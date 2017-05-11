You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

East Carolina University head coach Scottie Montgomery surprised Tia Chapman at her job at South Greenville Elementary Thursday, telling her that her son, Kiante Anderson, earned a scholarship with the Pirates for the upcoming season.

"I just decided to show up," Montgomery said in behind-the-scenes video of the surprise posted by ECU Athletics.

"(Anderson) loves her, he speaks so highly of her, talks about her sacrifices and he's earned it on and off the field."

Montgomery told Chapman about the scholarship before the coach and mother called the Pirates' newest scholarship player to tell him what he earned.

"I was just praying about that last night," Chapman told Montgomery in response to the news. "We need that. He needs that."

The defensive end is a transfer from St. Augustine's University, who played two seasons for the Falcons. He redshirted in 2015 in Greenville before making 20.0 tackles in Montgomery's first season as head coach in 2016.

Now, the Greenville native has a full ride in his final season of eligibility.