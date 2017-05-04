Carolina Panthers OL Michael Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has been accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, according to police.
Nashville police told WRALSportsFan on Thursday that Oher was issued a misdemeanor citation after he allegedly pushed an Uber driver while outside of a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. on April 14.
Oher, who was traveling with four friends to a restaurant in downtown Nashville, began arguing with the driver and confronted him after making a stop a gas station, according to the police report.
The report states that Oher put his hands on the driver’s face and shoved him to the ground. The driver also told police Oher kicked him in the leg while he was on the ground.
According to the police report, Oher was suspected of having alcohol in his system during the time of the incident.
Oher's court date is set for May 8 at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
WRALSportsFan has reached out to the Panthers for comment. No further information has been made available.
