Campbell

Former Camel Danny Dillon continues to pursue NFL dream

Posted 8:34 a.m. today
Updated 8:42 a.m. today

By Jon Stout

Buies Creek, N.C. — Danny Dillon may have the odds stacked against him, but that isn’t stopping the former Campbell University long snapper from achieving his ultimate goal – finding a home in the National Football League.

Dillon’s football journey isn’t a traditional tale. He is a self-taught long snapper, a skill he learned in the seventh grade.

The Sanford native mastered his craft in Buies Creek as the Camels’ starting long snapper from 2012 to 2015.

Campbell will offer scholarships for the first time in program history staring in 2018 when it joins the Big South, but the Camels were a part of the non-scholarship Pioneer League during Dillon’s five-year tenure.

Dillon appeared in 43 games for the Camels and was honorable mention All-PFL in his redshirt senior season.

Only a few players in Pioneer History have made it to the NFL, but Dillon joined that select group in 2016, signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Dillon and former Campbell defensive lineman Greg Milhouse – who signed as a rookie free agent in 2016 with the New York Giants – are the only two players in program history to sign with NFL teams.

The former Lee County Yellow Jacket was brought to Cardinals training camp in 2016 to compete with fellow undrafted rookie Kameron Canaday out of Portland State to replace retired long snapper Mike Leach.

Canaday beat out Dillon for the starting job, leading to his release in August. The Cardinals cut Canaday a month later after three regular season games.

Dillon was one of 35 players invited to the Carolina Panthers’ two-day rookie minicamp in Charlotte last weekend, but he was not one of the three players selected to fill the team’s final roster spots.

“Any opportunity you get is kind of surreal,” Dillon said. “You’re just out here living your dream and pursuing that dream that you’ve always though of, playing the game.”

But Carolina didn’t completely shut the door, Dillon said.

“They bot back to me and said they really liked what I ha d to offer, but they’re not sure if they’re brining in another long snapper to camp,” he said. “They left it open-ended."

Dillon said a few NFL teams have contacted his agent about potentially brining him in for training camp, but nothing has yet to be solidified.

“It’s a great honor to represent the school [Campbell] in this manner,” Dillon said. “It’s been a long journey so far. The biggest thing is jut to persevere through all the disappointments and keep your head down and keep working.”

Despite the disappointment, Dillon hasn’t given up his and continues to train where his football career blossomed – Buies Creek.

Since his release from Arizona, Dillon has volunteered as an EMT at the Buies Creek Fire Department, where he began working as a sophomore at Campbell.

"I run a lot of EMS calls, so I'm responding to a lot of 911 calls," Dillon said. "I'm pretty much a rookie when it comes to firefighting. I never got my fire certification, so I'm just learning the ropes with the fire side right now."

Dillon, who majored in biology at Campbell, says he intends to pursue a career as a physicians assistant, which requires a certain number of clinical hands-on hours he can obtain while working as a volunteer.

“I originally wanted to go into emergency medicine, so being an EMT was right down that alley,” Dillon said. “It’s a great way to get medical hours too.”

Dillon said he’s racked up around 5,000 hours, which meets or exceeds the requirements for several programs.

The former Fighting Camel works two-to-three shifts a week at the fire department, but the days are long for Dillon.

It begins with a near hour trek from his home in Morrisville to Buies Creek every day, and a 36-hour shift or back-to-back 12-hour workday is not out of the question.

But during his high-volume workdays, Dillon still finds time to perfect his craft and prepare for when another team calls to give him another chance.

Dillon said he uses the fire department’s small weight room when he has time, or stops at his old stomping grounds at Barker-Lane Stadium to work out in the Camels’ training facility.

“If I can get some time I’ll head across the street to the field house to get a snapping session in and lift some weights,” Dillon said. “When I’m done with my shift I’ll do a cardio workout on to of that.”

Dillon said he gets together with the current specialists on the Camels’ roster and also recently visited Lee County High School to work with the football team during its spring practices.

With several other professional football leagues in existence, including the Canadian Football League, there are other options, but it would likely require Dillon to play a different position.

He did play tight end in high school, and during his redshirt freshman year at Campbell, but Dillon said it's not likely in the cards for him.

"For me it's all the way or nothing at all," he said. "I'm so far removed from playing another position. I definitely would play another position, but I'm four or five years removed from playing tight end.

"It's just one of those things where it would be better for me to specialize and continue snapping as I am right now."

It's the NFL or bust for Dillon, who will continue to work his long hours and put in the dedication to playing the game he loves until another team comes calling.

