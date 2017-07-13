Hurricanes

Hurricanes close to sale; team would stay in Raleigh

Jordan Staal (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during NHL action at the PNC Arena between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on February 3, 2017 in Raleigh, NC. (Will Bratton/WRAL contributor)

By Jeff Gravley

The “for sale” sign may no longer be needed. Carolina Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. has found a buyer.

Karmanos has signed a letter of intent to sell with an investor group led by Chuck Greenberg, former CEO of the Texas Rangers. The details of the sale have not been made public, and the deal has to be approved by the NHL. A group of local investors who have a minority stake in the team would have the option to participate in the new ownership, sources say.

As part of the agreement, the Hurricanes would remain in Raleigh.

In 2014, Karmanos said he thought the Hurricanes were worth $400 million. Forbes estimated the team's value at $230 million in 2016. Reports out of New York have Greenberg et al agreeing to pay almost more than twice that.

If investors wanted to purchase an expansion team, the fee was $500 million, like it was for Las Vegas.

Karmanos purchased the Hurricanes franchise when it was the Hartford Whalers for $48 million in 1994. In 2011, he added some local investors to the ownership team, and he's been open to a sale ever since.

Greenberg a heavy hitter in sports ownership

Greenberg is a man who has scored major points in hockey, even though he never played.

Raised in Pittsburgh, he attended Tufts University and then earned his law degree from the University of Michigan.

His work as an attorney helped save hockey in his hometown.

In 1999, Greenberg put together the deal that led to Mario Lemieux and businessman Ron Burkle assuming ownership of the bankrupt Penguins.

That was his first assist.

In 2007, Greenberg’s representation of Lemieux and Burkle was critical in the city's decision to build a brand-new stadium in downtown Pittsburgh. PPG Paints Arena has been filled with Stanley Cup championship excitement the last two years.

Hurricanes top Penguins in OT, 3-2

There’s hockey assist number two.

Greenberg currently owns parts of three minor league baseball franchises – one in Frisco, Texas, one in Myrtle Beach and one in State College, Pennsylvania.

He had a short but successful stint in Major League Baseball ownership as well.

Greenberg and Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan were among the managing partners in the group that purchased the Texas Rangers in 2010.

That same year marked the franchise's first of back-to-back trips to the World Series, but Greenberg’s role as CEO lasted only one year.

In a news release from the Rangers, Greenberg said he, Nolan Ryan and the other partners had “somewhat different styles” and they “did not work through our differences.”

He did leave a positive impression on then-Rangers general manager Jon Daniels.

"He's just a normal guy," Daniels says. "Jeans and T-shirts. He's really in tune with fans and knows how to have his finger on the pulse of what they want. He wants revenue, make no mistake about that, but above and beyond that comes winning."

Another Greenberg backer is Pittsburgh native and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. He and Greenberg grew up about three miles apart.

"Yeah, in a lot of ways he does remind me of me," Cuban told the Dallas Observer. "He puts the fan first, and he likes to make sure they have fun.”

"Mark's certainly someone I look up to," Greenberg says. "If I have a question or an idea, I'm not afraid to shoot him an email. I value his advice."

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if Greenberg connected with Cuban before completing his purchase of the Hurricanes. Cuban has done business in the Triangle and knows how financially fruitful the area can be.

Now the challenge for Greenberg is to make sure hockey flourishes for the Carolina Hurricanes. Step one: Return to the the playoffs.

  • Leigh LeClair Jul 13, 3:21 p.m.
    Have you ever been to a game, Mr. Frei.. if not.. I would be happy to escort you sometime.. Hockey is fun.

  • Leigh LeClair Jul 13, 3:20 p.m.
    As a 15 year Season Ticket Member of the Carolina Hurricanes, I am quite excited about adding Mr. Greenberg as our owner. Pete K. did a good thing bringing hockey to North Carolina but it is time for new blood. Mr. Greenberg was instrumental in helping Mario Lemeuix buy the Pittsburgh Penguins when they were in bankruptcy and he has done great things with the Double A and Single A baseball teams he owns. Mark Cuban, another good sports owner, sees a lot of himself in Chuck Greenberg. As for all those nay-sayers, if you don't like hockey, no one is forcing you to spend your money at the arena, but if you want to come to a game, please do.. sit near me.. and I can explain it to you if you want to understand why I've been a hockey fan since college. I have no problems explaining the game in easy to understand terms. It is a good thing the Canes are staying.. now let's get the NCFC to the MLS.. and make this a TWO SPORT Major League Town.

  • James Marley Jul 13, 2:52 p.m.
    I am actually surprised they are keeping the team here. This is not hockey country and the poor fan support is clear and has not improved over the years. Even when they won the cup barely anyone could be bothered to show up for the parade, which was so pathetic. I hate to say this but the Hurricanes would be so much better off in an actual hockey market. We will see how long it will be before Greenberg realizes this and moves the team.

  • Henry Cooper Jul 13, 2:36 p.m.
    Can't say I disagree at all.

  • Jim Frei Jul 13, 2:26 p.m.
    Wouldn't hurt my feelings if this team left Raleigh. Only one good use for ice is to put it into cocktails as god intended.

