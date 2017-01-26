You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Duke's interim head coach Jeff Capel declined comment on an ESPN report which said that Mike Krzyzewski met with his players Tuesday and told them they are kicked them out of the locker room and banned them from wearing team gear, "until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program."

The meeting follows Duke's third loss in four games.

Capel did not confirm the ESPN report Thursday, which came from anonymous sources, but he did not outright deny the report either. All Capel said was that he was unhappy to have Duke's dirty laundry aired by the national media.

"It's disappointing when stuff that's supposed to stay in the locker room gets out," Capel told Adam and Joe on 99.9 FM The Fan ESPN Radio.

Capel also emphasized that there are certain challenges to playing for the Hall of Famer.

The Blue Devils (15-5) lost on Monday at home to unranked North Carolina State University, the first time the Wolfpack won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.