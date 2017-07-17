You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Dave Gettleman is no longer the Carolina Panthers' general manager, team owner Jerry Richardson announced Monday. Gettleman had been with the team since 2013.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Carolina finished 6-10 in 2016 after making the playoffs in each of Gettleman's first three seasons with the team, capping 2015 with an NFC Championship.

Gettleman spent nearly three decades in NFL scouting departments before joining the Panthers' staff. His resume includes being a part of three Super-Bowl-winning teams as part of seven team appearances with different organizations.

Gettleman was with Buffalo in 1990 and 1991, Denver in 1997, and the New York Giants in 2000, 2007 and 2011 before adding another appearance with Carolina in 2015. The Broncos, and 2007 and 2011 Giants won the championship. Gettleman has been associated with 16 playoff teams in his NFL career.