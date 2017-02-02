You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It looks like Mike Krzyzewski will be back on the bench Saturday for the Duke Blue Devils.

The team tweeted a photo of Coach K on the sideline with the hashtag #HereComesDuke and one word: Saturday.

The Devils host the Pitt Panthers Saturday at 1 p.m. (CBS).

Krzyzewski missed the month of January after back surgery on Jan. 6. He predicted he'd miss four weeks, and his return on Saturday would make it five weeks.

In his absence, associate head coach Jeff Capel has led the team to four wins and three losses.