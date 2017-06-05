You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Davidson head coach Dick Cooke prefaced his press conference joke Sunday by saying he hoped people understood the vein in which he said what he said.

"Back in January, we said if we didn't go to the Super Regionals it was going to be a disappointing year," he joked. "It was extraordinary."

The Wildcats' weekend in the Chapel Hill Regional was extraordinary, even if Cooke's joke wasn't.

The delivery fell short because the Wildcats stunned the NCAA's second-best team. Is it funny if it's true? The quip sounded like a fact to match, perhaps to explain, the end of a 3-0 weekend.

Cooke (who nearly died in a car accident in 2012) cleared things up before the team loaded the bus to head back to Davidson.

"I hope you understood I was joking about the Super Regional deal," he said. "Everybody sits and day dreams about things. These guys will tell you we never talked about anything except the first pitch of the season."

The preseason goal was for that first pitch to be a strike in front of the Wildcats' home crowd. "We never sit and talk about these (postseason) goals, that's not my nature," the self-described step-by-step coach said.

A 27-23 regular season record is the type of record that perhaps reinforces not discussing grand postseason aspirations.

The Wildcats (35-24) played UNC closely May 9, forcing the game to 10 innings before the Tar Heels walked-off for a 7-6 win, but the overall No. 2 national seed wasn't on upset watch at home. North Carolina's Regional looked like one of the more comfortable ones in the national conversation.

That's part of what makes Davison's upset so extraordinary. Oh, and that whole 115-years-without-a-National-Tournament-win thing doesn't hurt the story either.

"Everyone loves an underdog. In basketball we played that role before," outfielder Will Robertson said. "(People) love to talk about the storyline. On the field, off the field, we're doing as much as we can to take it all in."

Back the story up and remember that the Wildcats were the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. The team went 5-1 against the No. 7, No. 5, No. 3 and No. 1 seeds including upsetting top-seed Virginia Commonwealth twice on May 27 to clinch the league's NCAA Tournament automatic bid.

Two weeks of relishing the underdog role is a good look for Davidson, even if the team doesn't think the Super Regional reality will set in until it arrives on site.

"It's a far-reaching concept," Cooke said. "There aren't a lot teams that say 'If we don't get to a Super Regional, it's a disappointing year. There are some, but we aren't in that boat.

"It'll probably hit once when take BP wherever we're headed. That in itself is a weird comment for me to make on June 4."

Serious play to match the story

The way Davidson wins makes the Cinderella story that much more appealing.

"The way that game ended: the play at the plate, the bang-bang play at first, it's going to be talked about forever," Cooke said.

Durin O'Linger, who threw 14.1 innings and 236 pitches in one start (8.1 innings) and two (3.0 inning) appearances in relief in the conference tournament, started Friday and is the first Davidson pitcher to ever get a W in the NCAA Tournament.

O'Linger muted UNC's bats and quieted concerns about whether or not his arm would have much worth in a Regional given his workload. The fifth-year senior threw 94 pitches over 6.0 innings Friday and finished his hush throwing 34 pitches over 2.0 scoreless innings Sunday.

It took the Wildcats time to regroup after winning Friday, Cooke said, and there's no way the excitement of the finale ends sooner.

Sunday starter Josh Hudson, who threw against Carolina in the regular season meeting, grew up less than an hour from Chapel Hill in Siler City, N.C. The combination of throwing in front of the largest crowd of his career and being in a park he associates with childhood dreams showed in his first few pitches, but he settled in better than UNC expected him to.

Fast forward to the bottom of the ninth inning: these three outs are enough to get anyone's attention.

North Carolina trails 2-1 and the Tar Heels get three consecutive one-out hits. On the third, a bloop to right field, Will Robertson made likely the biggest throw of his career to the plate, narrowly eliminating the tying run.

"I wasn't really thinking much. I knew there was a runner on second, I had to come and throw it as hard as I could, that was my thought process," Robertson said. "I didn't really know what to think. I got really excited, then I was not excited, then I got excited again.

"Hats off to (catcher Jake) Sidwell for a heads up play. Got to give him a thank you, maybe buy him a drink."

If that play didn't earn the Wildcats free drinks, the next defensive play to seal the deal did.

Michael Busch, whose solo homerun was UNC's only score, worked a full count before bouncing his seventh pitch toward first base.

"Sometimes I get caught up being a spectator," O'Linger said. "But I realized quickly that I needed to get over to first. Brian (Fortier) made a good toss that led me right to the bag and I finished the play, I guess."

O'Linger's guess is as good as anyone else's, as conversation over replays of the final out of the game circulated around whether or not he stepped on first base to get the out, or whether he stepped just past the plate and failed to sink his heel into the bag.

CELEBRATE LIKE YOU'VE NEVER CELEBRATED BEFORE!!



Davidson is heading to Super Regionals for the FIRST TIME EVER! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/InhMJpl5al — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 5, 2017

"Everyone's a daydreamer, but if you daydream too much, you get lost in the reality of what's going on," O'Linger said.

Now Davidson looks at its next game in it's cliche-but-working "pitch-by-pitch, game-by-game" approach and reality and daydreams align.

The next pitch and the next game will be in a NCAA Super Regional.

"I think we'll remember this for a long, long time," Cooke said. "It'll be a very interesting conversation piece down the road -- for those who have an interest in Davidson and North Carolina and for those who don't."

And that's no joke.