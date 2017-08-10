Bulls

DBAP celebrates Hispanic heritage as 'Los Toros de Durham'

Posted 8:07 p.m. yesterday
Updated 8 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Music and cheers filled Durham Bulls Athletic Park Thursday night for "Los Toros de Durham," as the team celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night.

Proceed from specialty jerseys and some food sold at the game benefited El Centro Hispano in Durham, a nonprofit that advocates for Hispanics and Latinos in the Triangle.

"It's best to go out there and support a community, to include not only Hispanics, but also any minority groups," said William Ramos, who attended the game with his son.

Eliazar Posada, with El Centro, said the gesture means a lot to the organization.

"The fact that the Durham Bulls are taking the effort and becoming the Toros, they're not just saying it's a Hispanic Night, but they're taking steps to honor our language and honor our community. I think that's phenomenal," Posada said."This money will definitely go toward every single program we have. It's needed, so we're excited."

Posada said the Bulls also gave El Centro members free tickets.

Many fans said they are glad their money is supporting a local community group.

"It's one of our favorite parts about living in this area. Is that everyone's always giving back and eager to help each other out," Brittany Harrison said. "It's a really nice community."

Hispanic Heritage night is a tradition for the Durham Bulls, but this year was the largest yet.

Capitol Broadcasting, the parent company of WRAL, owns the Durham Bulls.

