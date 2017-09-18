Bulls

Catch Bulls in AAA title game on TV, app, radio

Posted 2:48 p.m. yesterday
Updated 44 minutes ago

After capturing the International League crown on Friday night with a 6-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Durham Bulls will play Tuesday in the Triple-A National Championship Game.

The one-game, winner-take-all contest will take place at 7 p.m. at PNC Field, home of the RailRiders, where the Bulls won both Games Three and Four of the Governors' Cup Finals.

Durham faces the Memphis Redbirds, who captured the Pacific Coast League title.

Tuesday's game will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network. It will be streamed in the WRALSportsFan app and be live on radio on 99.9 FM The Fan.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • HighSchoolOT Live

    Friday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • Football Friday

    Friday at 11:35 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Logan Zone

    Sunday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: The Tour Championship

    Sunday at 1:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Oakland @ Washington

    Friday, Sep. 29 at 8:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • The David Cutcliffe Show

    Tonight at 7:00 on Buzz Sports Radio

  • AAA Baseball Championship Game

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • The Dave Doeren Show

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Sept 21
Temple
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
21
South Florida
Fri, Sept 22
23
Utah
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
Arizona
Sat, Sept 23
North Carolina St.
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
12
Florida State
Kent State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
19
Louisville
UNLV
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
10
Ohio State
Old Dominion
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
13
Virginia Tech
5
USC
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
California
Boston College
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
2
Clemson
Toledo
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
14
Miami (FL)
16
TCU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
6
Oklahoma State
1
Alabama
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Vanderbilt
8
Michigan
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Purdue
Nevada
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
18
Washington State
3
Oklahoma
3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Baylor
22
San Diego State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Air Force
17
Mississippi State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
11
Georgia
Syracuse
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
25
LSU
4
Penn State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Iowa
20
Florida
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Kentucky
15
Auburn
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Missouri
24
Oregon
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Arizona State
7
Washington
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Colorado
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 21
LA Rams 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
San Francisco 
Sunday, Sep. 24
Baltimore 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET13:30 GMT21:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST8:30 CT17:30 UAE9:30 ETNaN:�
Jacksonville 
Denver 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Buffalo 
New Orleans 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Carolina 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Chicago 
Atlanta 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Detroit 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
Tampa Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
New England 
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
NY Jets 
NY Giants 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Philadelphia 
Seattle 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Tennessee 
Cincinnati 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
LA Chargers 
Oakland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Washington 
Monday, Sep. 25
Dallas 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Arizona 
NHL Preseason
Florida 1:30 PT2:30 MT3:30 CT4:30 ET20:30 GMT4:30 1:30 MST3:30 EST0:30 UAE (+1)16:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
Chicago 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Columbus 
Detroit 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Boston 
Pittsburgh 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Buffalo 
Carolina 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Tampa Bay 
Ottawa 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Toronto 
Florida 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
St. Louis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Dallas 
Vegas 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Colorado 
Anaheim 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
San Jose 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Chi Cubs 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
American League
Boston 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Baltimore 
Minnesota 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
Kansas City 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET19:07 ET23:07 GMT7:07 4:07 MST6:07 EST6:37 VEN3:07 UAE (+1)6:07 CT
Preview
Toronto 
Oakland 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Detroit 
Chi White Sox 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Houston 
Cleveland 7:08 PT8:08 MT9:08 CT10:08 ET22:08 ET2:08 GMT10:08 7:08 MST9:08 EST9:38 VEN6:08 UAE (+1)9:08 CT
Preview
LA Angels 
Texas 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
LA Dodgers 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Philadelphia 
Milwaukee 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
St. Louis 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cincinnati 
NY Mets 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Miami 
Washington 4:35 PT5:35 MT6:35 CT7:35 ET19:35 ET23:35 GMT7:35 4:35 MST6:35 EST7:05 VEN3:35 UAE (+1)6:35 CT
Preview
Atlanta 
Arizona 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
San Diego 
Colorado 7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET22:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 7:15 MST9:15 EST9:45 VEN6:15 UAE (+1)9:15 CT
Preview
San Francisco 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Durham 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
BMW Championship (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Leishman-23F
2tJ. Rose-18F
2tR. Fowler-18F
4J. Day-16F
5tM. Kuchar-15F
5tJ. Rahm-15F
7tT. Finau-13F
7tJ. Spieth-13F
9tA. Lahiri-12F
9tW. Simpson-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Evian Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Nordqvist - z-9F
2B. Altomare - y-9F
3tM. Jutanugarn-8F
3tK. Kirk-8F
3tL. Ko-8F
6tS. Feng-7F
6tS. Kim-7F
8J. Song-6F
9M. Lee-5F
10tG. Hall-4F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
KLM Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Wattel-15F
2A. Connelly-14F
3tE. Pepperell-13F
3tG. Coetzee-13F
3tJ. Walters-13F
3tS. Heisele-13F
3tL. Westwood-13F
3tJ. Stalter-13F
9tC. Wood-12F
9tB. Wiesberger-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Pacific Links (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Kelly-14F
2L. Janzen-13F
3tT. Armour III-12F
3tD. McKenzie-12F
5tB. Langer-11F
5tE. Toledo-11F
7tS. Flesch-9F
7tS. Parel-9F
7tT. Petrovic-9F
7tR. Spittle-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Tales of the Turtles 400
Final Results
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Chase Elliott
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Kyle Larson
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Joey Logano
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Matt Kenseth
10. Jamie McMurray
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 TheHouse.com 225
Final Results
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Christopher Bell
4. Ryan Truex
5. Grant Enfinger
6. Ben Rhodes
7. John Hunter Nemechek
8. Noah Gragson
9. Kaz Grala
10. Myatt Snider
View Full Results
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Daniel Ricciardo
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Carlos Sainz Jr.
5. Sergio Perez
6. Jolyon Palmer
7. Stoffel Vandoorne
8. Lance Stroll
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Esteban Ocon
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sep. 19
St. Petersburg Open (ATP)
First Round
R. Berankis3 6 6   
D. Masur6 3 2   
E. Gulbis3 0    
L. Broady6 6    
J. Smith66 4    
M. Youzhny78 6    
(7) V. Troicki2     
A. Kuznetsov3     
 
Moselle Open (ATP)
First Round
N. Basilashvi2 77 6   
V. Millot6 65 4   
Y. Maden6 3 6   
N. Kicker4 6 3   
S. Bolelli69 6 68   
M. Granollers711 3 710   
(7) B. Paire6 4    
S. Tsitsipas2 3    
N. Gombos4     
P. Gojowczyk1     
(6) R. Gasquet 
D. Istomin 
N. Almagro 
J. Benneteau 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sep. 19
Guangzhou Women's Open (WTA)
First Round
A. Rodionova63 6 0   
E. Rodina77 3 6   
(5) E. Mertens2 65    
Y. Wang6 77    
K. Zhang2 6 6   
J. Fett6 1 3   
L. Cabrera6 7    
X. Gao3 5    
(7) S. Stosur78 3 5   
X. Han66 6 7   
(6) A. Cornet4 6 6   
B. Pera6 2 2   
(2) S. Zhang6 6    
X. You1 0    
(1) S. Peng5     
O. Jabeur3     
 
Korea Open (WTA)
First Round
N. Hibino6 6    
K. Chang2 4    
S. Jang3 5    
N. Gibbs6 7    
(2) K. Bertens7 4 3   
R. Hogenkamp5 6 6   
(1) J. Ostapenko78 6    
J. Larsson66 1    
(8) C. McHale3 4    
A. Rus6 6    
Second Round
L. Kumkhum 
E. Alexandrov 
D. Allertova 
R. Hogenkamp 
 
Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA)
First Round
S. Hsieh6 1 1   
M. Puig2 6 6   
(9) C. Garcia6 6    
A. Sasnovich4 3    
M. Linette2 6 77   
D. Gavrilova6 0 63   
(5) D. Cibulkova6 6    
C. Suarez Nav3 3    
K. Siniakova1 6 6   
J. Cepelova6 3 4   
R. Ozaki2 65    
S. Rogers6 77    
M. Rybarikova64 62    
B. Strycova77 77    
Second Round
Q. Wang 
A. Pavlyuchen 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort