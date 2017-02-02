Duke

Coach K to return to bench Saturday

Posted 11 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski prior to the Blue Devils' game versus Georgia Tech on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. Duke won 110-57. (Photo by Jack Morton)

Durham, N.C. — It looks like Mike Krzyzewski will be back on the bench Saturday for the Duke Blue Devils.

The team tweeted a photo of Coach K on the sideline with the hashtag #HereComesDuke and one word: Saturday.

The Devils host the Pitt Panthers Saturday at 1 p.m. (CBS).

Krzyzewski missed the month of January after back surgery on Jan. 6. He predicted he'd miss four weeks, and his return on Saturday would make it five weeks.

In his absence, associate head coach Jeff Capel has led the team to four wins and three losses.

