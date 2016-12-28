You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/16jNZ

A 10-year-old Auburn fan was speechless when his ultimate Christmas wish arrived.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016

Carolina Panthers (and former Auburn Tigers) quarterback Cam Newton paid a visit to the hospital room where Taylor Deckard was being treated for a heart condition.

Taylor, decked in his Auburn jersey and wristbands, bounded from bed to give Newton a hug, and merely nodded when the QB asked, "Are you doing good?"