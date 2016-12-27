Ken Medlin

Doeren looks to parlay his program's winnings

Posted 2:48 a.m. today
Updated 15 minutes ago

By Ken Medlin

Shreveport, La. — Shreveport is a town known for its casinos. And in this gambler's town, Dave Doeren is already looking to parlay his bowl winnings into something bigger for his team.

Moments after NC State's win over Vanderbilt went into the books, Doeren had already moved on. As his team celebrated in the locker room, Coach D was working the phone calling recruits.

Doeren's Pack Pitch even came through at the postgame presser. "We're one of the hottest teams in college football," he said. "We've won three of our last four games," echoing the same message he had just delivered to a potential recruit.

At one point, he even praised Raleigh as one of America's best places to live.

Like a broker pitching a hot stock, Doeren has a commodity – Wolfpack football – which is on the uptick, and he was working the market.

It's a far cry from where his team was one year ago, when the Pack was overwhelmed by Dak Prescott and Mississippi State 51-28 in the Belk Bowl. This was the Pack's turn to dominate, and they did just that against against another SEC foe in Vanderbilt.

We may not see any "41-17" T-shirts printed from this game, but make no mistake: This is exactly the kind of regional matchup teams need to make a habit of winning. State's record against the SEC has left a lot to be desired over the past two decades, and SEC teams have been raiding the Pack's recruiting territory for years, in large part due to the conference's perceived superiority over the ACC.

Winning can cure those kinds of ills in recruiting. Dave Doeren knows that, and he's already selling his product.

It's the right bet.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TV
  • CBB: UNC at Georgia Tech

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBCBKNFLNBANHLMiLBGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Tue, Dec 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army West Point
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET5:00 GMT1:00 北京时间10:00 MST12:00 EST
Preview
North Texas
Military Bowl
24
Temple
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET8:30 GMT4:30 北京时间1:30 MST3:30 EST
Wake Forest
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Washington State
Cactus Bowl
Boise State
7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET3:15 GMT11:15 北京时间8:15 MST10:15 EST
Preview
Baylor
Wed, Dec 28
Pinstripe Bowl
23
Pittsburgh
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
Northwestern
Russell Athletic Bowl
16
West Virginia
2:30 PT3:30 MT4:30 CT5:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Preview
Miami (FL)
Foster Farms Bowl
Indiana
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
19
Utah
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Kansas State
Thu, Dec 29
Birmingham Bowl
25
South Florida
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
South Carolina
Belk Bowl
Arkansas
2:30 PT3:30 MT4:30 CT5:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Preview
22
Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
12
Oklahoma State
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
10
Colorado
Fri, Dec 30
Liberty Bowl
Georgia
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET5:00 GMT1:00 北京时间10:00 MST12:00 EST
Preview
TCU
Sun Bowl
18
Stanford
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
North Carolina
Music City Bowl
24
Nebraska
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET8:30 GMT4:30 北京时间1:30 MST3:30 EST
21
Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
South Alabama
2:30 PT3:30 MT4:30 CT5:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Preview
Air Force
Orange Bowl
6
Michigan
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
11
Florida State
Sat, Dec 31
Taxslayer Bowl
Georgia Tech
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
20
LSU
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
13
Louisville
Peach Bowl
4
Washington
12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
1
Alabama
Fiesta Bowl
3
Ohio State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
2
Clemson
Mon, Jan 2
Outback Bowl
17
Florida
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
21
Iowa
Cotton Bowl
15
Western Michigan
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
8
Wisconsin
Rose Bowl
9
USC
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
5
Penn State
Sugar Bowl
14
Auburn
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
7
Oklahoma
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
14
Wisconsin
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 1
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Cincinnati 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Miami 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
NY Jets 
Dallas 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Philadelphia 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Pittsburgh 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Tampa Bay 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Tennessee 
New Orleans 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Denver 
Arizona 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Los Angeles 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
San Diego 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
San Francisco 
NY Giants 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Washington 
Green Bay 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST7:30 CT5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Detroit 
NBA Scoreboard
Memphis102Final
Orlando112
Milwaukee102Final
Washington107
Cleveland90Final
Detroit106
Charlotte118Final
Brooklyn120
Dallas104Final
New Orleans111
Indiana85Final
Chicago90
Phoenix115Final
Houston131
Atlanta90Final
Minnesota104
Toronto95Final
Portland91
Denver106Final
LA Clippers102
Philadelphia100Final
Sacramento102
NHL Scoreboard
Tuesday, Dec 27
Pittsburgh 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Islanders 
Ottawa 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Boston 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
Buffalo 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Detroit 
Minnesota 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
Winnipeg 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Chicago 
Calgary 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Dallas 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
San Jose 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Anaheim 
Minor League Baseball
International League
El Paso 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
World Challenge (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Matsuyama-18F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tR. Fowler-13F
3tD. Johnson-13F
3tM. Kuchar-13F
6tB. Snedeker-11F
6tJ. Spieth-11F
6tB. Watson-11F
9L. Oosthuizen-9F
10P. Reed-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort