34 points in Week 3 did push the Panthers back to No. 2 in the league with an average of 13.3 points allowed per game.

440.7

The Patriots’ average of 440.7 total yards per game ranks first in the NFL. New England is averaging 340 yards passing per contest – also No. 1 in the league – and 100.7 rushing yards per game.

New England also ranks No. 2 with 33 points scored per contest.

For the latest Carolina Panthers news, follow WRALSportsFan's Panthers Blitz blog and the Panthers Blitz Podcast.