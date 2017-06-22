You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The National Hockey League today released the regular-season schedules for its 31 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open their 20th anniversary season at home on Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Minnesota Wild.

Features of the Hurricanes’ 2017-18 regular-season schedule:

OPENING AT HOME: For the first time since 2014, the Hurricanes will begin their season on home ice, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 7, and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 10, before embarking on their annual road trip during the North Carolina State Fair.

WORKIN’ FOR THE WEEKEND: The Hurricanes will play 26 of their 41 home games at PNC Arena on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

VIVA LAS VEGAS: Carolina will take on the NHL’s newest franchise for the first time when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Golden Knights make their PNC Arena debut on Sunday, Jan. 21.

BACK-TO-BACKS: The Hurricanes will play 18 sets of back-to-back games in 2017-18, the most they have faced since the 2013-14 season.

TAKING A STAND: Carolina will play eight-consecutive games at PNC Arena from Jan. 30 through Feb. 13. That marks the team’s longest home stand since a nine-game stretch from Oct. 30 – Nov. 19, 2002.

THE LEFT COAST: In December, the Hurricanes will play six-consecutive road games for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The trip begins with a game in Vancouver on Dec. 5, before swinging through all three of the NHL’s California cities and Las Vegas. The trip concludes with a stop in Buffalo on Dec. 15. In all, the team will travel 6,231 miles during that 12-day span.