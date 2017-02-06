Joe Ovies

Cam Newton finally won a Super Bowl (in a commercial)

Posted 7:18 a.m. today

This Jan. 13, 2017 photo shows NFL player Cam Newton, right, bumping fists with youth football player Keilan Matthews, 8, of Santa Clarita, Calif., during the filming of a Buick commercial for this year's Super Bowl telecast in Los Angeles. The commercial is set to air during the first quarter. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Joe Ovies

Congratulations to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for putting together an incredible performance in Super Bowl LI. Well, at least the best performance in a commercial.

Newton was literally a man amongst boys in Buick's amusing ad, which was easily one the best Super Bowl spots from Sunday night. The upshot of the commercial featured a pee-wee team who's quarterback morphed into the 2016 MVP after one of the dad's joked that if the car pulling up in the parking lot was a Buick, then his kid was playing like Newton. Hilarity ensued as Newton shook off kids in the pocket and zipped a touchdown pass.

Given how the Panthers lost last year's Super Bowl and followed up with a forgettable losing season, folks on Twitter were ready with the jokes.

