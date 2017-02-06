You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/17GWo

Congratulations to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for putting together an incredible performance in Super Bowl LI. Well, at least the best performance in a commercial.

Newton was literally a man amongst boys in Buick's amusing ad, which was easily one the best Super Bowl spots from Sunday night. The upshot of the commercial featured a pee-wee team who's quarterback morphed into the 2016 MVP after one of the dad's joked that if the car pulling up in the parking lot was a Buick, then his kid was playing like Newton. Hilarity ensued as Newton shook off kids in the pocket and zipped a touchdown pass.

Given how the Panthers lost last year's Super Bowl and followed up with a forgettable losing season, folks on Twitter were ready with the jokes.