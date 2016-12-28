banner
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton makes sick child's Christmas wish come true

Posted 57 minutes ago

A 10-year-old Auburn fan was speechless when his ultimate Christmas wish arrived.

Carolina Panthers (and former Auburn Tigers) quarterback Cam Newton paid a visit to the hospital room where Taylor Deckard was being treated for a heart condition.

Taylor, decked in his Auburn jersey and wristbands, bounded from bed to give Newton a hug, and merely nodded when the QB asked, "Are you doing good?"

