banner
Carolina Panthers

Dannon cuts ties with Cam Newton following 'sexist' comments

Posted 22 minutes ago
Updated 20 minutes ago

By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, is cutting ties with spokesman Cam Newton following what the company perceives as "sexist" comments the Carolina quarterback made to a female reporter.

Company spokesperson Michael Neuwirth released a statement Thursday saying it was "shocked and disheartened" at the former league MVP's behavior and comments toward Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter.

When Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

The Dannon statement noted the company perceives Newton's comments as "sexist and disparaging to all women. ... It's simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

Newton hasn't issued an apology.

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday saying that Newton's response to the question was "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league."

But it doesn't appear there will be any punishment handed out to Newton.

"I think there are conversations going on at the club level with the appropriate people, with the Panthers," NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said in a conference call Thursday. "I don't want to anticipate the league stepping in there."

Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer, said Wednesday evening that Newton's comments were "unfortunate and out of line."

The Associated Press Sports Editors announced that it "agrees wholeheartedly that Mr. Newton's response was out of line" and "we ask for a formal apology to Jourdan Rodrigue from Mr. Newton and the Carolina Panthers organization."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Triangle Area Special Offers
6 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Arron Lee Oct 5, 3:02 p.m.
    user avatar

    I am not really a Cam Newton fan but this is a little too much. When I watch NFL pregame shows, there is always the three men commentators with the one woman on the end. Many of the men commentators actually played football and understand what goes on out their on the field. I think networks feel that they HAVE to put women on the panel just to stay politically correct. This is happening across all media formats.

  • David Davis Oct 5, 2:52 p.m.
    user avatar

    This is just the first of many, unless he makes a formal apology.

  • Teddy Fowler Oct 5, 2:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    Political correctness is still going strong... it can attack anybody at anytime... my suggestion is that star sport athletes quit doing interviews...

  • Jim Dunn Oct 5, 2:27 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    Well, this is the United States of the Offended. Or so it seems.

  • Brian Jarman Oct 5, 2:24 p.m.
    user avatar

    I think Cam is making a simple, logical connection. 1) Most people that ask a question about WR routes have actually played football before. 2) There aren't any women wide receivers in the NFL. Conclusion: it's very uncommon to hear that question from a woman. Same scenario as if a guy asked a woman something very specific about child birth (something that typically only a woman would know about)... The woman in that scenario would probably be a little shocked that the guy was asking about it and had such in dept knowledge. I see no reason for the outrage be generated by this. Seems a wee bit extreme to me.

  • Coy McElheney Oct 5, 2:14 p.m.
    user avatar

    Cannot learn to like him

Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • ACC Football: Duke @ Virginia

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLB Playoffs Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

    Tomorrow at 1:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MLB Playoffs New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

    Tomorrow at 4:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MLB Playoffs Boston Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees

    Sunday at 7:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Oct 5
17
Louisville
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
24
North Carolina St.
Sat, Oct 7
Ole Miss
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
12
Auburn
Wake Forest
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
4
Penn State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Northwestern
Iowa State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
3
Oklahoma
5
Georgia
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Vanderbilt
LSU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
21
Florida
13
Miami (FL)
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Florida State
21
Notre Dame
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
North Carolina
23
West Virginia
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
8
TCU
Maryland
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
10
Ohio State
Oregon State
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
14
USC
16
Virginia Tech
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Boston College
1
Alabama
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Texas A&M
Michigan State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
7
Michigan
25
UCF
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Cincinnati
9
Wisconsin
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Nebraska
11
Washington State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oregon
Stanford
7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 北京时间7:15 MST9:15 EST
Preview
20
Utah
19
San Diego State
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
UNLV
California
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
6
Washington
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Sunday, Oct. 8
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
NY Jets 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
LA Chargers 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Giants 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Seattle 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Rams 
Baltimore 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
Green Bay 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Kansas City 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
NBA Preseason
Minnesota111Final
Golden State95
Dallas 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Orlando 
Miami 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Brooklyn 
Toronto 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
Portland 
NHL Scoreboard
Nashville 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Boston 
Montreal 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Buffalo 
Colorado 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Ottawa 
Minnesota 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Detroit 
Pittsburgh 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Chicago 
Arizona 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Anaheim 
Philadelphia 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Boston01:08 PT2:08 MT3:08 CT4:08 ET16:08 ET20:08 GMT4:08 1:08 MST3:08 EST3:38 VEN0:08 UAE (+1)3:08 CT
Preview
Houston0
NY Yankees 4:38 PT5:38 MT6:38 CT7:38 ET19:38 ET23:38 GMT7:38 4:38 MST6:38 EST7:08 VEN3:38 UAE (+1)6:38 CT
Preview
Cleveland 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Safeway Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Steele-714
2tG. DeLaet-417
2tL. Glover-416
2tZ. Johnson-414
2tT. Duncan-411
6T. Gooch-311
7tJ. Kokrak-218
7tB. Davis-217
7tO. Schniederjans-217
7tZ. Blair-216
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Henderson-17F
2J. Yan-12F
3H. Park-11F
4J. Song-10F
5tB. Mozo-9F
5tS. Oh-9F
5tB. Recari-9F
8tN. Broch Larsen-8F
8tL. Duncan-8F
8tB. Lincicome-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Dunhill Links (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tN. Colsaerts-518
1tP. Dunne-518
3tO. Fisher-418
3tR. Fox-418
3tT. Hatton-418
3tS. Lowry-418
3tJ. Stalter-418
8tG. Coetzee-318
8tD. Drysdale-318
8tB. Evans-318
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bank of America 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Las Vegas 350
Final Results
1. Ben Rhodes
2. Christopher Bell
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Austin Cindric
5. Kaz Grala
6. Cody Coughlin
7. Matt Crafton
8. John Hunter Nemechek
9. Grant Enfinger
10. Johnny Sauter
View Full Results
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Pierre Gasly
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
China Open (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(6) J. Isner6 6    
L. Mayer0 3    
(1) R. Nadal6 6    
K. Khachanov3 3    
(7) T. Berdych6 4 1   
A. Rublev1 6 6   
(2) A. Zverev6 6    
F. Fognini4 2    
 
Rakuten Japan Open (ATP)
Second Round
R. Gasquet6 77    
Y. Lu0 65    
(4) D. Goffin2 7 77   
M. Ebden6 5 61   
(3) M. Raonic0     
Y. Sugita1     
Quarterfinals
(8) D. Schwartzma 
S. Johnson 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
China Open (ATP/WTA)
Third Round
(4) K. Pliskova1 5    
S. Cirstea6 7    
A. Cornet2 1    
C. Garcia6 6    
B. Strycova6 6    
D. Gavrilova0 4    
(9) J. Ostapenko3     
S. Peng0     
(3) E. Svitolina6 7    
E. Vesnina2 5    
(5) C. Wozniacki1 4    
(12) P. Kvitova6 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort