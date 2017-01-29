Tennis

Federer beats Nadal in epic Aussie final to win 18th major

Posted 8:35 a.m. today
Updated 59 minutes ago

Switzerland's Roger Federer follows through on a forehand to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a vintage Australian Open final on Sunday night.

It was the 35-year-old Federer's first major title since Wimbledon in 2012, his first in Australia since 2010, and it reversed the status quo against his nemesis, Nadal.

"Against Rafa it's always epic," Federer said in a television interview. "This one means a lot to me because he's caused me problems over the years."

Both players were returning from extended layoffs — Federer for six months after Wimbledon with an injured left knee; Nadal for a couple of months with an injured left wrist — and were seeded 17th and ninth respectively.

"I wasn't sure I was going to make it here but here I am — we made it," Federer said after accepting the trophy from Australian great Rod Laver, who lends his name to the main stadium at Melbourne Park. "I would have been happy to lose too, to be honest. The comeback was perfect as it was.

"Tennis is a tough sport, there's no draws. If there was going to be one, I would have been happy to have it tonight and share it with Rafa, really."

Federer had lost six of the previous eight Grand Slam finals he'd played against Nadal, and was 11-23 in their career meetings.

After twice coming back from a set down, Nadal was a break up in the fifth — until Federer regained control and ultimately became the first man in the Open era to win three of the Grand Slam events at least five times (7 Wimbledon, 5 U.S. Open, 5 Australian Open and 1 French Open title).

Nadal remains equal second with Pete Sampras on the all-time list with 14 — and none since the 2014 French Open.

After four sets where the momentum swung alternately from one player to the next, the fifth had all the tension and drama that these two players are famous for.

Nadal went up an early break and it seemed as if the injury time-out Federer needed after the fourth set may have been an indicator of things to come.

But the Swiss star rallied, and broke back in a pivotal sixth game and took control in a period when he won 10 straight points.

Nadal saved three break points in the eighth game but lost momentum again when Federer finished off a 26-shot rally — the longest of the match — with a forehand winner down the line.

Consecutive forehand errors gave Federer the pivotal break for 5-3, but Nadal made him work for the very last point.

Serving for the match, Federer had to save two break points with an ace and a forehand winner.

At deuce, he was called for a double-fault but challenged the out call on his second serve. The call was overturned, and he got to play two.

Not long after, he fired an ace to get his second match point and hit a forehand crosscourt winner.

His celebrations were delayed, though, when Nadal challenged the call. Federer watched the replay on the stadium screen, and leaped for joy when it showed his last shot was in. His 100th match at the Australian Open ended with his fifth title at Melbourne Park.

"Congratulation to Roger ... Just amazing, the way he's playing after such a long time of him not being on the tour," Nadal said. "For sure, you have been working a lot to make that happen. So congratulations."

Nadal spent two months recovering from a left wrist injury before heading to Brisbane for a warmup tournament. He had no expectations of reaching the final in Australia.

"I had some hard time not being able to compete in full condition. ... some injuries, well not new for me," Nadal said. "I fight a lot these two weeks. Today, a great match, probably Roger deserved it a little bit more than me."

No two players had met more often in Grand Slam finals in the Open era, and Nadal had previously dominated. But they hadn't met in a major final since the 2011 French Open, won by Nadal.

Three months ago, they were both on breaks when Federer joined Nadal in Mallorca for the opening of the Spaniard's tennis academy and the pair joked about ever being able to contend for majors again.

Yet here they were, first Grand Slam tournament of the season, renewing the classic rivalry that saw them dominate tennis a decade ago.

The long-odds final — No. 9 against No. 17 — unfolded after six-time champion Novak Djokovic was upset by No. 117-ranked Denis Istomin in the second round and top-ranked Andy Murray, a five-time losing finalist in Australia, went out in the fourth round to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev.

Federer beat Zverev in the quarterfinals and U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss semifinal to reach the championship match.

"I did believe I had the game, and the mental and physical capacities to do it again," Federer said. "I never lost belief."

It capped a remarkable weekend for 30-somethings — all four singles finalists were 30 or older — after Serena Williams beat her sister Venus Williams in the women's final to capture her Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NHL: All-Star Game

    Today at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Premier League: Tottenham at Middlesbrough

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Miami

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC STate at Louisville

    Today at 1:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacing
Men's College Basketball
2
Kansas
79Final
4
Kentucky
73
3
Gonzaga
96Final
Pepperdine
49
5
Baylor
78Final
Ole Miss
75
6
Florida St.
72Final
Syracuse
82
9
North Carolina
62Final
Miami (FL)
77
10
Oregon
65Final
Colorado
74
Georgetown
85Final
11
Butler
81
14
Notre Dame
60Final
Georgia Tech
62
15
Wisconsin
61Final
OT
Rutgers
54
DePaul
66Final
16
Creighton
83
17
Duke
85Final
Wake Forest
83
Texas A&M
77Final
18
West Virginia
81
21
Saint Mary's
72Final
Santa Clara
59
22
Maryland
85Final
Minnesota
78
23
South Carolina
63Final
Missouri
53
25
Florida
84Final
Oklahoma
52
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST7:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
NFC 
NBA Scoreboard
Sacramento109Final
Charlotte106
Detroit103Final
Miami116
Boston112Final
OT
Milwaukee108
LA Clippers98Final
Golden State144
Brooklyn109Final
Minnesota129
Denver123Final
Phoenix112
Memphis102Final
Utah95
NHL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan 29
Central 12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET20:30 GMT4:30 北京时间1:30 MST3:30 EST0:30 UAE (+1)15:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Pacific 
Metropolitan 1:30 PT2:30 MT3:30 CT4:30 ET21:30 GMT5:30 北京时间2:30 MST4:30 EST1:30 UAE (+1)16:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Atlantic 
TBA 2:30 PT3:30 MT4:30 CT5:30 ET22:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST2:30 UAE (+1)17:30 ETNaN:� BRT
TBA 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Farmers Insurance (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tP. Rodgers-918
1tB. Snedeker-918
3tT. Finau-818
3tC. Pan-818
5tP. Perez-718
5tM. Leishman-718
5tJ. Blixt-718
5tS. Cink-718
5tH. English-718
5tR. Streb-718
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tS. Lewis-23
1tL. Thompson-23
3G. Piller-22
4B. Lincicome-21
5L. Beck-16
6tA. Ernst-15
6tN. Korda-15
6tP. Phatlum-15
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-14
9tM. Khang-14
View Full Leaderboard
 
Qatar Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
J. Wang - y-16F
J. Lagergren - y-16F
J. van Zyl - y-16F
4tT. Aiken-15F
4tM. Lorenzo-Vera-15F
6tR. Cabrera Bello-14F
6tN. Elvira-14F
6tJ. Smith-14F
9tK. Aphibarnrat-13F
9tN. Kimsey-13F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort