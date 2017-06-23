Hurricanes

Canes select center Necas in NHL Draft first round

Posted 8:24 p.m. today
Updated 23 minutes ago

The Carolina Hurricanes selected Martin Necas 12th overall with the franchise's first pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Necas is a 18-year-old forward from the Czech Republic. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound center comes to the Hurricanes from HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga.

The NHL Draft continues Saturday with Rounds 2-11. The Hurricanes have 11 more draft picks on Day 2, although they may make trades instead of using them all to draft players.

