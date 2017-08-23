Panthers Blitz

Cam Newton to make preseason debut Thursday

Posted 1:35 p.m. today

FILE - This July 26, 2017 file photo shows Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton looking to throw a pass during practice at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Newton threw passes during team period for the first time in two weeks as the team wrapped up training camp at Wofford College, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

By Jon Stout

Charlotte, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will make his preseason debut Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the team’s official website.

Newton has been recovering from offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. The former league MVP injured his shoulder in Week 14 last season against the San Diego Chargers but played in Carolina's remaining three regular season games.

Thursday will be Newton’s first start since Jan. 3, Week 17 of last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel will also make his first appearance in black and blue on Thursday. The former Ohio State Buckeye has been sidelined throughout training camp with a strained hamstring.

Carolina selected Samuel with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Panthers’ starters are expected to play into the third quarter of Thursday night’s game, but head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that players returning from injury will not follow suit.

“We wouldn’t take the guys that are coming back and expect them to play all the way through the third quarter,” Rivera said. “We don’t’ want to expose anybody to an injury."

The Panthers will take on the Jaguars Thursday at 7:30 p.m. from EverBank Field in Jacksonville.

For the latest Carolina Panthers news, follow WRAL Sports Fan's Panthers Blitz blog and Jon Stout on Twitter.

