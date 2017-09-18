Catch Bulls in AAA title game on TV, app, radio
Posted 2:48 p.m. yesterday
Updated 44 minutes ago
After capturing the International League crown on Friday night with a 6-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Durham Bulls will play Tuesday in the Triple-A National Championship Game.
The one-game, winner-take-all contest will take place at 7 p.m. at PNC Field, home of the RailRiders, where the Bulls won both Games Three and Four of the Governors' Cup Finals.
Durham faces the Memphis Redbirds, who captured the Pacific Coast League title.
Tuesday's game will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network. It will be streamed in the WRALSportsFan app and be live on radio on 99.9 FM The Fan.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.