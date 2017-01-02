banner
Duke

Duke coach Krzyzewski to have back surgery, miss four weeks

Posted 12:29 p.m. today
Updated 12:37 p.m. today

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski prior to the Blue Devils' game versus Appalachian State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. Duke won 93-58. (Photo by Jack Morton)

Durham, N.C. — Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo lower back surgery on Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disc and is expected to miss about four weeks. In his absence, assistant coach Jeff Capel will lead the Blue Devils.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. (Allan) Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer."

Krzyzewski also underwent surgery in May to repair an inguinal hernia and had knee replacement surgery in April. He was limited to just 12 games in the 1994-95 season with a back injury.

Krzyzewski has won a Division I men’s basketball record 1,055 games in 41-plus seasons as a college head coach, owning a 1,055-323 overall record and a 982-264 mark in 36-plus seasons at Duke. He has led Duke to five NCAA championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), the second-most national titles by a coach in NCAA history.

Krzyzewski guided the United States National Team to an 88-1 record and seven total medals (six gold) as head coach from 2005-16. He is a seven-time USA Basketball National Coach of the Year and the only coach – men’s or women’s – to lead a country to three consecutive Olympic basketball gold medals.

Krzyzewski was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Ron Coleman Jan 2, 12:52 p.m.
    user avatar

    With a salary of $9,682,032 last year he should be able to afford it. Ridiculous. Take the 9.6 million away and would still be way overpaid.

TVRadio
  • NFL: Detroit at Seattle

    Saturday at 8:15 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NY Giants at Green Bay

    Sunday at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Seattle/Green Bay/NY Giants at Atlanta

    Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:35 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Pittsburgh/Houston/Oakland at Kansas City

    Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay/New York Giants/Detroit at Dallas

    Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. USC

    Tonight at 5:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • CFB: Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma

    Tonight at 9:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. New Jersey

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State vs. Virginia Tech

    Wednesday at 9:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMiLBGolfRacingTennis
Bowl Games
Tue, Dec 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army West Point
38Final-OT
North Texas
31
Military Bowl
24
Temple
26Final
Wake Forest
34
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota
17Final
Washington State
12
Cactus Bowl
Boise State
12Final
Baylor
31
Wed, Dec 28
Pinstripe Bowl
23
Pittsburgh
24Final
Northwestern
31
Russell Athletic Bowl
16
West Virginia
14Final
Miami (FL)
31
Foster Farms Bowl
Indiana
24Final
19
Utah
26
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M
28Final
Kansas State
33
Thu, Dec 29
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida
46Final-OT
South Carolina
39
Belk Bowl
Arkansas
24Final
22
Virginia Tech
35
Alamo Bowl
12
Oklahoma State
38Final
10
Colorado
8
Fri, Dec 30
Liberty Bowl
Georgia
31Final
TCU
23
Sun Bowl
18
Stanford
25Final
North Carolina
23
Music City Bowl
Nebraska
24Final
21
Tennessee
38
Arizona Bowl
South Alabama
21Final
Air Force
45
Orange Bowl
6
Michigan
32Final
11
Florida State
33
Sat, Dec 31
Taxslayer Bowl
Georgia Tech
33Final
Kentucky
18
Citrus Bowl
20
LSU
29Final
13
Louisville
9
Peach Bowl
4
Washington
7Final
1
Alabama
24
Fiesta Bowl
3
Ohio State
0Final
2
Clemson
31
Mon, Jan 2
Outback Bowl
17
Florida
313:01
2nd
Iowa
3
Cotton Bowl
15
Western Michigan
09:10
2nd
8
Wisconsin
14
Rose Bowl
9
USC
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
5
Penn State
Sugar Bowl
14
Auburn
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
7
Oklahoma
NFL Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 7
Oakland 1:35 PT2:35 MT3:35 CT4:35 ET21:35 GMT5:35 北京时间2:35 MST4:35 EST3:35 CT1:35 UAE (+1)16:35 ETNaN:�
Houston 
Detroit 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST7:15 CT5:15 UAE (+1)20:15 ETNaN:�
Seattle 
Sunday, Jan. 8
Miami 10:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 北京时间11:05 MST1:05 EST12:05 CT22:05 UAE13:05 ETNaN:�
Pittsburgh 
NY Giants 1:40 PT2:40 MT3:40 CT4:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 北京时间2:40 MST4:40 EST3:40 CT1:40 UAE (+1)16:40 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
NBA Scoreboard
New Orleans 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Oklahoma City 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
Utah 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Brooklyn 
Orlando 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
New York 
Charlotte 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
Washington 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Denver 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Golden State 
Phoenix 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Clippers 
NHL Scoreboard
Chicago13:26
1st
St. Louis0
Boston 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
Colorado 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Minor League Baseball
International League
El Paso 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
World Challenge (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Matsuyama-18F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tR. Fowler-13F
3tD. Johnson-13F
3tM. Kuchar-13F
6tB. Snedeker-11F
6tJ. Spieth-11F
6tB. Watson-11F
9L. Oosthuizen-9F
10P. Reed-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 2
Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)
First Round
K. Edmund77 78    
E. Escobedo64 66    
(7) G. Dimitrov6 6    
S. Johnson2 3    
V. Troicki6 0    
Y. Nishioka4 0    
G. Muller 
J. Donaldson 
S. Groth 
P. Herbert 
 
Qatar Open (ATP)
First Round
F. Bagnis1 77 4   
D. Brown6 62 6   
J. Vesely6 6    
A. Yuksel2 3    
P. Lorenzi62 6 3   
N. Almagro77 4 6   
H. Zeballos63 6 711   
F. Mayer77 4 69   
(2) N. Djokovic77 6    
J. Struff61 3    
(4) D. Goffin77 6    
R. Haase64 2    
(8) M. Baghdatis4 3    
R. Stepanek6 5    
A. De Greef68 2    
M. Safwat710 2    
F. Verdasco3     
V. Pospisil4     
 
Chennai Open (ATP)
First Round
S. Darcis6 6    
N. Mektic2 3    
D. Dzumhur2 2    
D. Sela6 6    
T. Monteiro3 3    
D. Medvedev6 6    
(6) B. Coric3 5    
H. Chung6 7    
G. Elias77 4 2   
J. Kovalik65 6 6   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 2
Shenzhen Open (WTA)
First Round
V. Golubic64 1    
K. Chang77 6    
A. Bogdan6 65 3   
C. Giorgi1 77 6   
(2) S. Halep6 3 6   
J. Jankovic1 6 3   
S. Peng3 5    
K. Siniakova6 7    
(5) T. Babos6 5 2   
N. Stojanovic1 7 6   
O. Jabeur6 6    
S. Voegele0 2    
(1) A. Radwanska6 64 7   
Y. Duan2 77 5   
Second Round
(7) M. Niculescu 
Q. Wang 
 
Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)
First Round
(4) G. Muguruza7 62 7   
S. Stosur5 77 5   
L. Siegemund6 63 3   
S. Zhang4 77 6   
A. Krunic2 2    
A. Barty6 6    
A. Destanee2 6 3   
B. Mattek-San6 3 0   
Second Round
(3) K. Pliskova 
A. Muhammad 
A. Cornet 
C. McHale 
 
ASB Classic (ATP/WTA)
 
Our Take
Extra Effort