College Basketball

Collins scores 23 to help Wake Forest beat NC State 88-58

Posted 30 minutes ago
Updated 19 minutes ago

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Collins scored 23 points and Wake Forest rolled to its first season sweep of North Carolina State in a dozen years with an 88-58 win Saturday.

Keyshawn Woods added 19 points for the Demon Deacons (15-10, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ran off an 8-0 burst to go up by double figures midway through the first half on the way to turning the game into a rout. Wake Forest led 44-24 by halftime and by 33 points midway through the second half.

Wake Forest won last month's meeting in Raleigh for its first ACC road win in three years, snapping a skid that had reached 25 games. The Demon Deacons followed that by earning their most lopsided win in the two-games-a-year series in 18 years.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack (14-12, 3-10), who offered meager resistance as Wake Forest kept stretching out its lead.

Collins posted his eighth straight 20-point game in ACC play, the longest such streak in the program since the 1974-75 season. He finished 9 of 13 from the field, while Woods and Bryant Crawford combined to hit 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Wake Forest shot 54 percent and made 11 of 23 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: It's hard to explain the Wolfpack's clunker of a performance. N.C. State had already lost by 51 points at rival North Carolina this season, was coming off a 24-point loss at Florida State and shot just 36 percent in this one — including a 2-for-15 showing from behind the arc.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are in NCAA Tournament contention with what has been a solid step forward for the program under third-year coach Danny Manning. This is the first time Wake Forest has swept a pair of series in a season since the 2008-09 season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: N.C. State hosts No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday night in a rivalry game.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Clemson on Tuesday night.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

