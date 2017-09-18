You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

After capturing the International League crown on Friday night with a 6-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Durham Bulls will play Tuesday in the Triple-A National Championship Game.

The one-game, winner-take-all contest will take place at 7 p.m. at PNC Field, home of the RailRiders, where the Bulls won both Games Three and Four of the Governors' Cup Finals.

Durham faces the Memphis Redbirds, who captured the Pacific Coast League title.

Tuesday's game will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network. It will be streamed in the WRALSportsFan app and be live on radio on 99.9 FM The Fan.