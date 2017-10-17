Tri-partisan

Bye week a chance for NC State to focus on areas of concern

Posted 10:30 a.m. today

By James Henderson

We're seven weeks into the 2017 season, and NC State enters the bye week with attainable goals within reach. At 6-1 overall and 4-0 in ACC play, the Wolfpack is in the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division thanks to Syracuse knocking off Clemson last Friday night in the Carrier Dome.

NC State could be as close as two wins from winning the division. Two wins.

However, the division race is far from over, and NC State still has plenty of work to do.

The good news for the Wolfpack is the bye week comes at a time when Dave Doeren and his staff can work to position the team in the best possible place for a critical stretch run that includes matchups on the road against Notre Dame, Wake Forest, and Boston College, not to mention that huge Nov. 4th home game against the Tigers.

Not only can players rest and re-focus, but the coaching staff can self scout, adjust tendencies, evaluate personnel – really work hard to correct areas that need to be corrected.

Let's take a look at some areas the Wolfpack coaching staff should focus on during the bye week.

Kicking game woes continue

Redshirt junior kicker Carson Wise has struggled all season, and although he's yet to miss a kick as big as Kyle Bambard's miss in 2017 against Clemson, Wolfpack fans are concerned a kick like that is just around the corner.

Wise is 6-of-11 on the season and has missed a field goal in five of the seven contests. Several of the kicks weren't even close.

Doeren gave Wise a vote of confidence shortly after the Pittsburgh win, but you have to think the coaching staff will take a look at the rest of the kickers on the roster this week. Kyle Bambard, who has been handling kickoffs, remains an option – but will he get another opportunity?

Also, State's staff could choose to adjust how they approach kicking situations. Given Wise's struggles, will Doeren look to lean on the offense even more? Instead of kicking, maybe keep the ball in Ryan Finley's hands and be more aggressive on fourth down?

That's a potential adjustment you could see coming out of the bye week.

Evalutate red zone tendencies

NC State's offense has been stellar for the most part this season as the Wolfpack has hit explosive plays but also shown the ability to churn out long drives.

A problem area for this unit has been in the redzone. The team ranks No. 107 nationally in red zone conversions (75 percent). Some of that is attributed to the aforementioned kicking woes, because misses are factored into that number, but obviously you want touchdown opportunities.

For such a talented offense, they've had to settle for field goal attempts far too often. Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz and his staff can use this week to evaluate all of those opportunities and find out what is going wrong.

Is NC State being too “cute” in the redzone? Running slow-developing trick plays instead of simply getting downhill behind what is becoming a dominant offensive line? Should big, physical wideouts Steph Louis and Kelvin Harmon receive more redzone opportunities? Is touchdown maven Jaylen Samuels receiving enough touches? Are there obvious tendencies that defenses are keying on inside the red zone?

NC State has a strong offensive staff loaded with former offensive coordinators. xpect the red zone deficiencies to be a major area of focus during staff meetings.

Passing defense must improve

NC State has one of the top defenses in the conference, and the approach is simple. The Wolfpack wants to eliminate your running game and be stingy in the red zone, either forcing field goals or getting stops.

Defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable's unit ranks No. 1 in the ACC and No. 7 nationally in rushing defense (91.29 ypg) and is No. 42 nationally in red zone conversions (78.2 percent). The Wolfpack has been even better in terms of allowing touchdowns in the redzone, as teams have scored touchdowns just 43.4 percent of the time, which ranks No. 18 in the country.

However, the defense has really struggled defending the pass. NC State's allowing 287 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 120 in the country and dead last in the ACC. Granted, the Wolfpack has faced multiple explosive offenses and dynamic passers, such as Lamar Jackson, Eric Dungey, Chase Litton, and Jake Bentley, but it is still a concern.

Some adjustments could be putting more defenders into coverage, tinkering with personnel options in the secondary and adjusting blitz packages to put even more pressure on the quarterback.

Expect Huxtable and his staff to spend this week trying to find ways to defend better through the air because capable passers remain on the schedule.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • HighSchoolOT Live

    Friday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • Football Friday

    Friday at 11:35 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Pittsburgh @ Duke

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • College Football: Southern Cal @ Notre Dame

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASL Soccer: San Francisco @ North Carolina FC

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • The Logan Zone

    Sunday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Motor Sports: Formula 1 Racing - Austin

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Atlanta @ New England

    Sunday at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL Football Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

    Sunday at 5:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Game 7 (if necessary)

    Sunday at 6:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • NFL Football Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

    Sunday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Oct 19
25
Memphis
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Houston
Sat, Oct 21
10
Oklahoma State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Texas
Maryland
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
5
Wisconsin
Tennessee
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
1
Alabama
Syracuse
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
8
Miami (FL)
Indiana
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
18
Michigan State
20
UCF
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Navy
North Carolina
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
14
Virginia Tech
9
Oklahoma
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Kansas State
16
South Florida
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Tulane
24
LSU
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Ole Miss
21
Auburn
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Arkansas
11
USC
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
13
Notre Dame
19
Michigan
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
2
Penn State
23
West Virginia
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Baylor
Kansas
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
4
TCU
Colorado
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
15
Washington State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 19
Kansas City 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Oakland 
Sunday, Oct. 22
Tampa Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Buffalo 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Chicago 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Cleveland 
New Orleans 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
LA Rams 
NY Jets 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Miami 
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Dallas 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
San Francisco 
Denver 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
LA Chargers 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
NY Giants 
Cincinnati 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Pittsburgh 
Atlanta 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
New England 
Monday, Oct. 23
Washington 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Philadelphia 
NBA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct 17
Boston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Houston 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Golden State 
NHL Scoreboard
Pittsburgh 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Florida 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Philadelphia 
Toronto 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
Tampa Bay 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
Vancouver 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Ottawa 
Colorado 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
Columbus 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Winnipeg 
Arizona 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Dallas 
Carolina 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Edmonton 
Buffalo 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vegas 
Montreal 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Houston 2:08 PT3:08 MT4:08 CT5:08 ET17:08 ET21:08 GMT5:08 2:08 MST4:08 EST4:38 VEN1:08 UAE (+1)4:08 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
National League
LA Dodgers 6:01 PT7:01 MT8:01 CT9:01 ET21:01 ET1:01 GMT9:01 6:01 MST8:01 EST8:31 VEN5:01 UAE (+1)8:01 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CIMB Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Perez-24F
2K. Bradley-20F
3tS. Kang-17F
3tX. Schauffele-17F
5tH. Matsuyama-16F
5tC. Smith-16F
7tP. Casey-14F
7tL. Glover-14F
7tD. Lee-14F
10tR. Cabrera Bello-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
KEB Hana Bank (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Ko-19F
2S. Park-17F
3I. Chun-16F
4L. Salas-14F
5M. Alex-13F
6tC. Hull-12F
6tM. Lee-12F
8tS. Ryu-10F
8tC. Ciganda-10F
8tB. Henderson-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Italian Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Hatton-21F
2tR. Fisher-20F
2tK. Aphibarnrat-20F
4M. Wallace-19F
5M. Fraser-18F
6tD. Horsey-17F
6tT. Fleetwood-17F
6tG. Coetzee-17F
6tF. Molinari-17F
10tN. Bertasio-16F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SAS Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Montgomerie-16F
2tD. Garwood-13F
2tV. Singh-13F
4C. Pavin-12F
5D. McKenzie-11F
6J. Kelly-10F
7G. Sauers-9F
8tM. Bradley-8F
8tK. Perry-8F
8tD. Toms-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Alabama 500
Final Results
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Ryan Newman
3. Trevor Bayne
4. Joey Logano
5. Aric Almirola
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
8. Kasey Kahne
9. Gray Gaulding
10. David Ragan
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Final Results
1. Parker Kligerman
2. Christopher Bell
3. Myatt Snider
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Austin Cindric
6. John Hunter Nemechek
7. Vinnie Miller
8. Clay Greenfield
9. Matt Crafton
10. Tyler Young
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 United States Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Brendon Hartley
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Intrum Stockholm Open (ATP)
First Round
J. Chardy6 7    
A. Giannessi0 5    
(7) Y. Sugita1 6 77   
D. Istomin6 3 64   
M. Fucsovics3 2    
H. Chung6 6    
(6) F. Fognini7 6    
M. Jaziri5 1    
(8) F. Verdasco6 6    
R. Haase3 1    
L. Mayer 
E. Ymer 
N. Gombos 
M. Baghdatis 
 
European Open (ATP)
First Round
(8) A. Dolgopolov2 65    
H. Laaksonen6 77    
(7) B. Paire4 77 5   
J. Sousa6 62 7   
E. Escobedo77 6    
D. Shapovalov65 4    
F. Mayer3 4    
F. Tiafoe6 6    
(6) P. Cuevas1 4    
S. Tsitsipas6 6    
A. Setkic2 1    
K. De Scheppe6 6    
(5) D. Ferrer 
S. Travaglia 
 
Kremlin Cup (ATP/WTA)
First Round
(6) D. Dzumhur6 0 6   
T. Fabbiano3 6 2   
L. Rosol4 6 77   
K. Kravchuk6 3 63   
E. Donskoy3 5    
R. Dutra Silv6 7    
J. Vesely3 1    
A. Seppi6 4    
D. Lajovic3 62    
R. Berankis6 77    
(7) P. Lorenzi6 69 4   
L. Djere4 711 6   
(5) A. Rublev1     
F. Krajinovic1     
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct. 17
BGL Luxembourg Open (WTA)
First Round
(2) K. Bertens6 7    
D. Allertova4 5    
Y. Wickmayer2 1    
H. Watson6 6    
A. Tomljanovi2 4    
A. Van Uytvan6 6    
E. Bouchard6 2 3   
J. Larsson2 6 6   
J. Fett5 3    
E. Rodina7 6    
M. Niculescu5 3    
P. Parmentier7 6    
(6) T. Maria2 2    
N. Broady6 6    
A. Petkovic6 3    
P. Martic1 5    
S. Lisicki 
M. Buzarnescu 
A. Kerber 
M. Puig 
 
Kremlin Cup (ATP/WTA)
First Round
V. Lapko6 6    
M. Zanevska2 3    
N. Vikhlyants6 6    
K. Kanepi3 2    
(7) J. Goerges6 6    
P. Monova0 3    
(8) M. Rybarikova77 6    
M. Sharapova63 4    
E. Rybakina1 6 3   
I. Begu6 3 6   
(5) A. Pavlyuchen62 1    
D. Kasatkina77 6    
(6) D. Gavrilova 
K. Pliskova 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort