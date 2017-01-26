Duke

Capel 'disappointed' Duke's dirty laundry airs on ESPN

Posted 4:40 p.m. today
Updated 5:08 p.m. today

Durham, N.C. — Duke's interim head coach Jeff Capel declined comment on an ESPN report which said that Mike Krzyzewski met with his players Tuesday and told them they are kicked them out of the locker room and banned them from wearing team gear, "until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program."

The meeting follows Duke's third loss in four games.

Capel did not confirm the ESPN report Thursday, which came from anonymous sources, but he did not outright deny the report either. All Capel said was that he was unhappy to have Duke's dirty laundry aired by the national media.

"It's disappointing when stuff that's supposed to stay in the locker room gets out," Capel told Adam and Joe on 99.9 FM The Fan ESPN Radio.

Capel also emphasized that there are certain challenges to playing for the Hall of Famer.

The Blue Devils (15-5) lost on Monday at home to unranked North Carolina State University, the first time the Wolfpack won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

  • Chris Perdue Jan 26, 5:28 p.m.
    Have to take the good with the bad. ESPN has had a non-stop love affair with Duke for years and they openly admit it on a couple of shows like PTI. I think Vitale probably has a Duke chearleading uniform he wears around the house.

