Duke coach Krzyzewski to have back surgery, miss four weeks
Posted 12:29 p.m. today
Updated 12:37 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo lower back surgery on Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disc and is expected to miss about four weeks. In his absence, assistant coach Jeff Capel will lead the Blue Devils.
“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. (Allan) Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer."
Krzyzewski also underwent surgery in May to repair an inguinal hernia and had knee replacement surgery in April. He was limited to just 12 games in the 1994-95 season with a back injury.
Krzyzewski has won a Division I men’s basketball record 1,055 games in 41-plus seasons as a college head coach, owning a 1,055-323 overall record and a 982-264 mark in 36-plus seasons at Duke. He has led Duke to five NCAA championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), the second-most national titles by a coach in NCAA history.
Krzyzewski guided the United States National Team to an 88-1 record and seven total medals (six gold) as head coach from 2005-16. He is a seven-time USA Basketball National Coach of the Year and the only coach – men’s or women’s – to lead a country to three consecutive Olympic basketball gold medals.
Krzyzewski was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.
