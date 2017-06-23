You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

With 14 players selected – a record 10 in the first round alone – a former ACC player should be the 2017-18 NBA rookie of the year if you go entirely by the mathematical odds.

The annual two-round draft, held Thursday in New York, quickly developed into a recruiting showcase for the ACC – not that it was totally surprising, of course.

With 15 basketball teams, including traditional NCAA title contenders UNC, Duke, Louisville and Syracuse, the ACC should be a dominant league in the draft almost every season.

In terms of total picks, the ACC didn’t get an outright win. The Pac 12 also had 14 players selected, but only six in the first round. No other conference was even close – the Big 12 had six overall, the Big Ten four and the SEC four (three from Kentucky), followed by the AAC and Big East with three each.

The run on ACC talent began when Duke’s Jayson Tatum went third overall to Boston and didn’t stop until San Antonio grabbed Clemson’s Jaron Blossomgame in the second round at No. 59 overall.

Four Duke players were selected – Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles in the first round and guard Frank Jackson in the second at No. 31 overall, one pick before Phoenix took Miami guard Davon Reed.

National champ Carolina had two – Justin Jackson and Tony Bradley in the first round – but don’t rule out the chance that undrafted Tar Heels big men Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks will make a roster before the end of 2017-18. The NBA has become a 3-point shooting league, but teams still need the sort of rebounding that players in the Meeks/Hicks mold supply.

But will all this influx of ACC talent result in what would be the league’s first NBA rookie of the year winner since Duke guard Kyrie Irving (Cleveland) in 2012?

Former Virginia star Malcolm Brogdon of Milwaukee, a second-round pick last year, is squarely in the running for the top-rookie award (Eddie Gottlieb Trophy) for 2016-17, but the odds favor former Kansas center Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, who was drafted in 2014.

The first former ACC player to win the award was Carolina one-and-done forward Robert McAdoo (out of Greensboro Smith High in 1972-73) for the Buffalo Braves. McAdoo began his college career at Vincennes (Ind.) Junior College, transferred to UNC after two seasons, helped Dean Smith’s 1971-72 team get to the Final Four and left early.

The UNC/ACC/NCHSAA run hit high gear in 1977-78 when former Tar Heel Walter Davis (Charlotte South Meck) won, followed the next season by UNC’s Phil Ford (Rocky Mount) and then Maryland’s Buck Williams (Rocky Mount) in 1981-82.

After Virginia’s Ralph Sampson won the award in 1983-84, Carolina was back with Michael Jordan (Wilmington Laney) in 1984-85.

But the ACC rookie magic has waned some since Irving prevailed in 2011-12 for Cleveland. The league continues to get lots of players drafted and should do so again next year with another wave of expected one-and-done freshmen en route.

It’ll be interesting to see how No. 1 Markelle Fultz of Washington blends into a Philadelphia 76ers team that hasn’t won more than 41 games since 2004-05 and has struggled to develop young players even with Embiid's belated impact of late.

Fultz obviously had a big season for the Huskies, averaging 23.2 points and 5.9 assists. But on a team that won only two Pac 12 games and was 9-22 overall, Fultz was under virtually no game pressure. The Huskies began 2016-17 with a 98-90 loss to Yale and ended with a 13-game losing streak, many by one-sided scores.

In short, Fultz is going from one losing culture to another.

Only 19 No. 1 draft picks have won the rookie award since it started in 1952-53. The first was Elgin Baylor (Seattle University) for Minneapolis Lakers in 1958-59.

The state of North Carolina broke through with center Walt Bellamy (New Bern Barber High) in 1961-62. Bellamy played college ball at Indiana, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Packers in 1961 and won the top rookie award easily by averaging 31.6 points and 19 rebounds in his first pro season.

And nope, Pete Maravich (Broughton High) did not win in 1970-71 even though he averaged 23.2 points for the Atlanta Hawks and on the same team then as Bellamy and Lou Hudson (Greensboro Dudley and University of Minnesota). There was a tie that year between Dave Cowens (Florida State pre-ACC) of Boston and Geoff Petrie (Princeton) of the Portland Trail Blazers. Maravich finished fourth in the voting, just behind Bob Lanier (St. Bonaventure) of Detroit.

Following are the NBA top rookie winners who played in the ACC:

1973: Robert McAdoo, UNC (Buffalo Braves)

1978: Walter Davis, UNC (Phoenix Suns)

1979: Phil Ford, UNC (Kansas City Kings)

1982: Buck Williams, Maryland (New Jersey Nets)

1984: Ralph Sampson, UVa (Houston Rockets)

1985: Michael Jordan, UNC (Chicago Bulls)

1995: Grant Hill, Duke (Detroit Pistons)

1998: Tim Duncan, Wake Forest (San Antonio Spurs)

1999: Vince Carter, UNC (Toronto Raptors)

2000: Tie between Elton Brand, Duke (Chicago Bulls) and Steve Francis, Maryland (Houston Rockets)

2006: Chris Paul, Wake Forest (New Orleans Hornets)

2012: Kyrie Irving, Duke (Cleveland Cavaliers)