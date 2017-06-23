You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Carolina Hurricanes selected Martin Necas 12th overall with the franchise's first pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Necas is a 18-year-old forward from the Czech Republic. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound center comes to the Hurricanes from HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga.

The NHL Draft continues Saturday with Rounds 2-11. The Hurricanes have 11 more draft picks on Day 2, although they may make trades instead of using them all to draft players.