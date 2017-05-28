You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/18C0R

More on this The Latest: Alonso back for another Indy 500?

Driving at speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour is dangerous. Crashing at speeds of over 200 miles per hour can be lethal.

When Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott Dixon was able to walk away from this crash unscathed and able to conduct an interview a few minutes later, the collective racing world regained their breath.

The wreck happened just 53 laps into the race as Dixon collided with Jay Howard who had drifted into the wall.

Somehow, Dixon was still able to stand and speak.

Everything about the crash was frightening. As I Tweeted, the engineers and techs responsible for safety need a raise. They literally just saved a life.