Panthers Blitz

Cam Newton to miss first preseason game

Posted 12:11 p.m. today
Updated 1:10 p.m. today

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looks to throw a pass during practice at NFL football training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By Jon Stout

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss the team’s first preseason game on Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday morning.

Newton underwent offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. He was cleared to throw at the beginning of training camp but hasn’t thrown in individual or team drills in more than a week.

He has thrown light passes to head coach Ryan Vermillion during practice in Spartanburg for the last three days. On Tuesday, Newton also threw to rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Derek Anderson will start in place of Newton. Joe Webb will handle backup duties, and Garrett Gilbert will be Carolina's third-string quarterback.

The Panthers host the Houston Texas Wednesday night in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.

