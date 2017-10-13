banner
Carolina Panthers

Carson Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles beat Panthers 28-23

Posted 22 minutes ago
Updated 17 minutes ago

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carson Wentz threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers 28-23 on Thursday night to improve to an NFC-best 5-1.

The Eagles turned two interceptions deep in Carolina territory into 15 points, with touchdown passes to Zach Ertz, and LaGarrette Blount's 2-point conversion to take an 18-10 lead in the third quarter. Wentz added a 24-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter.

Wertz completed 16 of 29 passes.

Cam Newton threw three interceptions for Carolina (4-2).

The first two interceptions came inside Carolina's 20, but weren't Newton's fault. He was hit by Fletcher Cox as he released one pass, and running back Jonathan Stewart bobbled another pass resulting in a pick. Newton's third interception — by Jalen Mills with 3:06 left — ended a chance for the go-ahead score.

Carolina had one last shot to win, but turned it over on downs at midfield.

Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was placed into the concussion protocol after his body crumpled following a collision with Eagles pulling guard Brandon Brooks. Kuechly missed nine games over the past two seasons with two concussions. All of the Eagles' touchdowns came after Kuechly left the game late in the second quarter.

Newton gave the Panthers a 10-3 lead on his 51st career touchdown rushing in the second quarter. He kept the ball on a read option and juked cornerback Rasul Douglas on the 16-yard run.

Douglas get revenge on Carolina's next possession, intercepting Newton's pass after Cox crashed into Newton as he was throwing, causing the ball to float high into the air.

NO RUNNING GAME: If it hadn't been for Newton , the Panthers would not have had any running game to speak of against the Eagles. Newton ran for 71 yards and the touchdown, but running backs Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey and Fozzy Whittaker were limited to 1 yard on 13 carries.

PEPPERS' MILESTONE: Julius Peppers needed one sack to become the fifth player to reach 150 since they became an official statistic in 1982. The 37-year-old Peppers didn't waste any time reaching it, sacking Wentz on the first drive of the game and forcing a fumble.

LINEUP CHANGE: Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley was benched in the first half for Kevin Seymour.

INJURIES:

Eagles: Linebacker Jordan Hicks left the game early with an ankle injury. Defensive end Brandon Graham briefly left with a shoulder injury.

Panthers: Aside from Kuechly's injury, Whittaker was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return.

UP NEXT:

Eagles: Host the Washington Redskins on "Monday Night Football" on Oct. 23

Panthers: At the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

