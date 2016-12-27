You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Shreveport is a town known for its casinos. And in this gambler's town, Dave Doeren is already looking to parlay his bowl winnings into something bigger for his team.

Moments after NC State's win over Vanderbilt went into the books, Doeren had already moved on. As his team celebrated in the locker room, Coach D was working the phone calling recruits.

Doeren's Pack Pitch even came through at the postgame presser. "We're one of the hottest teams in college football," he said. "We've won three of our last four games," echoing the same message he had just delivered to a potential recruit.

At one point, he even praised Raleigh as one of America's best places to live.

Like a broker pitching a hot stock, Doeren has a commodity – Wolfpack football – which is on the uptick, and he was working the market.

It's a far cry from where his team was one year ago, when the Pack was overwhelmed by Dak Prescott and Mississippi State 51-28 in the Belk Bowl. This was the Pack's turn to dominate, and they did just that against against another SEC foe in Vanderbilt.

We may not see any "41-17" T-shirts printed from this game, but make no mistake: This is exactly the kind of regional matchup teams need to make a habit of winning. State's record against the SEC has left a lot to be desired over the past two decades, and SEC teams have been raiding the Pack's recruiting territory for years, in large part due to the conference's perceived superiority over the ACC.

Winning can cure those kinds of ills in recruiting. Dave Doeren knows that, and he's already selling his product.

It's the right bet.