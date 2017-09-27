You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Rick Pitino provides a high-profile link between ACC basketball and a wide-ranging corruption investigation of coaches, agents and players. WRAL Investigates was able to connect the dots between one of the main players in this case and the scandal that swept up the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football team in 2010.

The cooperating witness who helped set up the basketball assistants charged Tuesday is a financial advisor named Marty Blazer. Tar Heel players Robert Quinn and Kendric Burney told investigators they were given money by a former player to meet with Blazer and an agent named Peter Schaffer.

Quinn also told agents he was wired money by Blazer himself, but the money was sent to Quinn's girlfriend to avoid detection.

It's important to note: Neither Schaffer nor Blazer were charged in connection to the Carolina case. The former player who handled some of the money – Chris Hawkins – is still awaiting trial on felony charges.

Hawkins was one of the first to be banned from contact with UNC athletes and access to UNC athletic facilities, and he was charged with a violation of state's law that regulates contact between athletes and agents.

The University of Louisville placed Pitino on unpaid leave Wednesday, and his attorney told the Courier-Journal that he was "effectively fired" as head coach of one of the ACC's most basketball powerful teams.

The federal investigation alleges that a Louisville assistant coach colluded with James Gatto, Adidas director of global sports marketing for basketball, to pay high school star Brian Bowen to play for the Cardinals. Prosecutors say Bowen and his family received $100,000 from Adidas to play for Louisville.

Although Pitino denied knowledge of the deal, university leadership decided wasn't enough of an excuse.

"That's one of the things that schools and universities look at," said WRAL's Jeff Gravley. "Who have you hired, what kind of ethics do they have, and are they violating NCAA rules, particularly when it comes to recruiting and paying players to illegally try to draw talent to your program. That's one reason why the university acted so fast."

Across the country, 10 other people, including three more assistant coaches, were arrested after a federal probe revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, even tailors.

The arrests will have an immediate — and potentially long-lasting — impact on the programs involved. As the tentacles of the probe reach deeper into college basketball, more schools could come into the crosshairs and the black eye on the sport could darken.

"The picture of college basketball painted by the charges is not a pretty one," acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said.

University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel Richardson, along with fellow assistant coaches Chuck Person of Auburn, Southern California's Tony Bland and Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans were all suspended after charges against them were announced.

Auburn on Wednesday refunded season ticket costs to 30 fans who asked for their money back after federal prosecutors said Person accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to Blazer when they reached the NBA.

Gatto, Rashan Michel, a maker of custom suits for some of the NBA's biggest stars, and various financial advisers and managers also were charged.

Federal prosecutors said at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn't name the schools but contained enough details to identify them as Louisville and Miami.

Louisville is already under NCAA probation over a sex scandal after an investigation into a Cardinals staffer hiring escorts for sex parties and to strip for recruits and players. The NCAA said Louisville must vacate up to 123 victories earned with ineligible players and suspended Pitino five games for failing to monitor staffer Andre McGee.

Pitino also had to testify in 2010 in a federal extortion trial for the wife of the school's equipment manager, when he acknowledged under oath to having an extramarital affair with her in a Louisville restaurant.

Pitino is not named in the federal documents, though the school acknowledged it is under investigation by the FBI.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl could face similar heat.

He coached at Tennessee from 2005-11 before being fired and hit with a three-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA for lying to investigators about recruiting violations. Pearl was given a second chance at Auburn, but another scandal could spell trouble for him if the allegations are proven true.

Regardless of whether the federal probe leads all the way to the top, the programs could take a hit — and not just from the NCAA.

With the prospect of an NCAA investigation on the horizon, top recruits may stay away. Current players in the programs could be declared ineligible if the probe finds they accepted money from an agent or an assistant coach.

This is far from over, and the implications could last for years.