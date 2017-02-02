Coach K to return to bench Saturday
Posted 11 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — It looks like Mike Krzyzewski will be back on the bench Saturday for the Duke Blue Devils.
The team tweeted a photo of Coach K on the sideline with the hashtag #HereComesDuke and one word: Saturday.
The Devils host the Pitt Panthers Saturday at 1 p.m. (CBS).
Krzyzewski missed the month of January after back surgery on Jan. 6. He predicted he'd miss four weeks, and his return on Saturday would make it five weeks.
In his absence, associate head coach Jeff Capel has led the team to four wins and three losses.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.